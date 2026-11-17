MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong broke down must-have video games, smart budgeting tools, and Travel hacks and deals to help consumers save big this season.

West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season fast approaching, getting ahead of the rush proves to be the best way to ensure a seamless, stress-free celebration. News Media Group, Inc. and Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with top brands during a Satellite Media Tour (SMT), to share practical strategies to help consumers get ahead by highlighting the hottest new video games, smart holiday budgeting solutions, and major travel deals to keep seasonal spending on track.

Mario also helped viewers navigate peak booking windows for massive travel savings, demonstrating step-by-step how to capitalize on post-Thanksgiving Travel Tuesday promotions for ultimate deals on flights and accommodations. Across his media appearances, he broke down the exact timing and digital tools travelers needed to avoid surge pricing and lock in the year's steepest discounts before inventory disappeared.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.



Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

PlayStation. Games for everyone on your list this year including SAROS, a dark sci-fi adventure, and Astro Bot, an award-winning journey through space that's fun for the whole family.

PayPal Pay Later. Gives shoppers flexible payment options that can help them manage their holiday budget this holiday season.

Booking.com. Black Friday Deals, running November 19 through December 2, 2026, offers travelers savings across six travel categories, including up to 40% off hotel stays, up to 25% off car rentals, up to 20% off attractions, 15% off airport transfers, flight deals, and up to $2,000 in onboard cruise credit for U.S. customers, with eligible travel available through December 31, 2027.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV

Media Contact Details:

Jennifer Rivera

President

News Media Group, Inc.

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