Rhythm City Casino Resort

Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino Resort®

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is coming to Rhythm City Casino to perform in the Event Center on Friday, May 14, 2027 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino or at The Market at Rhythm City for $73, $63, $53, $43, and $33 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). A presale will occur starting on November 19 at 10 AM, after which tickets will go on sale on November 20 at 10 AM.WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Gary Anthony Williams will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Laura Hall.All ages are welcomed, but please note that some“PG-13” language will be used during the performance.,,..About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

Kevin Kohr

Rhythm City Casino

+1 563-328-8000

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Rhythm City welcomes Whose Live Anyway? on Friday, May 14, 2027 News Provided By Rhythm City Casino Resort® November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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