(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Skincare Holds About 40%, North America 34% and L'Oréal About 10–11% of a USD 450.20 Billion Market: Precedence Research Segment, Company and Buyer Intelligence Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global cosmetics market is valued at USD 450.20 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 802.04 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.56%. The U.S. market is set to grow from USD 107.98 billion in 2026 to USD sss195.66 billion by 2035, while fragrance and online sales are the fastest-growing parts of the industry. Precedence Research today released updated intelligence on the global cosmetics market, covering skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrance and toiletries sold through mass, masstige and prestige channels. The market is valued at USD 450.20 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 802.04 billion by 2035, adding USD 351.84 billion in annual sales. Demand is steady, but the mix is shifting. Skincare remains the largest category at about 40% of sales, fragrance is the fastest-growing major category at about 8.5% a year, and online channels already account for about 26% of sales. Company results confirm the trend: L'Oréal's sales reached EUR 35.33 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 6.9% like-for-like with growth in every division and region, and Estée Lauder returned to growth with organic sales up 6% and fragrance up 20% in its latest quarter. The industry is also consolidating. Kimberly-Clark's USD 48.7 billion acquisition of Kenvue won shareholder approval in January 2026, Estée Lauder and Puig held talks on a combination valued at about USD 40 billion before ending them in May 2026, and L'Oréal has taken over Kering Beauté. For brand owners, retailers, ingredient and packaging suppliers and investors, the key questions are which categories and channels will grow fastest, and who will win scale in a market where the top 25 companies hold only about 55% of sales. Full report: Request a sample: Market Size and Growth



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher



Figure 1: Cosmetics Market Snapshot Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Growth is supported by premiumization in skincare and fragrance, rising beauty spending in emerging markets, and the shift of shopping to online and social commerce. Mass products still account for about 60% of value, but prestige brands, at about 28%, capture a larger share of profits. Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments 2026 values apply the approximate shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 450.20 billion and are modeled estimates. Cosmetics Market by Category, 2026

Category Approx. Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Skincare (skin & sun care) ~40% About USD 180.08 billion Largest; ~6.8% CAGR; dermocosmetics lead Hair care ~20% About USD 90.04 billion ~5.5% CAGR; professional and scalp care Color cosmetics (makeup) ~17% About USD 76.53 billion ~6.0% CAGR; social-media driven Toiletries & other ~13% About USD 58.53 billion ~4.5% CAGR; mature Fragrance ~10% About USD 45.02 billion Fastest major category; ~8.5% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Cosmetics Market by Price Tier, Gender and Channel

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing / Notable Key Fact Price tier Mass (~60% of value) Prestige (~28%) Masstige and premium ~12% Gender Women Men (male grooming ~8% growth) Male skincare is gaining shelf space Distribution channel Hypermarkets/supermarkets Online (~11% CAGR) Online ~26% of sales, ~35% by 2030 Positioning Conventional Natural and clean (~9% growth) ~8–9% of sales

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the largest channel, but online grows about 11% a year as social commerce and brand websites expand. Male grooming and

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Cosmetics Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest, 34% (2026) U.S. USD 107.98B (2026) → USD 195.66B (2035) Prestige fragrance, derma skincare Asia Pacific Major region China, Japan, Korea and India Travel retail recovery; India growth Europe Major producer About 40% of global export value Luxury and fragrance strength Middle East & Africa Fastest-growing (~8% a year) Gulf luxury and halal beauty demand Young, growing population Latin America Growing Brazil and Mexico Direct selling and mass brands

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. is the largest single market, at USD 107.98 billion in 2026. Estée Lauder reported continued North America growth in its latest quarter, and prestige fragrance and clinical skincare are the main drivers.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is a major growth engine. Estée Lauder's Asia/Pacific organic sales rose 10% in its latest quarter, helped by travel retail at Beijing and Shanghai airports and online sales in Hainan, and L'Oréal reported accelerating growth in India.

Europe is the industry's production and export hub, with about 40% of global export value. The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Beauty Leaders, Latest Results and Deals

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Consolidation has reached record size. Kimberly-Clark's USD 48.7 billion acquisition of Kenvue, owner of Neutrogena and Aveeno, won shareholder approval in January 2026. Estée Lauder and Puig confirmed talks in March 2026 on a combination valued at about USD 40 billion, but the talks ended in May.

What it indicates: Scale matters more as brands fight for retail space, media and supply chains, and large deals will keep returning.

The leaders are buying into luxury fragrance. L'Oréal acquired Kering Beauté, including Creed and long-term licences for Kering's fashion houses, for about EUR 4 billion.

What it indicates: Fragrance, the fastest-growing major category, is now a central battleground for the largest companies.

Growth has returned for the prestige leaders. L'Oréal's nine-month 2026 sales grew 6.9% like-for-like with a strong recovery in its Luxe division, and Estée Lauder raised its fiscal 2027 outlook after organic growth of 6% and a jump in operating margin to 12.1%.

What it indicates: The prestige segment is recovering after a difficult period, especially in Asia travel retail.

Portfolios are being reshaped. Estée Lauder is selling Too Faced, Smashbox and Dr. Jart+, while e.l.f. Beauty agreed to buy Rhode for up to USD 1 billion and Unilever added wellness brands.

What it indicates: Companies are focusing on fewer, faster-growing brands in skincare, fragrance and wellness.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rising spending on skincare

Premiumization in fragrance and prestige beauty.

Growth of e-commerce

Rising demand in India, the Middle East and Africa.

Interest in natural, clean, vegan cosmetics halal cosmetics

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Major Challenges



Intense competition and fast-moving trends driven by social media.



Raw material, packaging and logistics cost pressure.



Regulatory change on ingredients and labeling.



Volatile travel retail and luxury demand in China.

Counterfeit products in online channels.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Emerging Opportunities



Fragrance, the fastest-growing major category.



Male grooming and male skincare, growing about 8% a year.



Online and social commerce, rising toward about 35% of sales by 2030.



Natural and clean beauty, growing close to 9%.

Sustainable packaging

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Company and Competitive Intelligence



Figure 3: Cosmetics Market Estimated Company Shares, 2026 Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher The market is fragmented. Precedence Research estimates that L'Oréal holds about 10–11% of global sales, followed by Procter & Gamble's beauty business (about 3–4%), Estée Lauder (about 3–3.5%), Unilever's beauty and wellbeing division (about 3%), LVMH perfumes and cosmetics and Beiersdorf (about 2% each), Shiseido (about 1.5%) and Coty (about 1.3%). The top five hold about 22–24%, the top ten about 40–45% and the top 25 about 55%. Company Est. Share Latest Reported Data / Development Strategic Direction L'Oréal ~10–11% 9M 2026 sales EUR 35.33B (+6.9% LFL); Kering Beauté acquisition Luxury fragrance, dermatological beauty, emerging markets Procter & Gamble (beauty) ~3–4% Olay, SK-II, Pantene, Head & Shoulders Mass skin and hair care Estée Lauder ~3–3.5% Q1 FY2027 sales USD 3.7B (+6% organic); fragrance +20% Turnaround; portfolio pruning; outlook raised Unilever (beauty & wellbeing) ~3% Prestige and wellness acquisitions Premium skincare and wellness LVMH (perfumes & cosmetics) ~2% Dior, Guerlain, Sephora retail Luxury fragrance and makeup Beiersdorf ~2% NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie Derma and sun care Shiseido ~1.5% Clé de Peau, Drunk Elephant Prestige skincare Coty ~1.3% Prestige fragrance licences Fragrance-led strategy Kenvue (Kimberly-Clark) n/a USD 48.7B acquisition approved Jan 2026 Neutrogena and Aveeno in a larger consumer group Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Customer and Buyer Intelligence Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Beauty retailers Category Director, Merchandising Head Shelf resets, new brand launches Assortment and pricing data Brand owners CMO, Strategy Head, BD Director Portfolio reviews, M&A Target screening and category sizing Ingredient and fragrance houses Sales and Innovation Heads New product pipelines Demand forecasts by category Packaging suppliers Business Development Head Sustainability targets, refills Format and material trends E-commerce platforms Beauty Category Lead Social commerce growth Brand partnerships and analytics Investors Consumer Sector Lead Deals, results, valuations Due diligence and benchmarking Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for cosmetics and adjacent markets such as the skincare premium cosmetics dermo-cosmetics markets Precedence Quadrant compares beauty companies on share, growth, category mix and channel strength, helping brand owners benchmark rivals and investors screen targets. Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks company results, launches, acquisitions and channel shifts, so marketing and strategy teams can react quickly. Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers and packaging capacity, supporting sourcing and launch planning. Customized Research answers specific questions, such as fragrance growth by country, male grooming opportunities or entry plans for the Middle East. Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on cosmetics Sizes demand by category and channel Precedence Quadrant Company comparison on share, growth and mix Benchmarks rivals and screens targets Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of results, launches and deals Times marketing and investment moves Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Manufacturer, ingredient and packaging mapping Supports sourcing and launches Customized Research Category, country and consumer studies Answers decision-specific questions Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters Beauty trends move at social-media speed. Monthly updates suit marketing and category teams tracking launches and online sales. Quarterly updates match company results such as L'Oréal and Estée Lauder. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow channel and regulatory changes, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles. Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: the market adds USD 351.84 billion by 2035; scale and portfolio focus decide winners in a fragmented field.



Strategy and business development teams: fragrance, male grooming and natural beauty grow faster than the market; mega-deals will continue.



R&D leaders: focus on dermocosmetic efficacy, clean formulations and fragrance innovation.



Procurement teams: manage ingredient and packaging costs while meeting sustainability targets.



Investors: challenger brands with strong online growth remain attractive targets for the leaders.

Suppliers and manufacturers: demand rises for fragrance ingredients, sustainable packaging and contract manufacturing. Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Company Ecosystem



Figure 4: Cosmetics Company Ecosystem, 2026 Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Call to Action To understand which categories, channels and companies will lead the cosmetics market through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



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