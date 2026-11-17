Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Structural Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural foam market was valued at an estimated USD 21.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials across automotive, construction, material handling, electrical and electronics, and industrial applications.

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly replacing metal and solid plastics with structural foam to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance component performance. This transition is gaining momentum as stringent emission standards and growing electric vehicle production increase the need for lightweight components. Structural foam also supports part consolidation and design flexibility, enabling manufacturers to improve production efficiency while lowering material consumption and tooling costs.

Demand is further strengthened by the suitability of structural foam for large and complex components requiring durability, rigidity, and minimal internal stress. These performance characteristics support its use in pallets, enclosures, housing components, industrial storage products, outdoor furniture, and building materials. Resistance to moisture, chemicals, corrosion, and harsh environmental conditions also makes structural foam suitable for long-term use across infrastructure and industrial environments.

Sustainability and resource optimization remain important structural foam market trends. Structural foam manufacturing processes typically require less raw material than solid injection molding and can reduce production waste. These advantages help companies improve energy and material efficiency, lower emissions, and respond to evolving environmental regulations and corporate sustainability objectives. Continued urbanization, infrastructure investment, industrial equipment demand, and adoption of cost-effective manufacturing processes are expected to create additional growth opportunities through 2033.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report analyzes revenue and volume trends across material, application, regional, and country-level segments from 2021 to 2033. It also evaluates industry developments, emerging opportunities, competitive positioning, and factors influencing future structural foam market growth.



Material Outlook: Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), and other materials.

Application Outlook: Material Handling, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and other applications. Market Metrics: Volume in kilotons and revenue in USD million.

Regional and country coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Kuwait.

Key benefits of purchasing the report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess structural foam market size, forecasts, growth patterns, and opportunities across major materials, applications, regions, and countries.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, strategic positioning, and competitive approaches of key industry participants.

Future trend assessment: Identify the technological, regulatory, sustainability, and manufacturing trends expected to shape market development.

Strategic recommendations: Apply data-driven insights to identify revenue opportunities, prioritize target segments, and support investment and business planning.

Regional revenue forecasting: Compare growth prospects across established and emerging markets to improve geographic expansion strategies. Innovation tracking: Review relevant product developments and market advances to support competitive differentiation.

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluating the global structural foam industry. Its forecasts and segment analysis support market assessment, competitive strategy, product planning, capacity decisions, and the identification of high-potential applications. By combining quantitative estimates with analysis of market drivers, industry trends, regulatory influences, and growth opportunities, the report enables informed decision-making in a market increasingly shaped by lightweighting, material efficiency, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing requirements.

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