CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What's in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the products we use every day? And which changes can meaningfully reduce our exposure to potentially harmful chemicals?

Hosted by MDLifespan as part of its ongoing Learning Series, the webinar celebrates the launch of Avoiding Toxins: How to Reduce Your Exposure to Toxins, a new consumer health guide by physician and MDLifespan founder Paul Savage, MD, now available on Amazon.

The event is open to consumers, healthcare professionals, and wellness practitioners interested in understanding environmental toxins, their potential impact on health, and practical ways to reduce unnecessary exposure.

Free webinar registration:



Environmental Toxins, Inflammation, and Why Everyday Exposure Matters

From microplastics and pesticides to PFAS, mold, household cleaners, and personal care products, environmental chemicals are increasingly part of everyday conversations about health.

Research suggests that certain environmental exposures can contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, and changes in biological function. However, the potential for harm depends on factors such as the substance, dose, frequency, duration, and individual susceptibility.

For consumers, navigating this information can be challenging. Exposure does not automatically mean illness, and the presence of a chemical does not necessarily indicate a health risk.

The Avoiding Toxins webinar is designed to help participants distinguish established science from emerging research and focus on practical changes they can realistically maintain.

The message is awareness, not alarm. Small, informed choices can help people reduce unnecessary exposure without the pressure to eliminate every chemical from everyday life.

Meet the Experts: Environmental Medicine, Nutrition, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange







The November 19 webinar brings together three experts with complementary perspectives on environmental health:

Paul Savage, MD - Author of Avoiding Toxins and Founder of MDLifespan

Dr. Savage will discuss the inspiration behind his book, why environmental toxin exposure deserves greater attention, and how clinical evaluation, toxin testing, and physician-guided therapeutic plasma exchange may fit into individualized discussions about health.

Lyn Patrick, ND - Environmental Medicine Expert

Dr. Patrick will explore common environmental exposures, the significance of dose and duration, and what current research suggests about environmental chemicals and their potential health effects.

Nikol Hopkins, DN - Naprapath and Board-Certified Nutritionist

Dr. Hopkins will share practical strategies for reducing everyday exposure through food, water, household products, and personal care choices, including how to evaluate ingredients, certifications, and product alternatives.

The event will conclude with a live expert question-and-answer discussion, giving attendees an opportunity to submit questions about environmental toxins, avoidance strategies, and emerging approaches.

What You'll Learn: Practical Toxin Avoidance Strategies and Informed Product Choices

Designed for both the public and health and wellness professionals, the free webinar will explore:



Everyday sources of environmental toxin exposure: Where potentially concerning chemicals may be found in air, water, food, homes, and personal care products.

Environmental health and inflammation: How selected environmental exposures may influence inflammatory processes and why individual risk varies.

Practical avoidance strategies: Simple, sustainable ways to reduce unnecessary exposures without overhauling daily life.

Products and resources: How to evaluate ingredient lists, water and air filtration options, third-party certifications, and products reviewed for inclusion in the book. Testing and emerging therapies: What environmental toxin testing may reveal, its limitations, and an educational overview of therapeutic plasma exchange.



Attendees will leave with actionable ideas to apply at home, in their kitchens, and throughout their everyday wellness routines.

Why Dr. Paul Savage Came Out of Retirement to Address Environmental Toxin Exposure

After retiring from a career in preventive and age-management medicine, Dr. Paul Savage returned to medical innovation to investigate the potential role of therapeutic plasma exchange in addressing circulating substances associated with environmental exposures and inflammation.

His work led to MDLifespan's development of patent-pending Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols, which integrate individualized medical evaluation, appropriate testing, serial plasma exchange, and supportive care.

Therapeutic plasma exchange is an established medical procedure for certain conditions. Its broader use for chronic environmental toxin exposure remains an emerging area of clinical investigation, and clinical benefits for these applications have not been established.

For Savage, the work also reinforced a prevention-focused principle: understanding and potentially addressing circulating substances is only one part of the conversation. Reducing ongoing exposure is equally important.

That philosophy helped inspire Avoiding Toxins, a guide designed to empower readers with practical strategies and resources they can incorporate into everyday life.

"Reducing toxin exposure is only part of the conversation. We also need to understand what's already circulating in the body and how to support its natural processes," said Savage. "Our philosophy is simple: Reduce. Restore. Reclaim. This book is about giving people the knowledge to start making meaningful changes today."

Reduce. Restore. Reclaim. MDLifespan's Approach to Environmental Health

MDLifespan's approach to environmental health is guided by three interconnected principles:

Reduce: Identify and reduce unnecessary environmental toxin exposure while exploring physician-guided approaches to lowering selected circulating substances when clinically appropriate.

Restore: Support the body's natural detoxification and recovery processes through individualized medical care, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle practices.

Reclaim: Empower individuals with education, resources, and medical guidance to make informed decisions about their long-term health.

MDLifespan is working to advance the clinical application of therapeutic plasma exchange through its patent-pending Advanced Serial TPE protocols, which combine physician-guided evaluation, personalized care, and environmental exposure reduction education.

The Avoiding Toxins book and Learning Series extend this philosophy beyond the clinic by helping individuals understand how everyday choices can contribute to an ongoing prevention-focused approach.

New Avoiding Toxins Book Launches a Chapter-Inspired Environmental Health Webinar Series

The November 19 event is the first in a planned series of educational webinars inspired by the chapters of Avoiding Toxins.

Future topics will explore cleaner air, water and food, healthier homes, personal care, mold awareness, brain health, and technology-assisted product decisions.

Each event will feature subject-matter experts and practical takeaways designed to help consumers and wellness professionals better understand environmental exposures and make informed decisions.

The book includes educational guidance, practical strategies, product examples, and resources for navigating environmental health choices.

Written for readers who want a realistic approach rather than an all-or-nothing lifestyle, Avoiding Toxins emphasizes that progress begins with awareness and manageable changes.

Avoiding Toxins: How to Reduce Your Exposure to Toxins is now available on Amazon.

How to Register for the Free Avoiding Toxins Webinar

Event: Avoiding Toxins: Small Changes. Healthier Living.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET

Format: Free live virtual webinar and expert Q&A

Speakers: Paul Savage, MD; Lyn Patrick, ND; Nikol Hopkins, DN

Audience: Consumers, healthcare professionals, and wellness practitioners

Register free:

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance and submit questions for the live discussion. Registered participants will also receive access to the webinar replay.

This event provides general educational information and does not offer individualized medical advice. Testing and treatment decisions should be made with a qualified healthcare professional.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology company advancing the clinical application of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) in outpatient settings. Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, the company has developed patent-pending Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols that integrate individualized testing, physician-guided care, supportive therapies, and environmental toxin avoidance education.

Guided by its philosophy, Reduce. Restore. Reclaim., MDLifespan supports research, clinical innovation, and education to help individuals better understand their environmental exposures and make informed decisions about their health. Through its Learning Series and Avoiding Toxins, a book by Dr. Savage with contributions from medical and environmental health experts, MDLifespan translates complex science into practical guidance for reducing everyday exposures.

Media Contact Info:

Jessica Rafaeil

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