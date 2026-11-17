MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turn tracking data from about 1.5 million assets across more than 500 customers into actions for field and operations teams with ready-to-use AI agents & connector for ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude and Mistral

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensolus, a provider of industrial-grade asset-tracking solutions, today announced the launch of Sensolus AI, which turns asset tracking data from Sensolus trackers into recommendations, so operations teams spend less time searching for missing or idle assets and more time putting them to work. Customers can use Sensolus AI agents or bring their asset data into the AI platform they already use through the Sensolus MCP Connector.

"Companies are pouring money into AI, but most of their equipment in the field is invisible to it," said Kristoff Van Rattinghe, CEO and co-founder of Sensolus. "Field data cannot be bought. It can only be captured."

Sensolus tracks about 1.5 million assets for more than 500 customers using smart GPS trackers, Bluetooth Low Energy tags and an asset-tracking platform. Customers include Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, DHL, Atlas Copco, RaceTrac and Veolia. Sensolus AI runs on the company's existing hardware and software and works in two ways:



Ready-made AI agents for field and operations teams: Each agent is built for a specific task. Field agents monitor battery status, check scanning setups, and plan replacements of the trackers and tags in the field. Operations agents pinpoint where goods are mishandled and by whom, spot bottlenecks in the distribution network and help optimize the fleet. Agents never take action without the user's approval, and customer data is not used to train AI models. Connecting to your own AI platform: The Sensolus MCP Connector brings asset-tracking data into ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, Mistral and similar tools, so employees can ask their company's AI assistant about their assets. The assistant can also draw on other business systems. A question about returnable containers that have been idle for weeks, for example, can be answered alongside open orders in the company's enterprise resource planning system.



Take the Handling detective, one of the Sensolus operations agents, in a real-life use case solved by the agent. A manufacturer noticed that goods keep arriving damaged, but had no idea where it happened or who was responsible. The operations manager asked the agent, which reviews every hard impact recorded by the trackers over the past six weeks and found 21 above the company's damage threshold. It plotted them on a map, saw that almost all happened at the same border crossing, and checked which carrier was moving the shipments at the time. Eight impacts point to one road carrier. Within minutes, the agent prepared an email to the carrier's account manager with a six-week impact report attached, asked to review handling at that crossing together. Nothing was sent until the manager had checked the email and approved it. What used to take days of digging through shock reports and transport schedules now ended in a decision.

“What sets Sensolus apart is that it controls the entire flow in-house: trackers, firmware, data processing, the platform and now the AI layer,” said Kristoff Van Rattinghe, CEO and co-founder of Sensolus.“This lets us guarantee both the quality of the data and the performance of our AI applications. Our expertise is asset tracking and making the physical world visible. We want to use AI where it moves our solution and our customers forward. That starts with reliable data. AI can only deliver value if it knows what's happening with assets in the field.”

Companies that manage large fleets of returnable containers, totes, tools or trailers lose time and money when they don't know where that equipment is or how it's being used. As noted in the recent issue of the Sensolus Supply Chain Velocity Index, assets sit unused for long periods, get damaged in transit or end up at the wrong site, and employees often have to find these problems themselves by digging through reports and spreadsheets.



Cargo theft is also becoming more costly even as incidents fall. Verisk CargoNet recorded 677 supply chain theft incidents across the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter of 2026, down 26% from a year earlier, while estimated losses more than doubled to $304.6 million.

At the same time, in a March 2026 KPMG survey of 462 supply chain respondents at companies with at least $1 billion in annual global revenue, supply chain visibility topped the list of planned technology investments for the next one to three years, cited by 44%.

“Here's an uncomfortable reality many companies overlook: Your assets in the field are invisible to AI,” said Johan Criel, chief technology officer and co-founder of Sensolus.“You fix that by installing smart hardware on your assets, so your AI is fed tracking data from the field. That means the location history of your returnable packaging pool, dwell times at your customers' sites, shocks on your aerospace jigs and the turns of your trailers. Once the asset tracking data is captured, AI gives answers.”

“Sensolus AI makes our tracker data fully usable,” Criel said.“We validate and enrich it through our hardware, firmware and cloud platform. That gives AI visibility into assets that would otherwise remain out of sight, so it can flag anomalies and make useful recommendations.”

Sensolus AI is nominated for the Digital Supply Chain Award 2026, which will be presented Dec. 1 at the Supply Chain Event at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The nomination follows a Special Jury Prize in the intralogistics category, which Sensolus won, at the SITL 2026 Innovation Awards and a finalist spot for the Innovation Award at the Tech for Industry Show 2026.

Use cases and an introduction to Sensolus AI from Tracky, the company's new mascot, are available at sensolus.com/ai-asset-tracking.

About Sensolus

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with global HQ in Ghent, Belgium, Sensolus is an industry leader in industrial grade tracking solutions for the industrial manufacturing, reusable packaging, logistics and environmental solutions industries.

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