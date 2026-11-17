Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., awardee of the 2026 Ricky E. Wilkins Young Lawyer of the Year Award with acclaimed Attorney Charles E. Carpenter, Sr., Founder and a Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC

Nationally recognized public finance and municipal bond attorney honored at sold-out 60th Anniversary Barristers' Ball, recognizing a new generation of impact

- Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Owner and Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLCMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Owner and Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC, has received the 2026 Ricky E. Wilkins Young Lawyer of the Year Award from the Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association. Carpenter was recognized Saturday, Nov. 14, during the chapter's sold-out 60th Anniversary Barristers' Ball at The Columns in downtown Memphis, a landmark celebration honoring six decades of legal excellence, advocacy and advancement.Presented to an exceptional legal professional under age 40 or in practice for fewer than 10 years, the award recognizes the promise and impact of emerging legal leaders. For Carpenter, a nationally recognized public finance and municipal bond attorney whose work connects law, government, capital markets, public infrastructure and economic development, the distinction marks another milestone in a career extending far beyond the traditional practice of law.The honor carries particular significance in its namesake. Established in 2024, the Ricky E. Wilkins Young Lawyer of the Year Award commemorates the late Memphis attorney, civil rights advocate and former president of the Ben F. Jones Chapter. Wilkins broke barriers in the legal profession and built a legacy of leadership, mentorship and civic service. The award reflects those values while recognizing attorneys helping shape the profession's future.“To receive an award bearing Attorney Ricky Wilkins' name during the Ben F. Jones Chapter's diamond anniversary is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Carpenter.“I believe the law is one of the most consequential tools we have to strengthen institutions, advance public investment and create meaningful opportunity. My goal has always been to help move communities forward through work that will outlast any single transaction or generation.”As Owner and Managing Member of Carpenter Law, with offices in Memphis and Nashville, Carpenter helps in structuring, negotiating, and facilitating complex municipal finance transactions that advance transformative economic development initiatives and deliver substantial public and private investment throughout the southeastern United States and the District of Columbia, generating billions of dollars in direct economic impact and investment.His legal practice includes serving as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, issuer's counsel and underwriters' counsel on municipal bond financings supporting a broad range of infrastructure and economic development projects. These projects range from affordable multifamily, senior and market-rate residential housing to general aviation and reliever airports, electricity, water and natural gas utilities, and sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure. They also encompass public healthcare facilities, public schools and universities, professional sports arenas and stadiums, convention centers and hotels, and public transportation systems.His influence has also been recognized nationally. In 2024, Carpenter was selected for the American Bar Association's On the Rise Top 40 Young Lawyers Award, a distinction honoring attorneys demonstrating achievement, vision, leadership and legal and community service. That same year, he was inducted as a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation Fellows, an honorary society recognizing dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession.In June 2026, Carpenter graduated from Leadership Tennessee's Signature Program Class XII and became a Lifetime and Hall of Fame Member. He was the only practicing attorney selected for the cohort, joining leaders across business, government, education and the nonprofit sector in a statewide effort to foster collaboration on Tennessee's most pressing issues. The experience further broadened a cross-sector leadership portfolio built on public service, professional excellence and strategic economic progress.Carpenter's recognition also advances a multigenerational legal legacy. Established in 1978, Carpenter Law was the first African American law firm in Tennessee recognized in The Bond Buyer's Municipal Marketplace, known as the RedBook, as Sole Bond Counsel in 1992. The firm has since built a nationally recognized public finance practice, connecting its historic foundation to the public-sector investments helping shape cities and communities today.The anniversary setting underscored the award's historical weight. The Ben F. Jones Chapter traces its roots to a group of Black attorneys who began meeting in 1960 to share legal knowledge and support one another amid significant barriers within the profession. Officially formed in 1966, the Memphis chapter has grown into a longstanding voice for legal excellence, professional advancement and community service. Its annual Barristers' Ball also supports diversity scholarships at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and other chapter initiatives.As the chapter begins its seventh decade, Carpenter's latest recognition represents both an achievement and a continuation of that mission: a new generation of attorneys expanding the influence of the profession through service, leadership and investments that create lasting opportunity.###ABOUT CARPENTER LAW, PLLCCarpenter Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized municipal finance law firm established in 1978 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with an office in Nashville. The firm serves in multiple legal capacities on taxable and tax-exempt debt transactions supporting public infrastructure and private economic development, including affordable housing, utilities, education, healthcare, transportation and major civic facilities.ABOUT THE BEN F. JONES CHAPTER OF THE NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATIONOfficially chartered in 1966, the Ben F. Jones Chapter is the Memphis-area affiliate of the National Bar Association. The chapter connects African American attorneys, judges and law students and advances professional excellence, advocacy, service and scholarship.

Zakiya Larry Wolfe

Quest Media Training

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Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. Named 2026 Young Lawyer of the Year At Historic National Bar Association Chapter Anniversary News Provided By Quest Media Training November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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