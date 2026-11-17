MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI cuts document-review costs by 60–80%, while cloud deployment saves 40–50% over its lifecycle and predictive analytics improves case strategy, pricing and counsel selection.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Legal Analytics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal analytics market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2026 to USD 7.52 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.62% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and cloud-based legal solutions.

AI and Machine Learning Transform Legal Operations

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping contract review, document analysis, patent research, litigation strategy, and legal risk management. Corporate legal departments report that 47% of contract-review tasks now use machine learning models. Vendor-led implementation playbooks have also reduced deployment cycles by two-thirds, helping organizations adopt legal analytics platforms more efficiently.

Document-review costs have declined by 60-80% in many use cases, while algorithms can process prior-art references ten times faster than manual review. These gains enable attorneys to dedicate more time to complex advisory work and strengthen their position during fee negotiations. Law schools and bar associations are also expanding AI literacy programs, creating a larger pool of professionals equipped to use legal technology. In response, vendors are moving beyond isolated applications toward unified platforms that combine search, prediction, performance measurement, and outcome tracking.

Data-Driven Decision Making Supports Market Growth

Legal departments are under increasing pressure to quantify exposure, forecast outcomes, and demonstrate financial value. Approximately 73% of chief legal officers now require predictive dashboards when selecting outside counsel. Litigators use historical judge analytics to guide forum strategy, while transactional lawyers compare contract clauses with outcomes from similar deals.

Alternative fee arrangements are increasingly tied to projected outcomes, encouraging law firms to share performance data that was previously treated as proprietary. This shift is driving demand for platforms with extensive datasets, transparent methodologies, and interpretable results. Firms that delay technology investment may face growing competitive pressure in data-intensive practice areas.

Predictive Analytics Emerges as a High-Growth Segment

Descriptive analytics represented 52.10% of the legal analytics market in 2025, but predictive analytics is expanding at a CAGR of 16.02%. The predictive segment was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2025 and could double by 2031 if current investment patterns continue. Users report accuracy rates of 70-85% for routine commercial disputes, increasing confidence in analytics-supported decision making.

Law firms are embedding outcome scores into matter-budget templates to align pricing with quantified risk. Descriptive dashboards remain important for monitoring billing, productivity, and utilization, while also supplying historical information to predictive models. Prescriptive analytics is gaining attention through pilot programs focused on outside-counsel selection and decision support.

Court digitization is expanding the volume of information available to train legal analytics models. Litigation insurers are also requesting predictive-model documentation during policy negotiations, adding another source of demand. Visualization tools that convert probability curves into accessible guidance are helping legal teams communicate insights to executives and other stakeholders.

Cloud Deployment Leads Legal Analytics Adoption

Cloud deployments accounted for 68.45% of the market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% through 2031. Organizations can achieve lifecycle cost savings of 40-50% after retiring legacy on-premise systems. The share of on-premise deployments fell below 30% in 2025 as maintenance, security, and upgrade expenses continued to rise.

Cloud platforms are making natural-language processing, visualization, and predictive tools more accessible to smaller firms. Faster software release cycles also support timely policy-compliance updates. However, data privacy, cybersecurity, and shared infrastructure risks remain important concerns. Government agencies and other regulated organizations continue to use hybrid environments when sovereign control is required.

High implementation costs remain a significant barrier for small and medium-sized practices. Solo and small firms represent 76% of the legal profession but account for only 23% of analytics spending. Annual subscriptions can exceed USD 100,000, while data migration and employee training may disrupt billable work for several months. Consumption-based pricing models are emerging as a potential solution, although their effectiveness at scale remains uncertain.

Regional Legal Analytics Market Outlook

North America held 38.35% of global revenue in 2025, supported by established e-discovery spending, court digitization, and mature technology ecosystems. Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.55% as firms automate GDPR compliance and standardize cross-border legal workflows. Explainability requirements for litigation algorithms are also encouraging platform upgrades across the region.

Asia-Pacific adoption varies by country. Japan and Australia are implementing cloud-hosted analytics platforms, while some Southeast Asian markets face limited case-law digitization. Singapore and South Korea are supporting legal-tech sandboxes that encourage domestic start-ups and specialized applications.

The Middle East and Africa are recording strong percentage growth from a smaller market base. Arbitration centers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Johannesburg are encouraging analytics-driven risk assessment. Demand is also increasing for bilingual natural-language processing in Arabic, English, and French. Investments in court-record digitization and justice-modernization initiatives are expected to establish a stronger foundation for future predictive-analytics adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Data-Driven Decision Making

4.2.3 Shift Toward Cloud-Based Legal Solutions

4.2.4 Emergence of Litigation Funding Platforms

4.2.5 Expansion of Alternative Legal Service Providers

4.2.6 Integration of Generative AI Into Pricing Tools

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Implementation Costs for SMEs

4.3.2 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3.3 Limited Structured Case Data in Emerging Markets

4.3.4 Ethical and Bias Governance Requirements

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Analytics Type

5.1.1 Descriptive Analytics

5.1.2 Predictive Analytics

5.1.3 Prescriptive Analytics

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Law Firms

5.3.2 Corporate Legal Departments

5.3.3 Government and Regulatory Agencies

5.4 By Practice Area

5.4.1 Intellectual Property Management

5.4.2 Capital Markets and Corporate Governance

5.4.3 Case Management

5.4.4 M&A and Environmental Law

5.4.5 Financial Documentation Services

5.4.6 Other Practice Area

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Chile

5.5.2.4 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Kenya

5.5.5.2.3 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.2 Thomson Reuters Corporation

6.4.3 Lexisnexis ( RELX plc )

6.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.5 CS Disco Inc.

6.4.6 Everlaw Inc.

6.4.7 Proofpoint Inc.

6.4.8 Clarivate Plc

6.4.9 Relativity ODA LLC

6.4.10 Luminance Technologies Ltd.

6.4.11 Mindcrest Inc.

6.4.12 UnitedLex Corporation

6.4.13 Wipro Limited

6.4.14 Abacus Data Systems Inc.

6.4.15 Premonition LLC

6.4.16 Brainspace LLC

6.4.17 Argopoint LLC

6.4.18 CPA Global Limited

6.4.19 Kira Inc.

6.4.20 Analytics Consulting LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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