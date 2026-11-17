MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-site processing, digital tracking and source sorting cut transport costs, improve material recovery and support compliance-driven contracts.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Construction And Demolition Waste Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific construction and demolition waste management market was valued at USD 35.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 37.60 billion in 2026 to USD 52.40 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.87% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, circular economy policies, and stronger requirements for construction waste sorting, transportation, recycling, and disposal.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Drive Waste Management Demand

Large-scale urban development across Asia-Pacific is generating substantial volumes of demolition debris, excavation soil, concrete, asphalt, timber, and renovation waste. Governments and municipal authorities are responding with policies that promote source separation, traceable transportation, material recovery, and responsible disposal. These measures are increasing demand for digital monitoring systems, mobile processing equipment, and specialized construction waste management services.

China is advancing regulations focused on sorting construction waste at the source and reusing recovered materials within development projects. Multi-agency enforcement, reuse targets, and monitoring requirements are encouraging contractors and waste management companies to adopt mobile crushing, screening, and precision sorting technologies. On-site processing can reduce transportation distances, improve material quality, and support demand for recycled construction products.

As urban areas become denser and access to active construction sites becomes more restricted, modular equipment and phased logistics are gaining importance. These solutions allow waste to move efficiently from project sites to approved recycling and recovery facilities while supporting real-time monitoring through local and national digital platforms.

Circular Economy and Zero Waste Policies Support Market Growth

Government circular economy initiatives are strengthening long-term demand for recycling, sorting, material recovery, and traceable hauling services. Chinese authorities aim to improve the utilization of bulk solid waste and standardize construction waste governance by 2030. The State Council's 2025 action plan promotes classified waste treatment, green construction practices, and the inclusion of waste reduction costs in project budgets.

Vietnam's national circular economy action plan also promotes higher collection rates and stronger producer responsibility across sectors connected to building materials. These policies are expected to improve segregation practices and expand downstream processing capacity. In Taiwan, cross-sector programs are increasing the recovery of inorganic resources for applications such as asphalt aggregates and controlled low-strength material. These initiatives help establish reliable end-use markets for recycled content while aligning public procurement, environmental targets, and technology adoption.

Enforcement Gaps Remain a Market Restraint

Uneven enforcement of construction waste regulations continues to limit recycling rates and investment in advanced recovery facilities across some developing markets. Inconsistent licensing, first-mile collection gaps, and limited digital tracking can reduce the recovery of higher-value materials and increase the risk of illegal dumping.

Authorities are addressing these challenges through coordinated inspections, electronic documentation, surveillance systems, penalties, and digital waybills. China's inter-departmental enforcement framework demonstrates how technology can improve compliance and waste traceability. Wider adoption of standardized reporting and auditing could help private operators plan capacity, secure long-term service contracts, and reduce material leakage from formal waste management systems.

Non-Hazardous Waste Maintains Market Leadership

Non-hazardous waste accounted for 98.3% of the Asia-Pacific construction and demolition waste management market in 2025. Concrete, bricks, soil, asphalt, and timber generated through demolition and renovation activities represent the majority of this waste stream. Structured separation can improve recovery rates for aggregates, metals, and wood, while dedicated crushing systems can convert concrete and rock into engineered fill for infrastructure and reclamation projects.

Successful recycling depends on efficient logistics, upstream sorting, contaminant control, and quality assurance covering material gradation and performance. Mobile pre-processing equipment provides additional benefits by reducing haul distances and delivering more consistent feedstock to downstream facilities.

Hazardous waste represented 1.7% of the market in 2025 but is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2031. Growth is being driven by tighter controls on asbestos, lead-based coatings, and contaminated soil. Licensed removal, secure transportation, clear labeling, chain-of-custody procedures, and specialized treatment or disposal routes are becoming increasingly important. Stronger monitoring will improve hazardous waste identification, reduce cross-contamination, protect public health, and create opportunities for specialized construction and demolition waste management providers throughout Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Mega Infrastructure Development

4.2.2 Government Circular Economy and Zero Waste Policies

4.2.3 Aging Building Stock Demolition in Mature Markets

4.2.4 Environmental Pollution Concerns from Illegal Dumping

4.2.5 Smart City Sustainable Waste Integration

4.2.6 Natural Aggregate Shortages in Dense Urban Areas

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Weak Regulatory Enforcement in Developing Nations

4.3.2 Low Tipping Fees Favoring Landfill Disposal

4.3.3 Limited Recycling Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

4.3.4 Cultural Preference for Virgin Materials

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Australia-Japan Technology Leadership in Robotic Sorting

4.9 Circular Economy & Material Flow Analysis

4.10 On-site mobile recycling units reducing transportation costs

4.11 Environmental & Life-Cycle Assessment Considerations

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (value USD)

5.1 By Waste Type

5.1.1 Non-Hazardous Waste

5.1.2 Hazardous Waste

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Concrete & Bricks

5.2.2 Asphalt

5.2.3 Metal

5.2.4 Timber

5.2.5 Soil and Sand

5.2.6 Gypsum & Drywall

5.2.7 Others (Plastic, Wood, Glass)

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Collection & Transportation

5.3.2 Sorting & Segregation

5.3.3 Recycling & Material Recovery

5.3.4 Landfilling & Disposal

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 India

5.4.4 South Korea

5.4.5 ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)

5.4.6 Australia

5.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AESG

6.4.2 Wastech

6.4.3 Veolia

6.4.4 Metso

6.4.5 SUEZ Asia

6.4.6 Bingo Industries

6.4.7 Remondis Australia

6.4.8 Shanghai Environment Group

6.4.9 Tapbo Environmental Limited

6.4.10 Bhangarwala Waste Management Pvt Ltd

6.4.11 Terreco Resources

6.4.12 Fieldmans Waste Management

6.4.13 Ward Demolition

6.4.14 Cleanaway Waste Management

6.4.15 China Tianying Inc. (CNTY)

6.4.16 Advanced Construction Technologies (P) Ltd

6.4.17 Re Sustainability

6.4.18 IL&FS Offices

6.4.19 Saahas Zero Waste

6.4.20 JM Ecotech Solutions Co.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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