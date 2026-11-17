A 13th Doctor cosplayer so) poses in front of a TARDIS during the convention.

13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker will appear at the Midwest's largest Doctor Who convention, Chicago TARDIS, during Thanksgiving weekend.

- Taylor DeatherageCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago TARDIS, the Midwest's largest Doctor Who-themed event, returns on Thanksgiving weekend with headlining guest Jodie Whittaker.Jodie Whittaker starred in the long-running British science-fiction TV show from 2017 to 2022 as the 13th Doctor and returned to the show in early 2025 to reprise her role. This guest appearance marks one of the most prolific for Chicago TARDIS, which is a by fans, for fans organized event - uniquely existing alongside corporate conventions that are commonplace in the industry landscape.Chicago TARDIS has held a yearly event celebrating the world of Doctor Who every Thanksgiving weekend since the year 2000. The Chicagoland area has a long history of hosting events in tribute to the fandom going back to the early 1980s, and Chicago TARDIS continues this legacy."It's not a surprise to me to see so many people returning to Chicago TARDIS - or even attending the con for the first time this year - with Jodie's announcement," said Taylor Deatherage, one of the convention committee members. "People are looking for community, joy, a shared space they can feel safe inside of and talk with others who like the thing that they do. Having an offline place to connect over something like Doctor Who is comforting. Third spaces are becoming very rare, and community-run conventions like ours fill that gap."In addition to Whittaker as a headliner, the convention welcomes guests from all eras of Doctor Who, including classic companions played by Frazer Hines, Wendy Padbury, and Nicola Bryant, as well as actors Alexander Devrient and Michelle Greenidge who featured alongside the most recent Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.Attendees of Chicago TARDIS can look forward to a weekend of:- Guest panels and Q&As- Meet and Greets with guests- Autograph and photograph sessions with guests- Free workshops- Fan-run panels- Cosplay contests- Cosplay parade- Tabletop gaming- Children's programming- Vendor Room and Artist Alley- After hours eventsChicago TARDIS takes place November 27-29, 2026 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Tickets are available online, and children under 5 get in free.

Taylor Deatherage

Chicago TARDIS

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Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Lands in Chicago Thanksgiving Weekend News Provided By Chicago TARDIS November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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