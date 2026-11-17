MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Across all areas, Appeals Centre Europe has so far received over 65,000 disputes from people and organisations in the EU looking to challenge platforms' decisions

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we mark International Fraud Awareness Week, the Appeals Centre's latest Transparency Report (covering October 2025 to September 2026) shows that social media platforms are leaving up scam content which breaks their own rules.



In the last six months (April to September 2026), people and organisations in the EU sent

us more eligible disputes related to fraud and scams than any other area.

Out of 1,000+ cases where platforms left up potential fraud and scam content after it

was reported as violating, we found the content violated their rules 86% of the time. AI-generated scams are making it harder for people to tell real from fake.

Examples of decisions we made on fraud and scams included:



An AI-generated 'romance scam' video on TikTok showing a woman who says that she

is looking for a committed relationship, with the goal of getting people to send money.

A Facebook video where an AI-generated deepfake of an economic expert from

Moldova promises viewers a 2,000% return on their investment. A YouTube video about cryptocurrency telling people to copy ChatGPT code using the

link in the caption, likely giving the scammer access to their crypto account.

Across the EU, people are standing up to social media companies by challenging their decisions:



So far, we have received more than 65,000 disputes in total from people and

organisations across the EU, showing huge appetite for independent review.

We received 43,000 of these disputes during the period covered by this report (October

2025 to September 2026). On average, that's one dispute every 12 minutes.

We initially assessed 19,600+ of these as eligible and reached out to the platform.

We received the most eligible disputes from France, followed by Belgium and Spain. To accommodate this increase in disputes, our case review team in Dublin has

doubled in the last three months.

Between October 2025 and September 2026, we issued decisions on 16,800+ disputes:



In the nearly 5,000 decisions where we were able to review the content, we

disagreed with the platform 74% of the time (an increase of 15% compared to

our last Transparency Report). We were most likely to overturn decisions by YouTube (overturning 93% of their

decisions), followed by TikTok (77%), Instagram (75%) and Facebook (67%).

Examples of decisions where we disagreed with platforms included:



An Instagram account banned under Meta's rules on counterfeiting which

appeared to be a real shop in Italy selling authentic goods.

A video on the YouTube page of Golden Dawn which should have been removed

under its rules on criminal organisations.

A TikTok video claiming the Valencia flash floods were caused by climate

engineering. The video should have been restricted under TikTok's rules on

misinformation.

In 10,000 decisions (mainly related to account suspensions), we did not receive the

content from the platform and made a procedural decision in favour of the user. In a further 1,950 decisions, we determined, based on the platform's response, that the

case fell outside of the scope of Article 21 of the EU's Digital Services Act and made a

procedural decision in favour of the platform.



Sharing Content for Account Suspension Disputes



There has been some progress in platforms sharing content related to account

suspensions, with the number of decisions we made after receiving the content

increasing from around 10 in May 2026 to nearly 100 in September.

However, in the vast majority of cases, platforms are still not sharing the content that led

to the suspension. As a result, many people are not getting the independent review they

are entitled to.

This was most pronounced with Google, where despite requesting more than 850 pieces

of content between October 2025 and September 2026 (mainly about YouTube cases),

we only received two pieces of content. However, Google have recently stated that they

will share more content related to pending disputes. Google also contends that comments are outside the scope of the Digital Services Act.

The CEO of Appeals Centre Europe, Thomas Hughes, said:



“From stealing people's savings to impacting their mental health, scams destroy lives. As we

mark International Fraud Awareness Week, social media should not be a safe haven for

scammers. People using social media must have the option to challenge platforms when they

fail to enforce their own rules on fraud and scams. If you're in the EU and you see a scam, then

challenge it by reporting it to the platform and then submitting a dispute at

.”

Press Inquiries

media [at] appealscentre.eu

