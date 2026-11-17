Sino Biological Introduces AI-Trusted And Qualified Target Protein Collections For AI-Driven Discovery
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Sino Biological
/ Key word(s): Financial
Sino Biological Introduces AI-Trusted and Qualified Target Protein Collections for AI-Driven Discovery
17.11.2026 / 16:36 CET/CEST
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11,000+ Target Proteins - Reliable Supply - Built for AI-Driven Discovery HOUSTON, TX - November 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - As AI accelerates recombinant protein and antibody discovery for therapeutic and diagnostic development, access to well-characterized target proteins is essential for evaluating AI-designed molecules. Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047), a global biotechnology company specializing in recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services, introduces two dedicated target protein collections for AI-driven discovery: AI-Trusted Proteins and AI-Qualified Proteins Two Collections. Two Ways to Support AI Validation. AI-Trusted Proteins - Proven in AI Research AI-Trusted Proteins have been used in AI-focused company validation projects, with some proteins featured in published research. This collection currently covers 600+ targets and 960+ individual proteins, with available characterization data for each protein potentially including SPR, BLI, ELISA, cell-based activity assays, SEC-HPLC, and SEC-MALS analyses. AI-Qualified Proteins - Characterized for AI Validation AI-Qualified Proteins feature experimentally characterized target binding activity, including SPR/BLI validation data, as well as specialized formats such as biotinylated proteins for AI-driven research. With 680+ targets and 1,700+ individual proteins, this collection provides researchers with a broad selection of characterized target proteins for evaluating AI-designed molecules. The 4S System: Building Confidence in Target Protein Resources Supporting these collections is Sino Biological's 4S System - Scale, Scope, Speed, and Supply, designed to provide the resource breadth, production capabilities, and supply reliability required by AI-driven discovery.
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News Source: Sino Biological
17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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2437034 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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