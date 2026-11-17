Exterior View of Trinity Place Building

Coworking

Team Suite

Training Room

Event Space

Strive Denver Broadway will bring dedicated coworking management and member support to the existing flexible office space at Trinity Place.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS), a national flexible workspace advisory and management company, announces the upcoming launch of Strive Workspaces - Denver (Broadway) at 1801 Broadway in downtown Denver, marking its fourth Colorado location.The approximately 24,000-square-foot coworking space will operate under the Strive Workspaces brand, offering flexible office options for businesses seeking a downtown Denver address.Located within Trinity Place, a 17-story office building in Denver's Central Business District, Strive Workspaces - Denver (Broadway) will offer coworking members access to building amenities. In addition to serving its members, the location will offer building tenants convenient options to book workspace and meeting rooms.Flexible Workspace for Businesses of All Sizes:The Broadway location will offer furnished private offices, two meeting rooms, six private phone rooms, shared common areas, and an outdoor terrace. Additional amenities include on-site administrative support, printing and mail services, panoramic Denver views, a dedicated mother's room, and convenient access to ground-floor restaurants.“We already have businesses making their home in Trinity's coworking space. Working with FWS gives us a dedicated team to support those members and welcome new ones. It also gives businesses elsewhere in the building more options when they need an extra office or a place to meet.”- Craig Clark, Member“Denver continues to be an important market for us, and adding a fourth Colorado location allows us to build on the presence we've established here. This location is a great example of how flexible workspace can add value to a larger office property. Beyond the workspace itself, the outdoor terrace creates an opportunity to host private events and generate an additional revenue stream for the building. We're excited to bring this model to another Denver property.”- Mark Burge, President, Flex Workspace SolutionsBusinesses interested in private offices or flexible workspace at Strive Workspaces - Denver (Broadway) can contact the team to learn more about availability, workspace options, and upcoming tours.Email:...Phone: (303) 468-5995Website: striveworkspaces/denver-broadway/About Flex Workspace Solutions:Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) is a national, flexible workspace advisory and management company partnering with commercial real estate owners to develop, operate, and optimize flexible workspace environments. FWS offers turnkey management solutions through its established Strive Workspaces brand or can develop and manage custom workspace brands tailored to individual properties.Learn more at .About Strive Workspaces:Strive Workspaces is a flexible workspace brand developed and managed by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) for commercial real estate owners. With an established brand identity, website, and shared marketing resources, Strive provides a turnkey solution designed to attract members, accelerate leasing, and support long-term success.Learn more at .

Christy Skertchly

Flex Workspace Solutions

+1 214-668-8690

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FWS Expands Colorado Footprint with Fourth Strive Workspaces Location News Provided By Flex Workspace Solutions November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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