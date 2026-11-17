

UBS put a 'Buy' rating on Meta stock with an $815 price target, citing optimism around Muse and Meta Business Agents.

The firm said that Meta trades at roughly 20 times projected 2027 GAAP, which it considers attractive given the AI model and application momentum. Meta has forecasted capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion for FY26.

Meta Platforms (META) stock drew a 'Buy' rating and an $815 price target from UBS analyst Karl Keirstead, who assumed coverage on the stock and said enthusiasm around the company's Muse AI models and Meta Business Agents could offset investor concerns about rising spending and financing needs.

According to the research note cited by Investing, Keirstead believes positive sentiment around Meta's AI initiatives could counter concerns about mounting capital expenditures, negative free cash flow, and the need for additional financing's $815 price target implies about 30% upside from Meta's closing price on Monday.

Why UBS Sees Meta's AI Push As Attractive

Keirstead said Meta trades at approximately 20 times estimated 2027 GAAP earnings per share (EPS), a valuation he considers attractive given recent progress in the company's AI models and applications.

The analyst described CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's leadership as building an“AI maximalist version of Meta,” following a significant overhaul of its AI strategy over the past 18 months, per the report.

Keirstead said UBS would focus primarily on the development and training of Muse AI models, the rollout of Meta's personal AI agent and the expansion of business and enterprise applications.

The firm will also examine the computing infrastructure required to support these initiatives, including its scale and associated costs.

UBS said its coverage of cloud infrastructure providers, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle and CoreWeave, would inform its analysis of Meta's AI investments.

Meta's Rising AI Spending

Meta's third-quarter revenue rose 26% year-over-year to $64.6 billion, supported by a 10% increase in advertising impressions and a 14% rise in average advertising prices. However, capital expenditures reached $34.91 billion. Meta's quarterly free cash flow was negative $2.12 billion. The company expects fiscal 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, narrowing its previous forecast of $130 billion to $145 billion.

Meta management also said it expects to continue investing aggressively in its core business and emerging AI initiatives in 2027, although it has not provided a full-year revenue forecast.

Retail Sentiment Around META Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around META stock remained in the 'bearish' territory.

META stock retail sentiment on November 17, as of 09:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Meta shares have fallen nearly 4%. In comparison, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which holds the stock, has risen over 2% over the same period.

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