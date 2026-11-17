Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Cardiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Application, Medical Condition, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in cardiology market was valued at an estimated USD 1.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.83 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 31.17% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for greater diagnostic precision, and continued advances in cardiac imaging technology.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into cardiology workflows to support disease detection, clinical diagnosis, risk prediction, treatment planning, and patient management. Healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered solutions to analyze complex cardiovascular data, accelerate clinical decision-making, and improve the consistency of diagnostic results. These capabilities are expanding the role of AI across hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, research institutions, and other healthcare settings.

Recent reimbursement developments are also supporting broader clinical adoption. In January 2026, Cleerly, Inc. announced that Aetna had expanded coverage for its AI-QCT plaque analysis technology. The decision is expected to increase access to AI-enabled coronary imaging and support improved diagnosis and risk assessment for coronary artery disease among insured patients.

Cardiovascular Disease Burden Accelerates Market Growth

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor influencing AI in cardiology market growth. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases remained the leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 19.8 million deaths in 2022, or approximately 32% of all deaths worldwide. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 919,032 cardiovascular disease deaths in 2023, representing about one in every three deaths.

The widespread prevalence of hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias continues to place significant pressure on healthcare systems. Conventional diagnostic and treatment processes can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, creating demand for technologies that improve operational efficiency and clinical accuracy. AI-based cardiology platforms can assist specialists with image interpretation, disease classification, risk stratification, and the identification of clinically relevant patterns in large datasets.

Report Segmentation and Market Coverage

The report analyzes revenue growth and key AI in cardiology market trends at global, regional, and country levels. It provides segment and sub-segment assessments for the 2021-2033 period, enabling organizations to evaluate emerging opportunities and changing competitive conditions.

Market coverage by component includes:



Software

Hardware Services

Application analysis covers:



Diagnosis

Prediction

Drug Discovery Others

Medical condition analysis includes Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Failure, Ischemic Heart Disease /CAD, and other cardiovascular conditions. The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive market intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development, competitive positioning, and market entry decisions. It examines the presence of key industry participants, analyzes growth drivers and future trends, and identifies potential revenue opportunities across components, applications, medical conditions, and geographic markets.

Organizations can use the findings to assess regional demand, compare segment performance, monitor product innovation, and develop strategies aligned with evolving clinical and commercial requirements. The report also offers market estimates, revenue forecasts, trend analysis, competitive strategy insights, and market share assessments to help healthcare companies, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders make informed business decisions in the rapidly expanding AI in cardiology market.

Key Attributes:

