(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc Half-Yearly Results Octopus AIM VCT plc announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 August 2026. Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') is a venture capital trust (VCT) which aims to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly AIM-traded companies. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus' or the 'Investment Manager'). Key financials

Six months to

31 August 2026 Six months to

31 August 2025 Year to

28 February 2026 Net assets (£'000) £100,058 £112,277 £107,484 Profit/(loss) after tax (£'000) £819 £(522) £2,790 Net asset value (NAV) per share1 40.0p 47.8p 46.8p Dividends per share paid in period 7.1p 2.5p 9.6p NAV total return2 0.6% (0.6)% 2.4% Dividend declared3 1.3p 2.5p 2.5p Dividend yield4 15.2% 4.9% 9.9% Cumulative dividends paid since launch5 118.8p 114.2p 111.7p

1 NAV per share is calculated on the underlying assets less liabilities of the Company divided by the number of shares.

2 NAV total return is an alternative performance measure calculated as movement in NAV per share in the period plus dividends paid in the period, divided by the NAV per share at the beginning of the period.

3 The proposed interim dividend will be paid on 29 January 2027 to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2027.

4 Dividend yield is calculated as dividends paid in the period, divided by the NAV per share at the beginning of the period.

5 Octopus AIM VCT plc was launched in March 1998.

Chair's statement

I am pleased to present the half-yearly report Octopus AIM VCT plc for the six months to 31 August 2026. After adding back the final dividend of 2.5p per share and the special dividend of 4.6p per share paid during the period, the NAV total return was 0.6% (2025 (0.6%)).

The period began with the outbreak of conflict in Iran, which deeply unsettled global markets. Despite this challenging start, UK equity markets subsequently recovered, and there was encouraging progress across the portfolio with new investment opportunities emerging as recently implemented VCT reforms expanded the investable universe.

Smaller companies were particularly hard hit in the initial sell-off. The FTSE AIM All-Share Index fell 12.5%, compared with a 6.7% decline in the FTSE 100, as investors moved away from investments perceived as higher risk. Disruption to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil and gas prices higher, increasing inflation concerns and reducing expectations of further UK interest-rate cuts. Higher energy costs put pressure on company profit margins and household spending, while the prospect of interest rates remaining higher for longer weighed on valuations and financing costs.

The announcement of a temporary ceasefire in April helped restore confidence, although there was uncertainty both about its durability and the prospect of key shipping routes reopening. Markets rebounded strongly in response, supported by encouraging company trading updates, higher earnings forecasts and operational progress, including from among companies in the portfolio. Investors showed renewed interest in smaller businesses with strong balance sheets, recurring revenues and a clearer outlook for future earnings.

The implementation of VCT reforms in April provided a further improvement in the mood of investors in AIM. The changes widened the range of companies eligible for investment and allowed VCTs to invest larger amounts and support businesses for longer. For AIM VCTs, this has opened up new opportunities, particularly through further fundraisings by existing listed companies.

During the period, the Company invested a total of £5.3 million across two new holdings and five follow-on investments in existing VCT qualifying and non-VCT qualifying portfolio companies. This compares to £0.7m in the same period in the prior year, reflecting the stronger pipeline of qualifying opportunities to which the new rules have contributed.

Against this backdrop, the Company delivered a net asset value (NAV) total return of 0.6%, compared to total returns of (0.14)% for the FTSE AIM All-Share and 2.0% for the FTSE All-Share. By way of context, the gains in the wider market were driven by broad-based strength in banks, distribution services, energy minerals and non-energy minerals, whereas AIM was held back by its non-energy minerals constituents, principally precious metals and mining exploration companies. This sector represents around 25.5% of the index's average weight and fell 2.9% over the period under review. Many of the stocks in these sectors sit outside the VCT investable universe and therefore your Company had limited exposure to them so was largely protected from their decline.

Overall, the Company's performance demonstrated the resilience of the portfolio, the performance of which was driven by Abingdon Health, Vertu Motors, TPXimpact, Itaconix, Animalcare and Idox, with Eden, Haydale and Nexteq having a negative effect. The main contributors and detractors are discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Review. Returns were supported by stable earnings and the successful realisation of several investments. These sales generated net profits of £3.5 million, equivalent to an average return of 3.5 times the original investment cost. Further details of these disposals and the portfolio are provided in the Investment Manager's Review.

The Board continues to carefully monitor the robustness and performance of the portfolio, in the context of the effectiveness of the decisions taken by the Investment Management team. The portfolio remains focused on high-quality businesses with sound financial foundations and attractive growth prospects. While uncertainty over energy costs, interest rates and economic growth persists, the Board takes confidence from the progress of individual portfolio companies and the broader range of investment opportunities now available. As confidence in smaller companies strengthens, the Board believes this progress has the potential to translate into improved valuations and stronger returns over time.

Unquoted Investments

As stated in the investment policy, the Company is able to make investments in unquoted companies. At 31 August 2026, 6.7% (31 August 2025: 12.2% and 28 February 2026: 6.2%) of the Company's net assets were invested in unquoted companies.

Popsa, our largest unquoted holding, continued to scale effectively, delivering strong revenue growth with international expansion a key driver of progress.

Transactions with the Investment Manager

Details of amounts paid to the Investment Manager are disclosed in Note 8 to the half-yearly report.

Share buybacks

During the six months to 31 August 2026, the Company repurchased 5,536,100 Ordinary shares at a total cost of £2,183,000. Shareholder feedback gathered by the Investment Manager continues to highlight the importance of this buyback facility to investors. The Board remains committed to maintaining its policy of repurchasing shares up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital at the date of the Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, as approved by shareholders by special resolution at that meeting, at a discount of up to 5% of NAV to the selling shareholder.

Share issues

In this period 26,282,418 new shares were issued, 7,481,220 of these being issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS).

Dividend

During the period, the Company paid a special dividend of 4.6p per share on 1 April 2026 following the profits earned from the successful realisation of several long-term investments during the previous year end. These included Breedon Group, Learning Technologies Group and Intelligent Ultrasound Group, all of which were set out in the Investment Manager's Review in the 2026 Annual Report.

A final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 2.5p per share was also paid. Together, these returned 7.1p per share to shareholders. As set out in the Annual Report, the Board updated its dividend policy with effect from January 2027. The Company will target annual dividends of 6% of opening NAV per share, with the option to pay special dividends following significant realisations.

In line with this, the Board has therefore declared an interim dividend of 1.3 per share, which will be payable on 29 January 2027.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties are set out in Note 7 to the half-yearly report.

Merger and fundraising announcement

After the period end, the Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announced on 16 October 2026 that they had entered into discussions regarding a possible merger which may or may not lead to an agreement to merge the VCTs. The possible merger is intended to create a larger and more efficient AIM-focused VCT with greater scale and deliver cost synergies which the Boards consider should be of benefit to existing and prospective shareholders. The Boards believe that combining the two entities should enhance operational efficiency and support continued liquidity together with providing a stronger platform for long-term shareholder returns while preserving the existing investment strategy and VCT tax status. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Discussions remain ongoing and there can be no certainty that the proposed merger will proceed. Further details will be provided to shareholders in due course.

Alongside these discussions, the existing Offer for subscription has reopened to new applications for Octopus AIM VCT plc only and will not reopen for Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc. The proceeds raised will support the Company's continued investment programme and provide capital to take advantage of the broader pipeline of investment opportunities now available.

Outlook

Following a challenging period for UK markets, we remain confident in the underlying strength of the portfolio. While the recovery in smaller-company shares remains uneven, and the increase in interest rates to 4.0% will likely add to volatility, we believe the continued strong trading progress of many portfolio companies should, over time, be more fully reflected in their share prices. As investment activity increases, the Board continues to monitor the Company's structure and management arrangements to ensure they best serve shareholders, support long-term returns and attract new investors.

There are also encouraging developments across AIM. Renewed fundraising by existing companies demonstrates the market's continuing ability to support business growth, while recent rule changes aim to make raising capital simpler and encourage participation by a wider range of investors, including retail investors. It is too early to assess their full impact, and a broader recovery in new listings has yet to emerge. Nevertheless, these changes provide a constructive foundation for the market's development, and, in this context, the Investment Manager remains focused on identifying attractive opportunities while supporting the growth of existing investments.

Joanne Parfrey

Chair

Investment Manager's review

Overview

UK markets entered March 2026 with a more unsettled geopolitical backdrop. US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, followed by Iranian retaliation, heightened concerns about a wider regional conflict and disruption to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose sharply, and UK equities fell in early March, with many sectors coming under pressure while energy and defence shares proved more resilient. Higher energy costs also revived concerns about inflation, prompting investors to scale back expectations for near-term Bank of England interest rate cuts. For smaller companies seeking growth capital, this made for a less comfortable environment, with renewed uncertainty over borrowing costs and investors' willingness to take risk.

Notwithstanding these market conditions, an important development for the VCT industry came on 6 April 2026, when the revised rules took effect. The reforms have widened the range of companies eligible for funding and have given VCTs greater flexibility both to support existing portfolio businesses and to make new investments, while retaining our focus on smaller, growing businesses. The significance of these changes lies not simply in the higher limits, but in the broader range of investment opportunities those new limits now accommodate.

There is, however, a balance to consider. The reduction in income tax relief from 30% to 20% makes the upfront tax incentive less generous and is expected to temper investor demand for VCTs in the current fundraising season, although it remains too early to assess the impact. On the investment side, the wider qualifying criteria and higher investment limits are welcome developments broadening the range of opportunities available to VCTs, particularly AIM VCTs where we have seen the pipeline for new investments increase significantly since the start of the new tax year. Taken together, the reforms offer a greater scope for investment, even as the lower level of tax relief introduces a more cautious note to the outlook for fundraising.

The larger UK indices outperformed AIM over the period, reflecting a more cautious investor approach to risk. Nevertheless, there were encouraging signs of improving activity, with both IPOs and secondary fundraisings gaining momentum.

We support the Board's decision to reopen the fundraise. It reflects the compelling opportunities to invest in innovative companies with attractive equity stories, raising capital at appealing valuations.

Performance

After adding back dividends of 7.1p paid during the interim period, the net asset value total return was 0.6%, reflecting continued progress from the positive performance reported at the year-end period. This compares with a decline of 0.14% in the FTSE AIM All Share Index and a rise of 2.0% in the FTSE All Share Index over the same period. The FTSE All Share benefited from broad based sector strength, led by banks, distribution services, energy minerals and non-energy minerals.

The Company's well-diversified portfolio of established holdings continues to provide resilience. During the period, positive contributions came principally from Abingdon Health, Vertu Motors, TPX Impact, Itaconix, Animalcare, and Idox, each of which delivered positive operational and commercial progress. Abingdon Health is a leading international developer, manufacturer and regulatory services provider for rapid diagnostic tests and medtech, whose shares rose strongly amid renewed interest in smaller healthcare diagnostics. Recently, the company announced the UK launch of its LVOne Stroke Triage Test, as well as satisfying the earn-out on its IVDeology acquisition, after it hit the maximum two-year revenue target. UK car dealership, Vertu Motors, had a strong six months, with a series of positive updates culminating in record interim revenues and its third profit upgrade of the financial year despite UK auto industry headwinds. The group also raised its full-year outlook after strong trading and that momentum has been reflected in the share price performance. Leading technology enabled services company, TPXimpact Holdings, has won several public-sector contracts, upgraded earnings guidance, and reported stronger preliminary results with better cash generation and a healthier pipeline over the period. Itaconix, a specialty chemicals company, developing high-performance, plant-based polymers for consumer and industrial applications, has had a very encouraging six months, delivering record first-half revenue of $8.3 million, up 72%, and reaching break-even adjusted EBITDA for the first time. Encouragingly, management has raised full-year guidance at the interim period and outlined a credible path towards $30 million in revenue over the next few years.

Both Animalcare and Idox, long-standing and significant holdings in the portfolio, were taken private during the period under review, delivering strong returns for shareholders. Animalcare, a UK-based veterinary health business that develops, sells and distributes licensed pharmaceuticals and related products for companion animals and horses, agreed to a £235.2 million takeover by Charterhouse Capital Partners. Shareholders received 336p per share in cash, representing a 36% premium to the pre-offer share price, and the company delisted from AIM in early August. Idox, a provider of software and information solutions for the public sector, was taken private following a recommended 71.5p cash offer from Long Path Partners, which became unconditional in April 2026. The company delisted from AIM on 29 May following completion of the acquisition, with the offer price representing a meaningful premium to the prevailing share price. Both positions had been held since 2007 and generated exceptional long-term returns of +500% for Animalcare and +850% for Idox, underlining the value of patient, long-term capital allocation.

Offsetting these gains, the main detractors were Eden, Haydale and Nexteq. Eden, the developer of plant derived, sustainable crop protection products, completed a £10.8 million fundraise in April to support key trials and the commercialisation of its insecticide and next-generation fungicide. August brought regulatory wins for Mevalone in Slovakia and Egypt, but final results disappointed, with a wider-than-expected operating loss and softer Mevalone demand weighing on the shares. Haydale, a developer of advanced material and clean technology products, had a strong first half of 2026, with revenue up 463% to £2.3 million following its acquisition of SMCC. However, progress slowed as some projects took longer to deliver, prompting the company to cut expected full-year revenue to £5.0 million from £8.0 million and widen its adjusted EBITDA loss to £2.7 million, which pressured the share price. Any recovery will depend on clearer evidence that its new contracts and commercial opportunities are converting into revenue. Nexteq, a B2B designer and developer of hardware, software and integrated solutions for the gaming market, reported strong final results in March, with revenue of $90.2 million and adjusted profit up 44%, but a May update flagged softer demand and delayed customer decisions, putting the share price under pressure. However, the shares slightly recovered in late August after Densitron won a new electric-vehicle display order, a positive sign for future growth. Overall, the newsflow was mixed and near-term demand uncertainty meant investors stayed cautious.

Outlook

While UK capital markets experienced a mixed performance over the period, we see encouraging signs of continued recovery ahead. Persistent uncertainty around interest rates, geopolitics and energy prices has tempered near-term sentiment, leaving valuations across UK smaller companies at attractive levels. We view this as the result of prolonged investor caution rather than any weakening in the underlying quality or performance of well-run businesses, including those in the portfolio. In this context, the operational progress delivered across the portfolio is encouraging. Many of our holdings continue to perform well, demonstrating resilient trading, strong cash generation and clear strategic momentum. This reinforces our conviction that the portfolio offers a compelling source of long-term value for investors.

We believe valuations across the UK smaller companies universe remain highly attractive, both in historical terms and relative to global peers. This is particularly true for businesses with strong competitive positions in domestic and international markets, strong cash generation and good earnings visibility. We have also been encouraged by the strength of the deal pipeline following the recent VCT reforms, which continues to provide access to innovative, high-growth businesses at appealing entry valuations. This enables us to invest selectively in companies with the potential to deliver strong long-term returns.

While the October Budget did not introduce further changes to the VCT regime, the Government reiterated its support for VCTs. We, alongside other industry participants, will continue to engage with policymakers on reforms that would strengthen the sector, including extending the age limit and reinstating income tax relief at 30%.

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc are in discussions regarding a possible merger. The possible merger would create a larger, more efficient AIM-focused VCT, offering greater scale and the potential for cost and operational efficiencies for shareholders, while maintaining the existing investment strategy and VCT tax status.

The Octopus Quoted Companies team

Octopus Investments



Directors' responsibilities statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

. the half–yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the Financial Reporting Council;

. the half–yearly financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Company; and

. the half–yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being:

. we have disclosed an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

. we have disclosed a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

. we have disclosed a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

By Order of the Board

Joanne Parfrey

Chair

Income statement

Unaudited

Six months to 31 August 2026 Unaudited

Six months to 31 August 2025 Audited

Year to 28 February 2026 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of fixed asset investments – 492 492 – (1,125) (1,125) – 713 713 Gain on disposal of current asset investments – 30 30 – 1 1 – 150 150 Gain on valuation of fixed asset investments – 17 17 – 196 196 – 1,581 1,581 Gain on valuation of current asset investments – 762 762 – 465 465 – 828 828 Investment income 859 – 859 1,225 – 1,225 2,072 – 2,072 Investment management fees (236) (709) (945) (245) (733) (978) (483) (1,449) (1,932) Other expenses (396) – (396) (306) – (306) (622) – (622) Profit/(loss) before tax 227 592 819 674 (1,196) (522) 967 1,823 2,790 Tax – – – – – – – – – Profit/(loss) after tax 227 592 819 674 (1,196) (522) 967 1,823 2,790 Earnings per share – basic and diluted 0.1p 0.2p 0.3p 0.3p (0.5)p (0.2)p 0.4p 0.8p 1.2p

. The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared in accordance with the AIC Statement of Recommended Practice.

. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

. The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds (MMF), as well as Open Ended Investment Company (OEIC) funds.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than the results for the period as set out above. Accordingly, a statement of comprehensive income is not required.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Balance sheet

Unaudited

As at 31 August 2026 Unaudited

As at 31 August 2025 Audited

As at 28 February 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed asset investments 62,822 64,458 62,357 Current assets: Investments 12,978 14,095 13,086 Money market funds 22,965 31,486 29,468 Debtors 374 405 364 Applications cash1 5 4 7,047 Cash at bank 1,484 2,512 3,993 37,806 48,502 53,958 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (570) (683) (8,831) Net current assets 37,236 47,819 45,127 Total assets less current liabilities 100,058 112,277 107,484 Called-up equity share capital 2,502 2,347 2,295 Share premium 12,139 21,566 1,038 Capital redemption reserve 585 455 529 Special distributable reserve 102,826 110,034 122,435 Capital reserve realised (18,408) (25,470) (21,280) Capital reserve unrealised (447) 3,004 1,833 Revenue reserve 861 341 634 Total equity shareholders' funds 100,058 112,277 107,484 NAV per share - basic and diluted 40.0p 47.8p 46.8p

1 Cash held but not yet allotted.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 17 November 2026 and are signed on their behalf by:

Joanne Parfrey

Chair

Company number: 03477519

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.



Statement of changes in equity

Share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Special

distributable

reserves 1 Capital reserve realised 1 Capital reserve unrealised Revenue reserve 1 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 1 March 2026 2,295 1,038 529 122,435 (21,280) 1,833 634 107,484 Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period – – – – (187) 779 227 819 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (56) – 56 (2,183) – – – (2,183) Issue of shares 263 11,618 – – – – – 11,881 Share issue costs – (517) – – – – – (517) Dividends paid – – – (17,426) – – – (17,426) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 207 11,101 56 (19,609) – – – (8,245) Other movements: Prior years' holding losses now realised – – – – 3,059 (3,059) – – Total other movements – – – – 3,059 (3,059) – – Balance as at 31 August 2026 2,502 12,139 585 102,826 (18,408) (447) 861 100,058

1 The sum of these reserves is an amount of £85,279,000 (31 August 2025: £84,905,000 and 28 February 2026: £101,789,000) which is considered distributable to shareholders. The Income Taxes Act 2007 restricts distribution of capital from reserves created by the conversion of the share premium account into a special distributable reserve until the third anniversary of the share allotment that led to the creation of that part of the share premium account. As at 31 August 2026, £60,011,000 of the special reserve is distributable under this restriction.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Special

distributable

reserves Capital

reserve

realised Capital reserve unrealised Revenue

Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 1 March 2025 2,282 16,226 408 118,070 (33,351) 12,081 (333) 115,383 Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period – – – – (1,857) 661 674 (522) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (47) – 47 (2,205) – – – (2,205) Issue of shares 112 5,619 – – – – – 5,731 Share issue costs – (279) – – – – – (279) Dividends paid – – – (5,831) – – – (5,831) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 65 5,340 47 (8,036) – – – (2,584) Other movements: Prior years' holding losses now realised – – – – 9,738 (9,738) – – Total other movements – – – – 9,738 (9,738) – – Balance as at 31 August 2025 2,347 21,566 455 110,034 (25,470) 3,004 341 112,277

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Special distributable reserves Capital reserve realised Capital reserve unrealised Revenue reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 1 March 2025 2,282 16,226 408 118,070 (33,351) 12,081 (333) 115,383 Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year – – – – (586) (2,409) 967 2,790 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (121) – 121 (5,629) – – – (5,629) Issue of shares 134 6,657 – – – – – 6,791 Share issue costs – (279) – – – – – (279) Dividends paid – – – (11,572) – – – (11,572) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 13 6,378 121 (17,201) – – – (10,689) Other movements: Cancellation of share premium – (21,566) – 21,566 – – – – Prior years' holding gains now realised – – – – 12,657 (12,657) – – Total other movements – (21,566) – 21,566 12,657 (12,657) – – Balance as at 28 February 2026 2,295 1,038 529 122,435 (21,280) 1,833 634 107,484

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.



Cash flow statement

Unaudited

Six months to

31 August 2026 Unaudited

Six months to

31 August 2025 Audited

Year to

28 February 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before tax 819 (522) 2,790 Adjustments for: (Increase) in debtors (10) (153) (112) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (1,219) (508) 597 Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed asset investments (492) 1,125 (713) (Gain)/loss on disposal of current asset investments (30) (1) (150) (Gain)/loss on valuation of fixed asset investments (17) (196) (1,581) (Gain)/loss on valuation of current asset investments (762) (465) (828) Net cash (utilised in)/generated by operating activities (1,711) (720) 3 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments (5,305) (692) (7,711) Proceeds from sale of fixed asset investments 5,349 16,840 29,183 Purchase of current asset investments – – (450) Proceeds from sale of current asset investments 900 654 2,625 Net cash flows generated from investing activities 944 16,802 23,647 Cash flows from financing activities Movement in applications account (7,042) (4,346) 2,697 Purchase of own shares (2,183) (2,205) (5,629) Share issues (net of DRIS) 8,943 3,041 4,664 Share issue costs (517) (279) (279) Dividends paid (net of DRIS) (14,488) (3,141) (9,445) Net cash flows utilised in financing activities (15,287) (6,930) (7,992) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,054) 9,152 15,658 Opening cash and cash equivalents 40,508 24,850 24,850 Closing cash and cash equivalents 24,454 34,002 40,508 Closing cash and cash equivalents is represented by: Cash at bank 1,484 2,512 3,993 Applications cash 5 4 7,047 Money market funds 22,965 31,486 29,468 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,454 34,002 40,508

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.



Condensed notes to the financial statements

1. Basis of preparation

The unaudited half-yearly report which covers the six months to 31 August 2026 has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 104 Interim Financial Reporting (January 2022) and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for Investment Companies issued by the Association of Investment Companies in 2014 (updated in July 2022).

The Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting. The Directors have not identified any material uncertainties to the Company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. In reaching this conclusion the Directors have had regard to the potential impact on the Company of the current economic and geopolitical climate.

The principal accounting policies have remained unchanged from those set out in the Company's 2026 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Publication of non-statutory accounts

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 31 August 2026 does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 415 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures for the year ended 28 February 2026 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on those financial statements, in accordance with chapter 3, part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified.

3. Earnings per share

The earnings per share at 31 August 2026 are calculated on the basis of 248,323,807 shares (31 August 2025: 233,374,216 and 28 February 2026: 232,224,185), being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, so no diluted returns per share figures are relevant.

4. Net asset value per share

The net asset value per share is based on net assets as at 31 August 2026 divided by 250,206,085 shares in issue at that date (31 August 2025: 234,668,999 and 28 February 2026: 229,459,767).

5. Dividends

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 1.3p per share (2025: 2.5p per share) payable from the special distributable reserve. This dividend will be paid on 29 January 2027 to those shareholders on the register at 8 January 2027. The 2026 AGM approved final dividend of 2.5p per share was paid on 28 August 2026.

6. Buybacks and share issues

During the six months ended 31 August 2026 the Company repurchased the following shares.

Date No. of shares Price (p) Cost (£) 19 March 2026 1,260,373 39.0 492,000 23 April 2026 1,243,434 39.8 495,000 21 May 2026 953,604 39.7 379,000 18 June 2026 767,187 40.3 309,000 23 July 2026 747,148 39.8 297,000 20 August 2026 564,354 37.4 211,000 Total 5,536,100 2,183,000

The weighted average price of all buybacks during the period was 39.4p per share.

During the six months ended 31 August 2026 the Company issued the following shares.

Date No. of shares Price (p) Net proceeds (£) 9 March 2026 14,495,436 46.4 6,726,000 26 March 2026 2,377,294 39.7 944,000 1 April 2026 (DRIS) 4,872,066 39.0 1,900,000 3 April 2026 1,869,634 39.1 731,000 15 May 2026 58,834 41.8 25,000 28 August 2026 (DRIS) 2,609,154 39.8 1,038,000 Total 26,282,418 11,364,000

Excluding the value of shares issued under the DRIS, the total value of shares issued net of share issue costs was £8,426,000 (31 August 2025: £4,664,000 and 28 February 2026: £4,385,000). This is shown in the Cash Flow Statement.

7. Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company's principal risks are: Investment risk, VCT qualifying status risk, Operational risk, Information security risk, Valuation risk, Legislative risk, Liquidity and cash flow risk and Economic risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2026. The Board has also considered risks, including artificial intelligence, geopolitics and climate change, which the Board seeks to mitigate by setting policy and reviewing performance. Otherwise, the Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report.

8. Related party transactions

The Company has employed Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus' or the 'Investment Manager') throughout the period as Investment Manager. Octopus has also been appointed as Custodian of the Company's investments under a Custodian Agreement. The Company has been charged £945,000 by Octopus as a management fee in the period to 31 August 2026 (31 August 2025: £978,000 and 28 February 2026: £1,932,000). The management fee is payable quarterly and is based on 2% of net assets measured at quarterly intervals.

The Company receives a reduction in the management fee for the investments in other Octopus managed funds, being the FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund, FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund and FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund, to ensure the Company is not double charged on these products. This amounted to £35,000 in the period to 31 August 2026 (31 August 2025: £34,000 and 28 February 2026: £80,000). For further details please refer to the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2026.

9. Post-balance sheet events

The following events occurred between the balance sheet date and the signing of these financial statements:

. On 17 September 2026, the Company purchased for cancellation 556,512 Ordinary shares at a price of 38.3p.

. On 22 October 2026, the Company purchased for cancellation 1,300,158 Ordinary shares at a price of 38.3p.

10. Fixed asset investments

Accounting policy

The Company's principal financial assets are its investments and the policies in relation to those assets are set out below.

Purchases and sales of investments are recognised in the financial statements at the date of the transaction (trade date).

These investments will be managed and their performance evaluated on a fair value basis in accordance with a documented investment strategy and information about them has to be provided internally on that basis to the Board. Accordingly, as permitted by FRS 102, the investments are measured as being fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) on the basis that they qualify as a group of assets managed, and whose performance is evaluated, on a fair value basis in accordance with a documented investment strategy. The Company's investments are measured at subsequent reporting dates at fair value.

In the case of investments quoted on a recognised stock exchange, fair value is established by reference to the closing bid price on the relevant date or the last traded price, depending upon convention of the exchange on which the investment is quoted. In the case of unquoted investments and loan notes, fair value is established by assessing different methods of valuation, such as price of recent transaction, earnings or revenue-based multiples, discounted cash flows and net assets. Where price of recent investment is used as a starting point for estimating fair value at subsequent measurement dates, this has been benchmarked using an appropriate valuation technique. These methodologies are consistent with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (IPEV) guidelines.

Gains and losses arising from changes in fair value of investments are recognised as part of the capital return within the Income Statement and allocated to the capital reserve unrealised. The Investment Manager reviews changes in fair value of investments for any permanent reductions in value and will give consideration to whether these losses should be transferred to the capital reserve realised.

In the preparation of the valuations of assets the Directors are required to make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and incorporate their knowledge of the performance of the investee companies.

Fair value hierarchy

Paragraph 34.22 of FRS 102 suggests following a hierarchy of fair value measurements, for financial instruments measured at fair value in the balance sheet, which gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3). This methodology is adopted by the Company and requires disclosure of financial instruments to be dependent on the lowest significant applicable input, as laid out below:

Level 1: The unadjusted, fully accessible and current quoted price in an active market for identical assets or liabilities that an entity can access at the measurement date.

Level 2: Inputs for similar assets or liabilities other than the quoted prices included in Level 1 that are directly or indirectly observable, which exist for the duration of the period of investment.

Level 3: This is where inputs are unobservable, where no active market is available and recent transactions for identical instruments do not provide a good estimate of fair value for the asset or liability.

There have been no reclassifications between levels in the period. The change in fair value for the current and previous period is recognised through the profit and loss account.

Disclosure

Level 1:

Quoted equity

investments

£'000 Level 3:

Unquoted

investments

£'000 Total

£'000 Cost as at 1 March 2026 60,509 12,221 72,730 Opening unrealised loss at 1 March 2026 (4,815) (5,558) (10,373) Valuation at 1 March 2026 55,694 6,663 62,357 Purchases at cost 5,305 – 5,305 Disposal proceeds (5,349) – (5,349) Gain/(loss) on realisation of investments 492 – 492 Change in fair value in period 17 – 17 Closing valuation at 31 August 2026 56,159 6,663 62,822 Cost at 31 August 2026 64,217 11,921 76,138 Closing unrealised loss at 31 August 2026 (8,058) (5,258) (13,316) Closing valuation at 31 August 2026 56,159 6,663 62,822

Level 1 investments are valued in accordance with the bid price on the relevant date. Further details of the fixed asset investments held by the Company are shown within the Interim Management Report.

Level 3 investments are reported at fair value in accordance with FRS 102 Sections 11 and 12, which is determined in accordance with the latest IPEV guidelines. In estimating fair value, there is an element of judgement, notably in deriving reasonable assumptions, and it is possible that, if different assumptions were to be used, different valuations could have been attributed to some of the Company's investments.

Level 3 investments include £900,000 (31 August 2025: £1,200,000 and 28 February 2026: £900,000) of convertible loan notes held at cost, which is deemed to be current fair value. In addition to this the Company holds nine unquoted investments which are classified as level 3 in terms of fair value hierarchy. These are valued based on a range of valuation methodologies, determined on an investment specific basis. The price of recent investment is used where a transaction has occurred sufficiently close to the reporting date to make this the most reliable indicator of fair value. Where recent investment is not deemed to indicate the most reliable indicator of fair value (i.e. the most recent investment is too distant from the reporting date for this to be deemed a reasonable indicator), other market based approaches including earnings multiples, annualised recurring revenues, discounted cashflows or net assets are used to determine a fair value for the investments.

All capital gains or losses on investments are classified at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL). Given the nature of the Company's venture capital investments, the changes in fair value of such investments recognised in these financial statements are not considered to be readily convertible to cash in full at the balance sheet date and accordingly these unrealised gains and losses are treated as holding gains or losses.

11. Half Yearly Report

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 31 August 2026 will shortly be available to view on the Company's website

A copy of the half-yearly report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619