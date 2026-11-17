MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Webull common stock between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party found a profound gap between Webull Corporation's presentation of itself as an American company and its actual control and operations. According to the report, the Select Committee uncovered that Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance frameworks are structurally tied to the People's Republic of China (PRC), and that Webull's mainland China subsidiary in fact employed approximately 863 employees (or 62% of its global workforce) despite prior company statements. In response to these disclosures, Webull's Class A ordinary shares fell $1.39 per share, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 per share on October 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Webull Corporation stock during the Class Period have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Webull Lawsuit

Q: What is the Webull lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Webull stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the public reporting of the Select Committee's findings regarding Webull's deep operational and structural ties to China before the market opened on October 7, 2026, Webull's Class A ordinary shares fell by $1.39 per share, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 per share on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Webull lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in public filings, such as annual reports on Form 20-F and registration statements, regarding Webull's independence from China, the scope of its mainland operations, and the security of customer data. Specifically, Defendants falsely assured investors that Webull's principal business operations were based in the U.S., that its China operations were strictly limited to research and development and technical support functions, and that U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access, while dismissing congressional and state inquiries as based on outdated information. In reality, Webull's core platform, engineering, data infrastructure, and workforce were structurally tied to the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Q: What do Webull investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased BULL common stock during the Class Period (April 26, 2025 through October 6, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Webull shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired BULL common stock during the Class Period (April 26, 2025 to October 6, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Webull lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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