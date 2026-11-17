Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Cardiology Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Imaging And Precision Diagnostics Propel Market To USD 14.83 Billion At 31.17% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Component Segment
1.2.2. Application Segment
1.2.3. Medical Condition Segment
1.3. Information analysis
1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.10. Objectives
1.10.1. Objective 1
1.10.2. Objective 2
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape
Chapter 3. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.4. Market challenges analysis
3.3. Case Study Insights
3.4. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Component Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Software
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Hardware
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Services
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Diagnosis
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Prediction
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Drug Discovery
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market: Medical Condition Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Medical Condition Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Medical Condition, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Cardiac Arrhythmias
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Heart Failure
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Ischemic Heart Disease /CAD
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
7.4. North America
7.4.1. U.S.
7.4.2. Canada
7.4.3. Mexico
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. UK
7.5.2. Germany
7.5.3. France
7.5.4. Italy
7.5.5. Spain
7.5.6. Norway
7.5.7. Sweden
7.5.8. Denmark
7.6. Asia-Pacific
7.6.1. Japan
7.6.2. China
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. Australia
7.6.5. South Korea
7.6.6. Thailand
7.7. Latin America
7.7.1. Brazil
7.7.2. Argentina
7.8. MEA
7.8.1. South Africa
7.8.2. Saudi Arabia
7.8.3. UAE
7.8.4. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. GE Healthcare
8.4.2. Heartflow, Inc.
8.4.3. IDOVEN
8.4.4. CardiAI
8.4.5. Ultromics Limited
8.4.6. Arterys Inc. (Tempus AI)
8.4.7. Ultrasight
8.4.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.4.9. Vista AI
8.4.10. Viz.ai, Inc.
8.4.11. RSIP Vision
8.4.12. Cleerly, Inc.
8.4.13. Medical AI Co., Ltd.
8.4.14. Anumana, Inc.
8.4.15. Aidoc
8.4.16. Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.
8.4.17. Eko Health, Inc.
8.4.18. cardiomatics.com
List of Tables [91]
List of Figures [89]
Companies Featured
- GE Healthcare Heartflow, Inc. IDOVEN CardiAI Ultromics Limited Arterys Inc. (Tempus AI) Ultrasight Koninklijke Philips N.V. Vista AI Viz.ai, Inc. RSIP Vision Cleerly, Inc. Medical AI Co., Ltd. Anumana, Inc. Aidoc Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. Eko Health, Inc. cardiomatics.com
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