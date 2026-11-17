MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New no-subscription, pay-per-video tool transforms property photos into cinematic listing videos with customizable property information and disclosure labels to support MLS requirements, expanding PropertyAdvice.ai's“Stage It. Show It. List It.” offering.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyAdvice.ai announced the launch of its AI-powered real estate video maker, enabling real estate agents, photographers, property managers and sellers to transform existing property photos into cinematic listing videos without creating an account, purchasing credits or committing to a subscription.







PropertyAdvice.ai's AI Video Maker transforms existing listing photos into cinematic real estate videos for MLS/marketplace listings and social media, with customizable property information and disclosure labels.

The new tool expands PropertyAdvice.ai's virtual staging platform into video production, giving real estate professionals a straightforward way to produce property videos for real estate listings, marketplaces and social media without traditional filming, video editing software or specialized technical skills.

Users simply upload their listing photos, select a video format, and optionally add property information such as an address, asking price or agent contact details. The AI transforms the photos into a cinematic video with camera movements, transitions and music. Completed videos are typically delivered directly to the customer's email inbox in about 15 minutes.

The Real Estate Video Maker offers two formats: landscape videos (16:9) for property listings and real estate marketplaces, and vertical videos (9:16) for social media reels, stories and other short-form video platforms. Users can choose the order of their uploaded photos or allow the AI to arrange the sequence automatically.

Built for Real Estate Marketing and Disclosure Needs

PropertyAdvice.ai's video maker also addresses the practical requirements of marketing real estate listings. Users can add customizable text overlays displaying a property's address, price and agent contact information, allowing viewers to see key listing details directly within the video as a call to action.

For videos created using virtually staged photos, disclosure labels can be retained in the finished video. This helps real estate professionals support applicable MLS, brokerage and marketplace disclosure requirements while using virtually enhanced visuals in their marketing.

"Being able to turn the property photos we already have into cinematic videos for social media makes marketing our rental properties so much easier. We can create professional-looking videos without arranging video shoots or learning complicated editing software. It's a great way to get more marketing value from the photos we've already taken," said Yusra Kazmi of Cleveland Bricks, a property management company.

"Real estate professionals already have the property photos. They shouldn't need complicated software, expensive video production or another subscription just to turn those photos into a compelling property video," said Ahmer Beg, founder of PropertyAdvice.ai. "We wanted to make cinematic real estate videos as easy to order as our virtual staging products. Upload the photos, add the listing information, and receive a finished video directly in your inbox."

Stage It. Show It. List It. - A Simpler Listing Marketing Workflow

The new video maker is part of PropertyAdvice.ai's expanded "Stage It. Show It. List It." approach, bringing together three essential elements of property marketing:



Stage It: Transform empty or cluttered room photos into virtually staged interiors, with five popular design styles generated for each room.

Show It: Turn original or virtually staged property photos into cinematic real estate videos for listing marketplaces and social media. List It: Generate property listing descriptions and other marketing content using PropertyAdvice.ai's Listing Marketing Kit.

All three services operate on a simple, one-time payment model, with completed results also delivered directly to the customer's inbox - where real estate professionals already manage much of their daily business. No login, monthly subscription, credit package or ongoing commitment is required.

Each service is available independently, allowing real estate professionals to order only what they need for a particular property without learning a new platform or managing recurring software costs.

PropertyAdvice.ai originally introduced its no-login, no-subscription virtual staging service in July 2026. The addition of cinematic videos and the Listing Marketing Kit expands the company's offerings from property image enhancement into a broader real estate listing marketing workflow.

AI Consulting and Custom Automation for Real Estate Businesses

For brokerages, property management companies and larger real estate teams, PropertyAdvice.ai also provides AI consulting services to help automate business processes, streamline operations and improve efficiency. The company welcomes inquiries to create custom CRM integrations that connect its "Stage It. Show It. List It." workflow with existing business systems, as well as creating AI Workers for thier organization. These custom solutions can be developed upon request, while the standard platform remains accessible without subscriptions or ongoing commitments.

More information about AI consulting and business automation is available at PropertyAdvice.ai/ai-consulting-for-real-estate.

The AI Real Estate Video Maker is now available at PropertyAdvice.ai/real-estate-video-maker.

The complete Listing Marketing Kit is available at PropertyAdvice.ai/listing-marketing-kit.







PropertyAdvice.ai's 'Stage It. Show It. List It.' workflow brings together AI virtual staging, cinematic real estate videos, and listing marketing content in one simple, pay-as-you-go platform.

About PropertyAdvice.ai

PropertyAdvice.ai is a cutting edge real estate marketing platform serving real estate agents, photographers, property managers, brokerages, and sellers. Its“Stage It. Show It. List It.” approach combines virtual staging, cinematic property videos, and listing descriptions and marketing content. Self-service tools are available on a pay-as-you-go basis without logins, subscriptions, or credits, with results delivered via email. PropertyAdvice.ai also provides AI consulting for real estate, workflow automation and AI Workers for organizations. Custom implementations and CRM integrations also discussed upon request.

Press Inquiries

Ahmer Beg

propertyadviceai [at] gmail.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: