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POE-Jack Keystone Spec Sheet

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LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GRID Networking, a leader in innovative connectivity solutions under the POE-Jackbrand, today announced the release of its POE-Jack Translucent Traceable Keystone Jacks. These advanced keystone jacks feature built-in LED indicators that allow IT managers and technicians to visually flash and identify the corresponding jack in a patch panel or wall plate using a compatible tracing tool or network tester.Designed to streamline installation, troubleshooting, and moves/adds/changes in dense network environments, the translucent POE-Jack keystones light up at both ends of a permanent link. Technicians simply plug the POEJK-LEDT tracing tool (or compatible network tester) into one end-whether at a wall outlet or patch panel-and the LED on the matching jack illuminates, eliminating guesswork, tone-probe hunting, and the need to disconnect standard patch cords.Key Features include:-Translucent housing (available in colors including violet, blue, black, red, yellow, orange and green) for easy visual identification and color-coding of services, VLANs, or zones; a shielded version is also offered with LED functionality-Integrated LED port-trace indicator that works with the POEJK-LEDT tool or network certification testers-Cat6A-rated 110-type keystone design compatible with Cat6A, Cat6e, Cat6, and Cat5e cabling-Support for high-power PoE applications up to IEEE 802.3bt 100 W PoE++-Universal T568A/B wiring-50 μin gold-plated contacts-21–24 AWG IDC termination-UL listed construction with flame-retardant housing-Seamless integration with POE-Jack patch panels (such as the POEJKPP6-24) and the broader POE-Jack ecosystem“These Translucent Traceable Keystone Jacks with LED indicators built in allow IT Managers to flash the jack in the patch panel using the tracing tool or network tester,” said Ryan Kennedy, Founder and CEO of GRID Networking / POE-Jack.“We're reimagining network connectivity by making port identification instantaneous and intuitive. What used to take minutes of tracing and labeling now takes seconds-saving time, reducing errors, and improving service response for installers, network engineers, and facility teams.” "Our focus market is beyond just cabling contractors but really on END users, and National Accounts looking for a solution for national roll outs"The POE-Jack Traceable Keystones reduce troubleshooting time in telecom rooms, retail / hospitality infrastructure, point of sale, commercial offices, campuses, industrial and multi-dwelling units. They pair with GRID's Active POE-Jack in-wall solutions, high-power PoE switches, and complementary tools to deliver a complete, higher-efficiency structured cabling system that can significantly lower material and labor costs while supporting modern PoE-powered devices.The new keystones are available now through authorized distributors and resellers. For product specifications, pricing, or to locate a distributor, visit [poejack]( ) or contact....About GRID Networking / POE-JackGRID Networking, operating under the POE-Jackbrand, specializes in innovative Power over Ethernet and structured cabling solutions that reduce infrastructure complexity, cost, and environmental impact. From traceable keystones and patch panels to active in-wall switches, high-power PoE switches, and complementary accessories, GRID products serve the ICT, surveillance, automation, PRO-AV, and datacom markets worldwide.

Ryan Kennedy

GRID Networking / POE-Jack

+1 702-505-7824

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GRID Networking Releases POE-Jack Translucent Traceable Keystone Jacks 'Reimagining Network Connectivity' News Provided By GRID Networking / POE-Jack November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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