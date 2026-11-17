MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Naval Shipbuilding Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global naval shipbuilding market was valued at USD 89 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 94.78 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 160.37 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by expanding naval fleets, higher defense budgets, long-term vessel replacement programs, submarine procurement, warship exports, and investment in shipyard capacity.

The report examines the design and new construction of submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes and patrol vessels, amphibious ships, mine countermeasure vessels, auxiliary ships, and large unmanned surface and underwater systems. Market value includes hull and structural work, propulsion and power systems, outfitting, auxiliary equipment, combat systems, and electronics integration completed during construction. Maintenance, repair, and modernization are excluded, along with naval construction in Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Market Growth Drivers and Constraints

China's naval expansion is reshaping global procurement priorities. Department of Defense estimates cited by the Congressional Research Service indicate that China's navy has more than 370 battle force ships and could reach 435 by 2030. By comparison, the U.S. Navy operated 296 ships as of 30 September 2024. In response, the U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and other countries are accelerating fleet development and increasing naval shipbuilding budgets.

Demand is also rising across NATO following the 2025 agreement targeting defense and security spending equivalent to 5% of GDP by 2035. European navies are prioritizing air defense, submarine hunting, and operational coverage across the Mediterranean, Baltic, and North Atlantic. Replacement requirements for vessels commissioned during the 1980s and 1990s provide an additional long-term source of demand, as major naval procurement programs commonly extend over 10 to 20 years.

Submarine construction accounts for a significant concentration of market value. Major programs include Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines in the U.S., AUKUS submarines for Australia, and conventional submarine procurement across Europe and Asia. Frigate and destroyer programs, including Type 26, Mogami, and FF(X), also support sustained market activity.

Shipyard capacity, workforce availability, cost escalation, and supply chain delays remain the principal market constraints. Naval shipbuilding requires specialized infrastructure, security-cleared personnel, and experienced technical trades. Long lead times for propulsion equipment, specialty steel, castings and forgings, and combat systems can delay production even when yard space is available. The Government Accountability Office reported in April 2026 that the U.S. Navy's 11 most recent lead ships collectively exceeded planned costs by at least USD 8 billion.

Investment and Technology Opportunities

Investment in shipyard capacity presents a major growth opportunity. South Korea pledged USD 150 billion toward U.S. shipbuilding under the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) initiative. Hanwha Group also plans to invest USD 5 billion in Hanwha Philly Shipyard, acquired in December 2024, with the long-term objective of increasing annual output from one to 1.5 vessels to as many as 20.

Large unmanned surface and underwater vessels are expected to record the highest CAGR among vessel types. These platforms enable navies to expand fleet numbers, sensors, and weapons capacity while creating opportunities for commercial and mid-sized shipyards. Digital twins, automation, modular block construction, and distributed production are also expected to improve efficiency and shorten delivery schedules. Increasing electrical and cooling requirements for advanced radar, directed energy weapons, and networked combat systems will support adoption of integrated electric and hybrid propulsion.

Segment and Regional Outlook

Submarines are expected to represent the largest vessel-type share in 2026 because of their high unit costs and multi-year construction cycles. Conventional propulsion is projected to remain the largest propulsion category, while integrated electric and hybrid systems are forecast to grow fastest. Vessels above 10,000 tons are expected to account for the largest displacement share, while the 5,000 to 10,000 tons segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR due to frigate and destroyer replacement programs.

Hull, structure and outfitting is expected to lead the systems segment in 2026. Combat systems and weapons integration should experience the fastest growth as new vessels incorporate advanced radar, vertical launch systems, networked electronics, and higher-value weapons. Domestic construction will retain the largest procurement share, supported by national security priorities and local content requirements. Export procurement is expected to grow fastest, driven by major frigate agreements and expanding campaigns from South Korean, Japanese, and European shipbuilders.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to lead the naval shipbuilding market in 2026, supported by China's construction activity and major programs in Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea. Australia has allocated AUD 55 billion over ten years for its surface combatant fleet, including Mogami-class and Hunter-class frigates. North America will remain a major market through U.S. submarine, destroyer, amphibious, auxiliary, and FF(X) programs.

Europe is expected to post the highest regional CAGR through 2036, supported by rising NATO budgets, stronger maritime defense requirements, and export activity. Notable programs include Norway's GBP 10 billion order for at least five Type 26 frigates. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America represent smaller but developing markets, with opportunities concentrated in Brazil, Chile, Turkiye, Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf states.

Competitive Landscape

The naval shipbuilding industry is moderately consolidated within individual countries, with a limited number of yards managing major national programs. Export competition is intensifying as builders compete on design maturity, delivery performance, cost, production capacity, local content, government support, and through-life services. Strategic priorities include shipyard expansion, automation, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and government-backed export campaigns.

Companies profiled in the report include Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Fincantieri S.p.A., BAE Systems plc, Babcock International Group PLC, Naval Group, TKMS, Navantia S.A., Damen Shipyards Group, Saab AB, Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, and Austal Limited.

Key Benefits of the Report



Provides naval shipbuilding market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses defense budgets, procurement programs, fleet requirements, shipyard capacity, and workforce constraints.

Identifies growth opportunities by vessel type, propulsion, displacement, system, procurement type, end user, and region.

Evaluates large unmanned vessels, digital engineering, modular construction, and integrated electric propulsion.

Analyzes export opportunities, allied initiatives, competitive positioning, investment, and M&A activity. Supports strategic planning, supplier selection, partnership development, program management, and investment decisions.

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