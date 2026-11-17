Several states have urged Nandan Nilekani-led task force to consider giving Class 12 marks weightage in NEET-UG admissions and allowing more than one attempt each year. The panel, set up after paper leak row, has received over 50,000 suggestions.

Several states have recommended giving Class 12 board examination marks weightage in medical college admissions, instead of depending entirely on NEET-UG scores. They have also suggested allowing students to take the medical entrance examination more than once a year to reduce the pressure of a single high-stakes test.

The proposals have been submitted to the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force on examination reforms during consultations with state representatives, according to sources. The suggestions are still under consideration and no changes to the NEET-UG admission process have been announced.

The Centre has extended the panel's tenure until January 2027. It has received more than 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, educational institutions, subject experts, industry organisations and examination bodies.

Some states believe that relying almost entirely on one entrance examination puts excessive pressure on students and encourages dependence on coaching institutes.

They have argued that giving weightage to Class 12 board marks could encourage students to focus on regular school studies instead of concentrating mainly on NEET preparation. The proposal is also linked to concerns about the growing practice of dummy schooling, where students enrol in schools but spend much of their time attending coaching classes.

Another suggestion is to conduct NEET-UG more than once a year. This could give candidates another opportunity to improve their scores and reduce the pressure associated with performing well in a single examination.

However, the panel is yet to complete its consultations with all states and gather their recommendations.

Apart from changes to the examination pattern, the task force is examining ways to make national-level tests more secure.

Proposals include creating a secure question vault and maintaining a large pool of questions that would be prepared and verified throughout the year. Another suggestion is to send question papers digitally to examination centres shortly before the test begins. These measures are aimed at reducing the possibility of papers being accessed or circulated in advance.

The panel is also studying the use of technology to strengthen examination security and improve the overall testing process.

The six-member task force was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26, 2026, following protests over examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak allegations. It is headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The other members are former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The panel was initially expected to submit its report by October 2026. Its deadline has now been extended to January 2027 to allow more time for consultations and recommendations.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3. The Ministry of Education received complaints about the alleged unauthorised circulation of examination-related documents before the test.

The CBI registered a case on May 12 to investigate the allegations, including possible conspiracy and cheating. The agency said it would establish the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities. These remain allegations under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)