MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Front cover of Model Citizen - The Prague Affair with picture of main character "Sloane Harper".

Following a successful West Coast book tour, RH Score has finished work on the audio version of his spy novel "Model Citizen - The Prague Affair" now available.

- R. H. Score

COCHISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Picture This Productions LLC proudly announces the official release of the brand-new audiobook edition of "Model Citizen - The Prague Affair", authored by media professional, writer, and producer R. H. Score. The gripping international thriller, which follows Sloane Harper, a CIA-trained operative and assassin whose high-stakes cover is that of a high-end fashion model navigating the twists and shadows of Prague to stop a terror plot during the Grand Prix, is now available for listeners worldwide.

This dynamic audio release builds upon the momentum of a successful fourteen-day promotional book tour undertaken this past summer. Spanning the West Coast from Carlsbad, California, to Seattle, Washington, the author connected directly with a dozen independent bookstores and shared promotional copies of "Model Citizen - The Prague Affair" in both hardcover and paperback editions while introducing himself, the main character and the book series. At the same time, he got a chance to introduce many of these indie stores to his followers on both Instagram and Facebook through a series of short videos. Score said it was "an incredible experience to walk through all of these amazing shops dedicated to the world of literature and beyond".

"Model Citizen - The Prague Affair" delivers a masterclass in espionage and suspense, blending the glamorous veneer of European high fashion with the lethal reality of covert operations. Listeners of the new audiobook will experience the harrowing mission, razor-sharp dialogue, and intricate plotting brought to life through professional narration, heightening the tension of every pursuit, engagement and evasion. Building on the enthusiastic reception of the debut, R. H. Score is currently deep into crafting the highly anticipated second installment of the series.

"Bringing this story to the audio format has been an incredible journey, especially on the heels of meeting so many wonderful independent booksellers face-to-face during our West Coast tour," said the author. "Whether readers experience the journey in hardcover, paperback, e-book, or now on-the-go through the new audiobook, the immersive nature of this high stakes thriller will resonate deeply with fans of high-stakes suspense-and I am thrilled to continue expanding this universe as I currently write the second book in the series."

A few things readers have said about "Model Citizen - The Prague Affair":

"The novel pulled me in right from the start". "Exciting read, hard to put down". "A smart addictive espionage read". "Many surprises in this page turner". "Could easily be turned into a television series or film". "Explosive action from start to finish". "Feels like a modern cinematic thriller". "A great read. Can't wait for the next book".

The new audiobook edition of "Model Citizen - The Prague Affair" is available now across major digital audiobook platforms including Audible. The print version is also widely accessible in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats through independent bookstores, Amazon, Goodreads, and other resellers.

About Picture This Productions LLC

Picture This Productions LLC is a media, literature, and digital storytelling enterprise helmed by writer, filmmaker, photographer, and storyteller R. H. Score with over fifty years of media experience, dedicated to crafting compelling narratives across publishing, digital media, and film.

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International Spy Thriller 'Model Citizen - The Prague Affair' by RH Score Expands Reach with New Audiobook Release News Provided By Picture This Productions November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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