Next-Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Clinical Genomics Demand Drives 13.5% CAGR And USD 5.3 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Sequencing Type Segment
1.2.2. Product Segment
1.2.3. Application Segment
1.2.4. End Use Segment
1.3. Information analysis
1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market - Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Case Study Insight
3.4. Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
Chapter 4. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: Sequencing Type Business Analysis
4.1. Sequencing Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Sequencing Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Sequencing Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Targeted Genome Sequencing
4.4.1. Global Targeted Genome Sequencing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Whole Genome Sequencing
4.5.1. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Whole Exome Sequencing
4.6.1. Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Other Sequencing Types
4.7.1. Global Other Sequencing Types Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: Product Business Analysis
5.1. Product Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Reagents & Consumables
5.4.1. Global Reagents & Consumables Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. DNA Library Preparation Kits
5.4.3. RNA Library Preparation Kits
5.4.4. Other Reagents & Consumables
5.5. Instruments
5.5.1. Global Instruments Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Drug & Biomarker Discovery
6.4.1. Global Drug & Biomarker Discovery Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Disease Diagnostics
6.5.1. Global Disease Diagnostics Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Cancer Diagnostics
6.5.3. Reproductive Health Diagnostics
6.5.4. Infectious Disease Diagnostics
6.5.5. Other Disease Diagnostic Applications
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Global Others Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: End Use Business Analysis
7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Global Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals and Clinics
7.4.1. Global Hospitals and Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Academic and Research Institutions
7.5.1. Global Academic and Research Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
7.6.1. Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Global Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Sequencing Type, Product, Application, and End Use
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.4. North America
8.4.1. North America market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. U.S.
8.4.3. Canada
8.4.4. Mexico
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Europe market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. UK
8.5.3. Germany
8.5.4. France
8.5.5. Italy
8.5.6. Spain
8.5.7. Denmark
8.5.8. Sweden
8.5.9. Norway
8.6. Asia-Pacific
8.6.1. Asia-Pacific market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. China
8.6.4. India
8.6.5. Australia
8.6.6. South Korea
8.6.7. Thailand
8.7. Latin America
8.7.1. Latin America market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Brazil
8.7.3. Argentina
8.8. MEA
8.8.1. MEA market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. South Africa
8.8.3. Saudi Arabia
8.8.4. UAE
8.8.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Illumina, Inc.
9.4.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.4.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inc.
9.4.4. BD
9.4.5. Oxford Nanopore Technologies
9.4.6. New England Biolabs Inc.
9.4.7. Revvity, Inc.
9.4.8. QIAGEN N.V.
9.4.9. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
9.4.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
List of Tables [132]
List of Figures [101]
Companies Featured
- Illumina, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inc. BD Oxford Nanopore Technologies New England Biolabs Inc. Revvity, Inc. QIAGEN N.V. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
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