MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Rejecting opposition criticism over rising prices and public land allocation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dismissed the Gujarat Congress's upcoming statewide agitation as politically motivated.

Responding to allegations raised during a press conference by state Congress president Amit Chavda, BJP state chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel defended the government's economic track record.

Patel stated that inflation during the previous Congress-led regime had hovered between 18 and 20 per cent, whereas prices have remained under control since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

Addressing Chavda's critique of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and retail rates, Patel argued that recent increases in wholesale prices were driven entirely by global geopolitical developments. He pointed to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and their cascading impact on international shipping costs, crude oil, and natural gas prices.

Highlighting proactive administrative measures, Patel noted that the government had secured advance arrangements to prevent supply-chain bottlenecks and maintain the smooth availability of essential commodities.

He added that agencies such as NAFED have been actively supplying subsidised tomatoes, onions, and flour to traders to shield citizens from market shortages.

The political face-off was triggered earlier in the day when the Gujarat Congress launched a scathing attack on the state government over the proposed allotment of a 978-square-metre plot in Vadodara to former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan.

Valued at approximately Rs 20.53 crore and located in Tandalja adjacent to Pathan's residence, the proposal involves gifting 500 square metres while allotting the remaining 478 square metres at 55 per cent of the assessed market value.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee approved the file in October, setting it up for general body review.

Tracing the background, Chavda claimed that Pathan first sought the municipal land for residential use back in 2012, at which point the BJP-controlled civic committee recommended it based on his cricketing contributions. However, the Urban Development Department rejected the proposal in June 2014.

Chavda alleged that after the civic body issued an encroachment removal notice in 2024 following Pathan's election as a TMC MP, the administration shifted its approach after Pathan subsequently aligned with the NDA.

He further questioned how Pathan declared the municipal plot as his property in his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit despite the 2014 rejection, alleging that the ruling party maintains double standards for ordinary citizens versus political elites.

Alongside the land controversy, Chavda targeted the BJP over household budgetary pressures, claiming that edible oil, LPG, milk, fuel, and vegetable prices have surged dramatically over the past 12 years despite past promises to curb inflation.

With the Congress threatening a statewide agitation and pledging that local corporators will fiercely oppose the land proposal at the municipal general body meeting, the political battle lines in Gujarat are sharply drawn.