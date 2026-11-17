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New AARP Maryland survey finds caregivers stretched financially, at work and emotionally, and strong public support for solutions.

- Sara Westrick, AARP Maryland Advocacy DirectorANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key points.Caregiving is everywhere. More than 4 in 10 Marylanders age 30 and older cared for an adult loved one without pay in the past year..Work is taking a hit. Two in 3 caregivers hold down a job, and nearly 7 in 10 of them have had to change their schedules or take time off..The toll is financial and personal. Nearly 6 in 10 caregivers report emotional stress, more than a third have stopped saving and 1 in 4 have taken on debt..Home is the goal, but help falls short. More than 8 in 10 Marylanders want long-term care at home, yet only about 1 in 20 say the state does enough for family caregivers..Marylanders want action. Nearly 9 in 10 back protecting workers from discrimination for taking caregiving leave, and more than 8 in 10 support more funding for home- and community-based care..A plan to respond. The Caring Across Maryland 2027 Care Agenda calls on lawmakers to protect caregivers on the job, set a home care wage floor, hold nursing homes financially accountable and expand access to Alzheimer's treatment.AARP Maryland, state lawmakers, labor and community advocates, and family caregivers gathered today at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis to release new research on the toll of family caregiving and unveil the Caring Across Maryland 2027 Care Agenda, a slate of legislative priorities designed to address what the research found.The new AARP Maryland survey shows that more than four in 10 Maryland residents age 30 and older provided unpaid care to an adult relative or friend in the past year, often at substantial financial, professional and personal cost.Of the 1,018 Maryland residents surveyed statewide, 43.4% had provided unpaid care during the previous 12 months. Among caregivers, 66.3% worked while providing care, and 69.3% of those workers adjusted their schedules or took time off. Nearly half of caregivers with out-of-pocket expenses said the costs were at least somewhat difficult to pay.“Family caregivers are the backbone of Maryland's long-term care system, yet too many carry this responsibility without adequate support,” said Sara Westrick, AARP Maryland's director of advocacy.“The findings reveal caregiving's real toll on finances, careers and health, as well as strong public demand for solutions that help people keep their loved ones safe and supported at home.”“Supporting family caregivers strengthens families, workplaces and communities while helping more older adults remain in the homes they know and love,” said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg.Caregiving affects every part of daily lifeCaregivers provided many forms of help, including companionship, household chores, shopping, transportation, medication management, medical or nursing tasks and personal care. Nearly one-third cared for someone with Alzheimer's, dementia or another form of memory loss or confusion..59.1% experienced emotional stress..51.0% struggled to get enough rest..34.8% stopped saving, 32.8% drew from short-term savings and 25.5% took on additional debt..46.2% found insurance coverage or benefits confusing, while 45.7% felt overwhelmed by care-related tasks..54.8% said financial help with caregiving expenses was the state support they wanted most.The survey also revealed a wide gap between how Marylanders want to receive care and the support they believe is available. While 81.9% would prefer long-term care at home with caregiver assistance, only 5.5% said Maryland provides enough support for unpaid family caregivers.Strong support for actionMarylanders strongly favored state policies that would make caregiving more sustainable. More than 90% supported care consultation, expert guidance on health conditions and treatments, and emergency or backup care. Large majorities also backed help with caregiving expenses, respite care and paid time off for working family caregivers.Support for workplace protections was also high: 88.9% favored prohibiting discrimination related to caregiving leave, 87.1% supported protections against dismissal for taking such leave and 80.4% backed flexible schedules. Another 81.7% supported greater state funding and resources for home- and community-based long-term services and supports.“Marylanders are telling policymakers what families need: financial relief, reliable respite and backup care, clear information, flexible workplaces and stronger home- and community-based services,” Ms. Westrick said.Clearer memory care standards and informationThe survey found substantial public uncertainty about the differences among memory care, assisted living and nursing home settings. At the same time, 95.9% said requiring memory care facilities to meet clear minimum standards was extremely or very important, and 94.0% said families should be able to compare facilities by staffing, safety and security, care and cost.A 2027 Care Agenda built on the findingsIntroduced at the press conference by Lorraine Arikat of 1199SEIU, the Caring Across Maryland 2027 Care Agenda turns these findings into action. The agenda seeks to give family caregivers direct relief and practical support, strengthen workplace protections, expand access to home- and community-based services, and improve care standards and accountability. Legislative priorities include:.Nursing Home Financial Accountability Act and access to treatment for Alzheimer's disease, led by Delegate Ashanti Martinez (District 22).Caregiver employment discrimination protections and a home care wage floor, led by Delegate Lesley Lopez (District 39).Employer Healthcare Responsibility Act, led by Senator Shelly Hettleman (District 11)About the surveySSRS conducted the AARP Maryland Caregiving Survey from Aug. 5–24, 2026, among 1,018 Maryland residents age 30 and older. The results were weighted to reflect Maryland's population age 30 and older. The total sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.About AARPAARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a presence in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP advocates for the health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment of older Americans and their families.

Nancy Carr

AARP Maryland

+1 667-506-4516

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AARP Maryland and Partners Unveil 2027 Care Agenda to Address Mounting Pressure on Maryland Family Caregivers News Provided By AARP Maryland November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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