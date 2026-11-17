MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strong Attendee Interest at NSC Safety Expo Highlights Demand for Jobsite Identification

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aero Rubber Company, Inc. is expanding access to its silicone HardHatTM Bands product line, with select standard styles now available for convenient online ordering and quick delivery.Designed to support jobsite safety, organization and identification, Aero Rubber HardHatTM Bands provide a simple, highly visible way to distinguish crews, visitors, safety designations and job roles at-a-glance.Aero recently showcased its HardHatTM Bands at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Indianapolis, where the product generated strong interest from safety professionals and jobsite managers representing a broad range of industries. Among the most requested printed role designations were NEW EMPLOYEE, SSE, SAFETY and VISITOR, reflecting the growing use of visual identification to help distinguish personnel and roles across busy work environments.Select printed and unprinted high-visibility HardHatTM Bands are now available for purchase directly through Aero Rubber's online store, . For customers requiring smaller quantities and quick shipping, online ordering provides a fast and convenient option for select standard bands. Custom HardHatTM Bands and larger-quantity requirements continue to be available through Aero Rubber's traditional ordering process.In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Aero has introduced a pink Breast Cancer Awareness HardHatTM Band, featuring the recognizable ribbon symbol. The new band provides companies and their employees with a visible way to show support for breast cancer awareness on jobsites and is also available online for quick delivery.“Clear identification can contribute to safer, better-organized jobsites,” said Bev Schatte, President and CEO of Aero Rubber.“The response we received from safety professionals at NSC reinforced how many different applications there are for simple, highly visible identification. By offering our most popular standard HardHatTM Bands online, we can make them easier and faster for customers to obtain.”Made from a premium silicone compound, Aero Rubber HardHatTM Bands are washable, reusable and engineered for demanding environments, with resistance to UV, ozone and temperature extremes. Unlike decals or stickers applied to one area of a hard hat, the flexible bands wrap around the hard hat, providing highly visible identification from multiple viewing angles.For organizations with specific identification or branding requirements, Aero Rubber also manufactures custom silicone HardHatTM Bands in a wide variety of colors, sizes and printing configurations. Custom options can incorporate company logos, job titles, safety messages and other identification, including printing around the circumference of the band.Custom HardHatTM Bands are available by submitting an online RFQ at or calling Aero Rubber at 800-662-1009.Learn more about Aero Rubber HardHatTM Bands, explore custom options and shop available standard styles at

Rita Nolan

Aero Rubber Company, Inc.

+1 8006621009

Stay Safe & Organized on Work Sites with Silicone HardHatTM Bands!

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Aero Rubber Expands Access to Silicone HardHatTM Bands News Provided By Aero Rubber Company®, Inc. November 17, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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