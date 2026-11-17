MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) An eighth-grade student was seriously injured on Tuesday after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of a prominent private school in the Dum Dum area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place during the afternoon hours. According to schoolmates, the student appeared normal upon arriving for classes. However, during the fourth period, he reportedly walked out to the balcony and fell, sparking immediate panic and chaos among students, teachers, and staff members as they rushed to his aid.

The injured boy was swiftly transported from the campus and admitted to a hospital in the Nager Bazar area of Kolkata. "He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. His condition is being monitored," stated a hospital official.

Police from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to conduct forensic and physical inspections. Investigators are examining whether the student jumped deliberately or if another individual was involved, while also looking into potential domestic issues or psychological distress.

Authorities have secured and begun analysing CCTV footage from the school premises. Family members of the student have been informed of the tragedy, and a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fall remains underway.