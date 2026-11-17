MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising bladder disorder prevalence through minimally invasive, long-term therapies, device innovation, greater awareness and improved access to urological care.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Indication, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable tibial neuromodulation market was valued at an estimated USD 54.46 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 87.37 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.88% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for minimally invasive, long-term treatment options for bladder and pelvic health disorders.

The growing prevalence of overactive bladder and urinary incontinence is a major factor driving market expansion. These conditions are particularly common among older adults, creating greater demand for durable therapies that can improve symptom management and quality of life. Implantable tibial neuromodulation devices are increasingly being considered as alternatives to conventional treatments, especially for patients requiring ongoing care.

Urinary incontinence affects both men and women, although prevalence varies by population and underlying health conditions. Data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in August 2024 indicated that urinary incontinence prevalence among men was approximately half the rate observed among women. An estimated 11% to 34% of older men experience urinary incontinence, while 2% to 11% report daily symptoms. Risk is notably higher among patients who undergo prostate surgery.

Technological advances in implantable neuromodulation devices are also contributing to market growth. Product innovation is improving device performance, treatment durability and patient convenience. At the same time, greater awareness of bladder health, expanding access to urological care and the continued development of specialty treatment centers are supporting adoption across global markets.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across product, indication, end use and geography from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Lead-Based Tibial Implants

Leadless Tibial Implants Hybrid/Accessory Systems

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Overactive Bladder (OAB)

Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI)

Fecal Incontinence (FI)

Chronic Pelvic Pain/Interstitial Cystitis Neurogenic Bladder Disorders

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Specialty Urology & Urogynecology Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed implantable tibial neuromodulation market analysis across major segments and regions, enabling organizations to evaluate emerging opportunities and changing competitive conditions. It examines the presence of key market participants, product innovation, revenue potential and trends expected to influence future industry development.



Market estimates and forecasts for informed strategic planning

Regional and segment-level revenue analysis

Assessment of growth opportunities and industry trends

Competitive strategy and market share insights

Product innovation analysis across implantable neuromodulation systems Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting business decisions

As healthcare systems place greater emphasis on minimally invasive treatment and long-term symptom management, the implantable tibial neuromodulation market is positioned for steady growth. Expanding clinical awareness, an aging global population and continued device innovation are expected to strengthen adoption among hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty urology and urogynecology clinics through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Indication

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia-Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Leadless Tibial Implants

4.4.1. Leadless tibial implants market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Lead-Based Tibial Implants

4.5.1. Lead-based tibial implants market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Hybrid/Accessory Systems

4.6.1. Hybrid/accessory systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: Indication Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Indication 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Overactive Bladder (OAB)

5.4.1. Overactive bladder (OAB) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI)

5.5.1. Urge urinary incontinence (UUI) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Fecal Incontinence (FI)

5.6.1. Fecal incontinence (FI) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Chronic Pelvic Pain/Interstitial Cystitis

5.7.1. Chronic pelvic pain/interstitial cystitis market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Neurogenic Bladder Disorders

5.8.1. Neurogenic bladder disorders market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: End use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Global Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.5.1. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Specialty Urology & Urogynecology Clinics

6.6.1. Specialty urology & urogynecology clinics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Indication and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

7.3. North America

7.3.1. North America implantable tibial neuromodulation market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. U.S.

7.3.3. Canada

7.3.4. Mexico

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe implantable tibial neuromodulation market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. UK

7.4.3. Germany

7.4.4. France

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.6. Spain

7.4.7. Sweden

7.4.8. Denmark

7.4.9. Norway

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. Asia-Pacific implantable tibial neuromodulation market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. Japan

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. South Korea

7.5.6. Australia

7.5.7. Thailand

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Latin America implantable tibial neuromodulation market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Brazil

7.6.3. Argentina

7.7. Middle East and Africa

7.7.1. Middle East and Africa implantable tibial neuromodulation market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. South Africa

7.7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.7.4. UAE

7.7.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Product Launches

8.5.5. Research and Development

8.5.6. Company Profiles

8.5.7. Valencia Technologies (Boston Scientific Corporation)

8.5.8. BlueWind Medical

8.5.9. Medtronic

List of Tables [90]

List of Figures [63]

Companies Featured



Valencia Technologies (Boston Scientific Corporation)

BlueWind Medical Medtronic

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