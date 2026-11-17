Duck Creek / Key word(s): Personnel

Duck Creek Appoints Grant Hodgkinson as Vice President, Product - Underwriting

17.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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Hodgkinson to lead the product evolution of Send as the leading orchestration engine for complex commercial and specialty insurance LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced the appointment of Grant Hodgkinson as Vice President, Product – Underwriting. Hodgkinson will lead the product evolution of Send Technology Solutions (Send), a Duck Creek product, as the leading orchestration engine for complex commercial and specialty insurance.



Hodgkinson brings extensive experience in building and scaling B2B software businesses, with expertise spanning product leadership, international growth and AI. At Faculty AI, Grant rebuilt the product roadmap for Faculty's enterprise AI Decision Intelligence platform driving new ARR and reducing time-to-value. Prior to that he spent nine years at cybersecurity software provider Mimecast, where he built and led the global product function through the company's expansion into the U.S., establishing a customer-led approach to product development ahead of its IPO. In his new role, Hodgkinson will own the product strategy and roadmap for Send, strengthening its orchestration capabilities for the complex risks written by commercial and specialty carriers, MGAs and reinsurers. He will also support Send's continued expansion in North America and ensure Duck Creek's AI investment in underwriting delivers practical benefits for underwriters. He will report to Andy Moss, General Manager of Underwriting at Duck Creek. "Send has established itself as the orchestration engine insurers rely on to manage the complexity of commercial and specialty underwriting," said Andy Moss, General Manager of Underwriting at Duck Creek. "Grant understands how to scale software businesses while keeping product development closely aligned with customer needs. Working closely with the team, he will lead the next stage of Send's product evolution, extend its leadership in orchestration and ensure our AI investment delivers meaningful value for underwriters. His appointment reinforces our commitment to investing in Send Underwriting, both as a standalone platform and as an integral part of Duck Creek's underwriting-to-core offering." "Leading product for Send was a compelling opportunity," said Hodgkinson. "Send has built a strong position as the leading orchestration engine for complex underwriting, and there is real opportunity to extend that leadership. I've always enjoyed helping software businesses grow where strong technology and deep domain expertise come together, and the team's openness and collaborative approach really resonated with me. I'm excited to work with the team to shape the next phase of Send's evolution." About Duck Creek Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, reinsurance, and payment workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X. About Send Send, a Duck Creek product, is the leading underwriting orchestration platform trusted by insurers, MGAs, and reinsurers to navigate complex risks. The platform connects people, data, AI, and workflows to streamline underwriting operations from submission to bind and beyond. With customers across North America, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and other global insurance markets, Send helps insurers improve underwriting performance, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitable growth. Visit to learn more. For more information, please contact: Kirsty Plank, Executive Director, Full Circle Communications ...







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