MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on North America's leadership and rising demand for single-cell analysis in precision medicine, drug discovery, and high-throughput research.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-cell Proteomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-cell proteomics market was valued at USD 707.1 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 807.7 million in 2026 to USD 2.01 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.0% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of single-cell analysis across precision medicine, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and disease research. Continued advancements in mass spectrometry, multiplexed proteomic technologies, and high-throughput single-cell analysis platforms are improving the scale, accuracy, and efficiency of protein detection and quantification. These developments are enabling pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, research institutes, and clinical laboratories to investigate cellular diversity and identify clinically relevant protein signatures.

North America led the global single-cell proteomics market with a revenue share of 46.4% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects its established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, advanced research infrastructure, significant investment in precision medicine, and early adoption of innovative proteomics platforms. Expanding research programs and growing demand for advanced analytical technologies are also creating opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage

The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the global single-cell proteomics market from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product & services, technology, workflow, application, end use, and regional segments, supporting strategic market assessment and investment planning.

Product & Services Outlook



Instruments

Consumables & Reagents

Software Services

Demand across these categories is expected to benefit from expanding laboratory workflows, increasing research volumes, and the need for integrated technologies that support sample preparation, protein measurement, and data interpretation.

Technology Outlook



Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics

Mass Cytometry-based Proteomics

Antibody-based Proteomics

Imaging-based Proteomics

Sequencing-based Proteomics Other Technologies

The technology analysis evaluates established and emerging platforms used in single-cell proteomics research. Innovation in sensitivity, multiplexing capacity, throughput, and analytical performance is expected to influence technology adoption throughout the forecast period.

Workflow Outlook



Cell Isolation & Preparation

Protein Labeling & Barcoding

Protein Detection & Quantification

Data Acquisition Data Analysis & Interpretation

Workflow coverage provides insight into the principal stages of single-cell proteomics analysis. The growing volume and complexity of proteomic data are increasing demand for advanced software, computational tools, and data analysis services.

Application Outlook



Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery Others

Drug discovery and clinical diagnostics represent important growth opportunities as organizations seek more detailed biological insights for biomarker identification, target validation, patient stratification, and therapeutic development.

End Use Outlook



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Research Centers

Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

The report assesses purchasing patterns, research priorities, technology adoption, and revenue opportunities across the major end-use groups participating in the single-cell proteomics market.

Regional Outlook

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence assessment of key participants

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for strategic planning

Insights into product innovation and evolving technology adoption Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting business decisions

The report equips market participants with intelligence to evaluate competitive positioning, prioritize high-growth segments, assess regional expansion opportunities, and align product development strategies with changing demand across the global single-cell proteomics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product & Services Segment

1.1.1.2. Technology Segment

1.1.1.3. Workflow Segment

1.1.1.4. Application Segment

1.1.1.5. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The Internal Database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand for High-Resolution Cellular Analysis

3.2.1.3. Increasing Investments in Single-Cell Research

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Complexity of Single-cell Proteomics Data Analysis

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Advanced Proteomics Instruments

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.3. Social Landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Product & Services Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Single-cell Proteomics Market: Product & Services Movement Analysis

4.3. Instruments

4.3.1. Instruments Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Consumables & Reagents

4.4.1. Consumables & Reagents Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Software

4.5.1. Software Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Services Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Single-cell Proteomics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics

5.3.1. Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Mass Cytometry-based Proteomics

5.4.1. Mass Cytometry-based Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Antibody-based Proteomics

5.5.1. Antibody-based Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Imaging-based Proteomics

5.6.1. Imaging-based Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Sequencing-based Proteomics

5.7.1. Sequencing-based Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Technologies

5.8.1. Other Technologies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Workflow Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Single-cell Proteomics Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

6.3. Cell Isolation & Preparation

6.3.1. Cell Isolation & Preparation Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Protein Labeling & Barcoding

6.4.1. Protein Labeling & Barcoding Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Protein Detection & Quantification

6.5.1. Protein Detection & Quantification Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Data Acquisition

6.6.1. Data Acquisition Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Data Analysis & Interpretation

6.7.1. Data Analysis & Interpretation Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Single-cell Proteomics Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Clinical Diagnostics

7.3.1. Clinical Diagnostics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Drug Discovery

7.4.1. Drug Discovery Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. End Use Business Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Single-cell Proteomics Market: End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Hospitals & Clinical Research Centers

8.5.1. Hospitals & Clinical Research Centers Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Contract Research Organizations

8.6.1. Contract Research Organizations Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Other End Users

8.7.1. Other End Users Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. Single-cell Proteomics Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

9.2. Regional and Country Analysis Framework

9.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.2.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Single-cell Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. U.S.

9.3.3. Canada

9.3.4. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Single-cell Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. UK

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.4. France

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Spain

9.4.7. Denmark

9.4.8. Sweden

9.4.9. Norway

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific Single-cell Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Australia

9.5.6. Thailand

9.5.7. South Korea

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America Single-cell Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Brazil

9.6.3. Argentina

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. MEA Single-cell Proteomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. South Africa

9.7.3. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4. UAE

9.7.5. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025

10.3. Strategy Mapping

10.4. Company Profile Framework

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Company Profiles/Listing

10.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.5.2. Bruker

10.5.3. Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

10.5.4. Standard BioTools

10.5.5. BD

10.5.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.5.7. Waters Corporation

10.5.8. 10x Genomics

10.5.9. Seer, Inc.

10.5.10. Evosep Biosystems

10.5.11. Cellenion

10.5.12. Cytek Biosciences

10.5.13. Quantum-Si Incorporated

List of Tables [153]

List of Figures [76]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

Standard BioTools

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

10x Genomics

Seer, Inc.

Evosep Biosystems

Cellenion

Cytek Biosciences Quantum-Si Incorporated

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