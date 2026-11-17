Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sequencing Type, Product, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation sequencing library preparation market was valued at approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rapid advances in sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, genomic research, and clinical diagnostics.

Growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) is expanding the role of DNA sequencing across research and healthcare. The ability to examine multiple genes simultaneously is strengthening the use of NGS in disease diagnostics, drug development, biomarker discovery, reproductive health, and infectious disease testing. Continued improvements in sequencing accuracy, throughput, and workflow efficiency are also encouraging broader implementation across hospitals, research institutions, and life sciences companies.

Genomic research remains a significant market growth driver as scientists investigate the genetic basis of diseases, biological processes, and evolutionary mechanisms. Demand for specialized NGS library preparation kits continues to rise across whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and transcriptomics. These products support increasingly complex research requirements while helping laboratories achieve accurate, consistent, and high-quality sequencing results.

Cancer genomics represents an important area of opportunity within the next-generation sequencing library preparation market. Research focused on tumor mutations and genetic heterogeneity is increasing demand for advanced DNA Library Preparation Kits, RNA Library Preparation Kits, reagents, consumables, and instruments. Rare genetic disorder research is also contributing to market expansion as academic, clinical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations invest in genomic analysis to identify disease-associated variants and support precision medicine programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis from 2021 to 2033, along with insights into current industry trends, growth opportunities, competitive positioning, and market dynamics. The next-generation sequencing library preparation market is segmented by sequencing type, product, application, end use, and region.



Sequencing type: Targeted Genome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and Other Sequencing Types

Product: Reagents & Consumables, DNA Library Preparation Kits, RNA Library Preparation Kits, Other Reagents & Consumables, and Instruments

Application: Drug & Biomarker Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Cancer Diagnostics, Reproductive Health Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Other Disease Diagnostic Applications, and Others End use: Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others

Regional Market Coverage

The report assesses market performance across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America and Europe remain important markets due to established genomic research infrastructure, clinical adoption of advanced sequencing, and sustained investment in biotechnology. Asia Pacific presents substantial growth potential as healthcare systems expand genomic testing capabilities and regional research organizations increase investment in precision medicine, oncology, and population genomics.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and revenue forecasts across major segments, regions, and countries

Analysis of emerging trends, market drivers, growth barriers, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning of key participants

Segment and regional assessments to support investment planning and market entry decisions

Coverage of product innovation and evolving NGS library preparation technologies Actionable intelligence to identify revenue opportunities and guide evidence-based business strategies

With demand increasing across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and academic genomics, the next-generation sequencing library preparation market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Organizations operating in this sector can use the report to evaluate high-growth applications, assess regional opportunities, monitor competitive developments, and align product strategies with the evolving requirements of genomic research and precision healthcare.

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