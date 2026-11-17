(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare analytics helps reduce treatment costs, improve patient care and retention, and turn complex data into actionable insights through AI, predictive tools, and real-time platforms. Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Component, Delivery Mode, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare analytics market was valued at an estimated USD 65.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 198.8 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for data-driven clinical, financial, and operational decision-making across the healthcare industry. Market growth is being driven by persistent challenges involving inadequate patient care, rising treatment costs, and low levels of patient retention and engagement. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting analytics software, infrastructure, and services to improve care delivery, optimize resource allocation, strengthen financial performance, and support more effective patient engagement strategies. The growing scale and complexity of healthcare data are also increasing demand for advanced healthcare analytics solutions. Organizations must process rapidly expanding volumes of diverse information while addressing concerns related to data accuracy, authenticity, interoperability, and timely interpretation. These challenges are strengthening the role of predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics platforms in healthcare decision-making. According to an article published by Infosys Limited in December 2022, the healthcare sector accounts for nearly 30% of the world's total data volume. The article projected that healthcare data would increase at a CAGR of 36% through 2025, highlighting the need for scalable analytics platforms, high-performance computing resources, secure storage systems, and integrated data management capabilities. The report provides revenue forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes healthcare analytics market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage is organized by component, type, delivery mode, application, end use, and region. Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software: Clinical Analytics Software, Financial Analytics Software, Operational & Administrative Analytics Software, Population Health Analytics Software, Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Software, AI & Machine Learning-based Analytics Platforms, Revenue Cycle Analytics Software, Claims & Fraud Analytics Software, Patient Engagement Analytics Solutions, and Real-time Analytics Platforms

Hardware: Servers & High-performance Computing Systems, Data Storage Systems, Networking Infrastructure, Edge Computing Devices, AI Acceleration Hardware (GPU/TPU Systems), Healthcare IoT & Connected Monitoring Devices, and On-premise Analytics Infrastructure Systems Services: Consulting Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Training & Support Services, Managed Analytics Services, Interoperability & Integration Services, and Others, including Custom Analytics Development Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Descriptive Analysis

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analysis Prescriptive Analysis Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

On-premises

Web-hosted Cloud-based Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Clinical

Financial Operational and Administrative End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Life Science Companies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait As healthcare providers, payers, and life science companies prioritize digital transformation, the adoption of healthcare analytics is expected to accelerate. Continued investment in cloud-based platforms, connected monitoring devices, AI-enabled systems, interoperability services, and advanced analytics capabilities will remain central to improving outcomes, controlling costs, identifying fraud, managing revenue cycles, and enhancing organizational performance through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $65.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $198.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.2.2. Component

1.2.3. Delivery mode

1.2.4. Application

1.2.5. End use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. Internal Database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of AI and Cloud-Based Healthcare Platforms in Healthcare

3.2.1.2. Escalating Healthcare Costs Driving Efficiency Needs

3.2.1.3. Growing Volume of Patient Data from EHRs & Wearables

3.2.1.4. Expansion of Personalized & Precision Medicine

3.2.1.5. Integration of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics

3.2.1.6. Expansion of Omnichannel Marketing Strategies

3.2.1.7. Heightened Competition Among Healthcare Providers and Payers

3.2.1.8. Rising Impact of Internet and Social Media On Healthcare

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data Privacy, Security, and Cybersecurity Concerns

3.2.2.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.3. Case Studies

3.4. Pricing Model Benchmarking

3.5. Enterprise Buyer Preference Analysis

3.6. Healthcare Analytics ROI Use-case Assessment

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1.1. Supplier power

3.7.1.2. Buyer power

3.7.1.3. Substitution threat

3.7.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political landscape

3.7.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.7.2.3. Technological landscape

3.7.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.7.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Type Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Descriptive Analysis

4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Diagnostic Analytics

4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Predictive Analysis

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Prescriptive Analysis

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Component Segment Dashboard

5.2. Component Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Clinical Analytics Software

5.4.2.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Financial Analytics Software

5.4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Operational & Administrative Analytics Software

5.4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.5. Population Health Analytics Software

5.4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.6. Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Software

5.4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.7. AI & Machine Learning-based Analytics Platforms

5.4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.8. Revenue Cycle Analytics Software

5.4.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.9. Claims & Fraud Analytics Software

5.4.9.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.10. Patient Engagement Analytics Solutions

5.4.10.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.11. Real-time Analytics Platforms

5.4.11.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Hardware

5.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Servers & High-performance Computing Systems

5.5.2.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Data Storage Systems

5.5.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Networking Infrastructure

5.5.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.5. Edge Computing Devices

5.5.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.6. AI Acceleration Hardware (GPU/TPU Systems)

5.5.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.7. Healthcare IoT & Connected Monitoring Devices

5.5.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.8. On-premise Analytics Infrastructure Systems

5.5.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Services

5.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Consulting Services

5.6.2.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.3. Implementation & Integration Services

5.6.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.4. Training & Support Services

5.6.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.5. Managed Analytics Services

5.6.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.6. Interoperability & Integration Services

5.6.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.7. Others (Custom Analytics Development Services, etc.)

5.6.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Delivery Mode Dashboard

6.2. Delivery Mode Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Delivery Mode, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. On-premise

6.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Web-hosted

6.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Cloud-based

6.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Healthcare Analytics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Mode Dashboard

7.2. Application Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Clinical

7.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Financial

7.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Operational and Administrative

7.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Healthcare Analytics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End use Segment Dashboard

8.2. End use Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Healthcare Providers

8.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Healthcare Payers

8.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Life Sciences Companies

8.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. Country-level Digital Maturity Mapping

9.3.3. U.S.

9.3.3.1. Key country dynamic

9.3.3.2. Regulatory framework

9.3.3.3. Competitive insights

9.3.3.4. U.S. Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.4. Canada

9.3.4.1. Key country dynamic

9.3.4.2. Regulatory framework

9.3.4.3. Competitive insights

9.3.4.4. Canada Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.5. Mexico

9.3.5.1. Key country dynamic

9.3.5.2. Regulatory framework

9.3.5.3. Competitive insights

9.3.5.4. Mexico Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. Country-level Digital Maturity Mapping

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.3.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.3.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.3.3. Competitive insights

9.4.3.4. Germany Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. UK

9.4.4.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.4.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.4.3. Competitive insights

9.4.4.4. UK Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.5. France

9.4.5.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.5.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.5.3. Competitive insights

9.4.5.4. France Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6. Italy

9.4.6.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.6.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.6.3. Competitive insights

9.4.6.4. Italy Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7. Spain

9.4.7.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.7.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.7.3. Competitive insights

9.4.7.4. Spain Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8. Denmark

9.4.8.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.8.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.8.3. Competitive insights

9.4.8.4. Denmark Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9. Sweden

9.4.9.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.9.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.9.3. Competitive insights

9.4.9.4. Sweden Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.10. Norway

9.4.10.1. Key country dynamic

9.4.10.2. Regulatory framework

9.4.10.3. Competitive insights

9.4.10.4. Norway Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Country-level Digital Maturity Mapping

9.5.3. Japan

9.5.3.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.3.3. Competitive insights

9.5.3.4. Japan Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.4. China

9.5.4.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.4.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.4.3. Competitive insights

9.5.4.4. China Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.5. India

9.5.5.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.5.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.5.3. Competitive insights

9.5.5.4. India Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6. South Korea

9.5.6.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.6.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.6.3. Competitive insights

9.5.6.4. South Korea Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.7. Australia

9.5.7.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.7.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.7.3. Competitive insights

9.5.7.4. Australia Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.8. Thailand

9.5.8.1. Key country dynamic

9.5.8.2. Regulatory framework

9.5.8.3. Competitive insights

9.5.8.4. Thailand Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America Healthcare Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Country-level Digital Maturity Mapping

9.6.3. Brazil

9.6.3.1. Key country dynamic

9.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

9.6.3.3. Competitive insights

9.6.3.4. Brazil Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.4. Argentina

9.6.4.1. Key country dynamic

9.6.4.2. Regulatory framework

9.6.4.3. Competitive insights

9.6.4.4. Argentina Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. MEA Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. Country-level Digital Maturity Mapping

9.7.3. South Africa

9.7.3.1. Key country dynamic

9.7.3.2. Regulatory framework

9.7.3.3. Competitive insights

9.7.3.4. South Africa Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.4. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4.1. Key country dynamic

9.7.4.2. Regulatory framework

9.7.4.3. Competitive insights

9.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.5. UAE

9.7.5.1. Key country dynamic

9.7.5.2. Regulatory framework

9.7.5.3. Competitive insights

9.7.5.4. UAE Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.6. Kuwait

9.7.6.1. Key country dynamic

9.7.6.2. Regulatory framework

9.7.6.3. Competitive insights

9.7.6.4. Kuwait Healthcare analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Evaluation Matrix, 2025

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

10.3. Company Categorization

10.4. Vendor Capability Matrix

10.5. M&A and Investment Landscape Analysis

10.6. Strategy Mapping

10.7. Company Profiles/Listing

10.7.1. McKesson Corporation

10.7.1.1. Overview

10.7.1.2. Financial performance

10.7.1.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.2. Oracle

10.7.2.1. Overview

10.7.2.2. Financial performance

10.7.2.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.3. Optum, Inc.

10.7.3.1. Overview

10.7.3.2. Financial performance

10.7.3.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.4. Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health)

10.7.4.1. Overview

10.7.4.2. Financial performance

10.7.4.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.5. SAS Institute, Inc.

10.7.5.1. Overview

10.7.5.2. Financial performance

10.7.5.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.6. IQVIA

10.7.6.1. Overview

10.7.6.2. Financial performance

10.7.6.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.7. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

10.7.7.1. Overview

10.7.7.2. Financial performance

10.7.7.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.8. Elsevier

10.7.8.1. Overview

10.7.8.2. Financial performance

10.7.8.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.9. Medeanalytics, Inc.

10.7.9.1. Overview

10.7.9.2. Financial performance

10.7.9.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.10. Veradigm

10.7.10.1. Overview

10.7.10.2. Financial performance

10.7.10.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.10.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions

10.7.11.1. Overview

10.7.11.2. Financial performance

10.7.11.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.11.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.12. Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)

10.7.12.1. Overview

10.7.12.2. Financial performance

10.7.12.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.12.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.13. Wipro Limited

10.7.13.1. Overview

10.7.13.2. Financial performance

10.7.13.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.13.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.14. Infosys Limited

10.7.14.1. Overview

10.7.14.2. Financial performance

10.7.14.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.14.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.15. Health Catalyst, Inc.

10.7.15.1. Overview

10.7.15.2. Financial performance

10.7.15.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.15.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.16. Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast)

10.7.16.1. Overview

10.7.16.2. Financial performance

10.7.16.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.16.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7.17. Komodo Health

10.7.17.1. Overview

10.7.17.2. Financial performance

10.7.17.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.17.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [118]

List of Figures [58]

Companies Featured



McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health)

Oracle

SAS Institute, Inc.

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Elsevier

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Veradigm

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)

Wipro Limited

Infosys Limited

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital) Komodo Health

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