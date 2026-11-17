MENAFN - IANS) Mohali/Ludhiana, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a major financial package for Punjab's farmers, approving the release of Rs 254.20 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) for 2026-27.

Chouhan handed over the approval letter for the second tranche of the fund to the state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian during the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Fields Campaign) organised at Badarpur village in Mohali district. In addition, the Centre approved seven new agricultural projects of Rs 98.44 crore under the state's annual action plan.

The projects are aimed at improving agricultural productivity, strengthening modern farming infrastructure and accelerating the overall development of the agriculture sector.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan announced stringent measures against the black marketing and forced tagging of fertilisers, and said the government would introduce a tougher pesticides law to crack down on counterfeit agricultural inputs.

He warned fertiliser dealers and shopkeepers against forcing farmers to purchase additional, unnecessary products along with fertilisers.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government imports expensive fertilisers from abroad and provides them to farmers at heavily subsidised rates to ensure that farming remains profitable. Anyone involved in black marketing or the illegal tagging of fertilisers will face imprisonment,” Chouhan said.

He also announced that the government was planning to replace or substantially amend the existing Pesticides Act and introduce a stringent new law to eliminate the menace of fake fertilisers, spurious seeds and substandard pesticides.

Suggestions are being sought from farmers and experts across the country to strengthen the proposed legislation.

Emphasising that farmers' welfare must remain above political differences, Chouhan said differences between the governments at the Centre and in Punjab should not come in the way of improving farmers' lives.

“There may be different governments at the Centre and in the state, but that makes no difference. Our sole objective is to improve the lives of Punjab's farmers,” he said.

He added that the newly approved funds and projects would provide fresh impetus to agricultural development in Punjab. Chouhan also highlighted efforts to explore alternatives to conventional fertilisers, including a new experiment involving the use of green ammonia as an alternative to urea across 10,000 hectares.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the search for more sustainable agricultural practices and reduce dependence on conventional fertilisers.

In an emotional appeal to farmers, Chouhan said:“My farmer brothers and sisters, I am a 'mama' to you first and a minister later. Serving farmers is no less than worshipping God for me.”

Later, the Union Minister held an interaction with farmers and agricultural scientists at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Samrala in Ludhiana.

The event was organised as part of the ongoing 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Farm Campaign), running from October 22 to November 30 under the resolution of 'Swasth Dhara, Samriddh Kisan' (Healthy Earth, Prosperous Farmer).

Beginning his address by paying obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev, the Union Minister noted that Guru Sahib's teachings of 'Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, and Vand Chhako' (work honestly, meditate on God's name, and share with others) have the power to turn the entire world into heaven.

Saluting the hard work of Punjab's farming community, Chouhan recalled a time when India was forced to import red wheat from abroad. Following the Green Revolution spearheaded by Punjab, India's granaries are now overflowing.

“Today, we have surpassed China to become the world's number one producer of rice, and we stand second globally in wheat production,” he said.

The minister also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manila, noting that the Prime Minister paid obeisance at the Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara there and laid the foundation stone for its reconstruction alongside the local Sangat.

Expressing concern over shrinking agricultural landholdings, Chouhan pointed out that unlike foreign countries with farms spanning thousands of hectares, Indian farmers must adopt models that generate higher profits from smaller plots of land.