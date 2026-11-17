MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Concentrated Dry Fruit & Vegetable Extracts Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global concentrated dry fruit and vegetable extracts market was valued at USD 969.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.03 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 2.04 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Market volume is expected to rise from 83,822 tons in 2026 to 135,651 tons by 2036 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The report evaluates finished extract powders, including carrier content, across food, beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, pet nutrition, cosmetics, and personal care. It excludes dehydrated whole-fruit and vegetable powders, liquid concentrates, purees and pastes, color additives carrying an E number, flavorings, and fermentation-derived colors. Coverage includes market size and forecasts, regulatory developments, Porter's five forces, the value chain and cost structure, raw material seasonality, trade flows, pricing, regional supply and demand, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Food and beverage reformulation toward natural color, flavor, and sweetening systems is a primary growth driver. In the U.S., FD&C Red No. 3 must be removed from food by January 15, 2027, while the revocation of Orange B took effect in September 2026. Voluntary industry commitments are also targeting six other petroleum-based dyes. These developments are increasing demand for black carrot, beetroot, red cabbage, purple sweet potato, aronia, and grape concentrates, particularly for red, orange, and yellow applications.

Additional momentum comes from the expansion of powder-format beverages, supplements, and pet products, alongside clean-label and organic positioning. Dry formats also provide shelf-life, logistics, and carbon advantages. Regulatory clarity is improving in key markets: China introduced a national industry standard for coloring foods in 2025, and Brazil issued guidance on plant extracts and concentrates in March 2026.

Market expansion is constrained by seasonal raw material availability, price volatility, and energy-intensive processing. Orange juice concentrate futures fell 59% during 2025, while global processing tomato volume declined 12.1%. Concentration and drying can require 2,900 to 11,500 kJ per kilogram of water removed, depending on the drying route. Natural color systems and standardized extracts may also cost more in use than synthetic dyes and commodity ingredients, slowing adoption in price-sensitive categories.

High-potential opportunities include carrier-free powders, clean-label formulations, natural alternatives for yellow and orange shades, and organic-certified supply. Premium pricing is increasingly linked to clinical substantiation, while processors are converting juice, pomace, and pruning co-products into standardized extracts. Natural color applications are also expanding into pet nutrition.

Segment Insights

Concentrated dry fruit extracts are expected to hold the largest product share in 2026, supported by fruit juice powder demand and standardized polyphenol extracts used in beverages, bakery products, and supplements. Concentrated dry vegetable extracts are projected to grow faster, driven by U.S. color reformulation and expanding natural color capacity in North America.

By source, berries are expected to lead in 2026 because they support both juice powder and standardized extract applications. Aronia is forecast to record the fastest growth as standardized aronia extracts enter U.S. and European supplement channels and aronia concentrate gains use as a coloring food. Carrot is the largest vegetable source, while beetroot is expected to grow the fastest.

Spray drying is projected to remain the leading drying technology due to its continuous operation, high throughput, and compatibility with carrier-based processing of sugar-rich fruit juices. Freeze drying is expected to post the strongest growth, supported by premium supplements and products requiring low-temperature processing to retain anthocyanins and aroma.

Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting demand for aronia, grape seed, berry, and citrus extracts standardized by active content. Pet nutrition is forecast to expand the fastest as premium pet food brands adopt natural color and fruit and vegetable declarations.

Regional Market Performance

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Its position is supported by established ingredient and color specialists in Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the U.K., together with Italian production clusters for fruit powders, citrus extracts, and tomato powder. Germany is the largest European market, while the U.K. is expected to grow the fastest among the region's individually analyzed countries.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. Growth is supported by packaged beverages, snacks, and seasonings in India; solid beverages and infant nutrition in China; and beverage and instant noodle production across Southeast Asia. China is the region's largest market, while India is its fastest-growing country market.

The U.S. remains the world's largest country market, although it depends substantially on orange and apple concentrate imports from Brazil, Poland, and China. In Latin America, Brazil leads the regional market, while Mexico is expected to deliver the strongest growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains fragmented, with diversified ingredient groups competing against specialists focused on particular raw materials, formats, or end uses. Dohler has verified product lines across fruit powders, standardized extracts, coloring foods, and vegetable powders, while GNT, Oterra, and Sensient hold leading positions in coloring foods.

Expansion was the dominant competitive strategy between January 2025 and September 2026, followed by product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships. Notable developments included Dohler's acquisition of Treatt plc and its new plant in the State of Mexico, Givaudan's CHF 187 million liquids facility in West Harrison, Indiana, ADM's natural color investments in Kentucky, Sensient's natural color capacity program of up to USD 250 million, Oterra's launch of ColorFruit Pet Yellow, and Greenvit's U.S. launch of ARONVIT.

Companies increasingly compete through contracted raw material supply, drying expertise, color stability, clinical substantiation, certification, and proximity to customers. Key companies profiled include Dohler Group SE, Symrise AG, Givaudan SA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, GNT Group B.V., Oterra A/S, Iprona Lana SpA, Bionap srl, Rodolfi Mansueto SpA, Greenvit Sp. z o.o., and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market forecasts through 2036 in value and volume.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product type, source, drying technology, application, region, and country.

Assesses regulations, raw material seasonality, energy costs, pricing, trade flows, and organic certification requirements.

Benchmarks manufacturers by product breadth, processing capability, raw material control, and geographic presence.

Supports market entry, sourcing, supplier selection, capacity planning, product development, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions. Delivers actionable intelligence for extract producers, coloring food suppliers, juice processors, equipment providers, manufacturers, distributors, and investors.

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