MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live online group programs cost $395 per student per year for grades 8 through 10 and $2,990 per student for both years of grades 11 and 12.

Wellington, FLORIDA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Score Academy Online has launched Futures, a college planning and admissions counseling service for students in grades 8 through 12. Registration is open for the first groups, which start Jan. 25, 2027.







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Experienced college counselors lead the groups in hourlong live online sessions. Groups meet at planning and application milestones, such as choosing next year's courses and early application deadlines. Students build something at each stage, from a four-year course plan in eighth grade to a comparison of college offers in senior year.

Foundation costs $395 per student per year. The annual program for grades 8 through 10 includes three live sessions in eighth grade, four in ninth and six in 10th. In eighth grade, students create a four-year course plan and a summer plan. Ninth graders build the first version of an activities résumé. Tenth graders work toward a testing calendar, a college visit plan and their own college-fit criteria.

Launch covers grades 11 and 12 over two years and costs $2,990 per student, with 31 live sessions. Juniors attend 11 sessions on testing strategy, college research, costs and recommendations, and work toward a college shortlist with cost notes. Seniors attend 20, including seven application and essay workshops on personal statements, supplemental essays, application requirements and submission deadlines. Their other sessions cover the Common App, financial aid and deferrals. Before choosing a college, they compare their offers on a worksheet.

Students write their own essays and complete their own applications, and counselors help them understand each prompt and develop their ideas. Families who want one-on-one support can choose Private counseling with a named counselor, quoted after a consultation.

Futures works alongside a student's school, which provides transcripts and required recommendations. It does not replace the school counselor, and its fees are separate from Score Academy Online tuition.

Session topics for each grade and registration are at score-academy.online/futures.

About Score Academy Online

Score Academy Online is a private online school for grades K-12 with live and self-paced instruction, certified teachers, and a maximum of 6 students per class. Cognia accredited and NCAA approved.

Press Inquiries

Score Academy Online PR

marketing [at] score-academy.online

