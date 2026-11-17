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New initiative combines recruiter expertise, technology-driven targeting, and proactive talent matching to create opportunities beyond traditional job postings.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR ), a nationwide recruiting and workforce solutions company specializing in the skilled trades, announced the launch of its Direct Match Program, a recruiting initiative that reverses the traditional hiring process by starting with highly qualified candidates and proactively identifying employers who could benefit from their skills and experience.

Unlike conventional recruiting models that begin with an employer's open position, Direct Match begins with the talent.

The program leverages TBCR's recruiting expertise, technology, and nationwide employer relationships to connect skilled professionals with businesses where they could make an immediate impact, even when those employers aren't actively advertising an opening.

"Most recruiting starts with a job opening. We believe great recruiting can also start with a great candidate," said Troy Latuff, President and CEO of The Blue Collar Recruiter. "When we identify exceptional talent, we don't want to wait for the perfect job posting to appear. We want to proactively find the businesses where that person can make a difference. That's what Direct Match is designed to do."

A Different Approach to Connecting Talent and Opportunity

At the heart of Direct Match is TBCR's identification of Most Placeable Candidates (MPCs), skilled professionals whose experience, qualifications, and career goals make them strong candidates for employment opportunities.

These individuals may come from existing recruiting relationships, previous hiring searches, proactive sourcing efforts, professional referrals, or specialized workforce initiatives.

Rather than limiting candidates to a single job opening or allowing qualified professionals to remain inactive in a recruiting database, Direct Match proactively identifies additional opportunities aligned with their qualifications and interests.

The program brings together two key components of TBCR's technology ecosystem:

. RecruitWare: TBCR's recruiting platform, used to identify, evaluate, organize, and manage qualified candidates throughout the recruiting process.

. Sales Machine: TBCR's business development platform, used to identify and prioritize potential employers aligned with each candidate's experience, geographic preferences, and career objectives.

Together, these technologies combine data-driven employer targeting with the judgment, relationships, and personal engagement of experienced recruiters.

The Direct Match process includes four primary steps:

1. Identify Exceptional Talent: TBCR recruiters identify and screen qualified professionals with strong placement potential.

2. Match Talent with Employers: Using recruiter expertise and technology-assisted research, TBCR identifies businesses where a candidate's skills could provide value.

3. Confirm Candidate Interest: Candidates evaluate potential opportunities and confirm their interest before being presented to employers.

4. Facilitate Employer Introductions: TBCR coordinates introductions, interviews, communication, and hiring discussions between interested employers and candidates.

This approach creates connections that might never occur through traditional job advertisements or reactive recruiting methods.

Helping Employers Discover Talent They Didn't Know Was Available

One of the primary advantages of Direct Match is its ability to introduce employers to qualified professionals they might not otherwise encounter.

A business may not be actively recruiting for a Service Manager, HVAC Technician, Plumbing Sales Advisor, or General Manager. However, hiring an exceptional professional could accelerate growth, improve operations, or strengthen its leadership team.

"Sometimes the right person comes along before a company realizes it needs to make a hire," Latuff added. "An exceptional employee can change the trajectory of a business. Our goal is to help employers recognize those opportunities while helping talented professionals take the next step in their careers."

For employers, the program provides access to qualified, pre-screened talent without an upfront recruiting fee or obligation to hire. Applicable placement fees are established under agreed program terms and generally become payable upon a successful hire.

Direct Match also complements TBCR's broader recruiting solutions, including its Hiring System, Performance Pay, and Fully Managed Recruiting services, giving employers additional options to address workforce needs.

Expanding Opportunities for Veterans Through Boots to Blue Collar

As part of the initiative, TBCR is incorporating its existing Boots to Blue Collar program into Direct Match, expanding opportunities for veterans and transitioning military service members seeking civilian careers.

Military professionals often possess valuable transferable skills, including technical expertise, leadership, problem-solving, adaptability, and experience working in demanding environments. However, translating military experience into civilian opportunities can be challenging when employers are unfamiliar with military qualifications.

Through Boots to Blue Collar, TBCR helps bridge that gap by connecting military talent with employers who can benefit from their experience, including eligible opportunities associated with the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program.

By integrating these candidates into Direct Match, TBCR can proactively identify employers and career opportunities aligned with their skills and professional goals.

"Veterans and transitioning service members bring tremendous value to the civilian workforce, but employers don't always recognize how their military experience translates into their hiring needs," Latuff said. "By bringing Boots to Blue Collar into Direct Match, we're creating another avenue to connect these talented individuals with businesses that can benefit from their experience."

Creating More Opportunities for Skilled Professionals

For job seekers, Direct Match represents a shift away from applying for individual positions and waiting for employers to respond.

Qualified candidates can be considered for relevant opportunities beyond the original position that brought them into contact with TBCR.

The program also allows recruiters to build longer-term relationships with skilled professionals, understand their career goals, and proactively identify employers who may be a strong fit.

Candidate participation and employer introductions are coordinated with each individual's knowledge and interest, helping ensure potential opportunities align with their professional objectives.

By combining candidate relationships, recruiter expertise, and technology-assisted matching, TBCR aims to connect more skilled professionals with employers who value their experience.

Building a More Proactive Future for Skilled-Trades Recruiting

Direct Match represents another step in TBCR's mission to help businesses attract, hire, develop, and retain skilled talent.

Through its integrated Talent, Training, and Growth Engines, the company provides workforce solutions designed to address skilled labor challenges nationwide.

The Direct Match Program extends that mission by connecting exceptional candidates with potential employers rather than relying exclusively on advertised job openings.

"Our mission has always been about connecting great people with great opportunities," Latuff said. "Direct Match allows us to take that commitment a step further by creating connections that otherwise might never happen. It's better for candidates, better for employers, and ultimately better for the skilled-trades workforce."

Learn More About Direct Match

. For Employers: Discover how Direct Match can connect your business with qualified, pre-screened skilled professionals without an upfront recruiting commitment.

. For Job Seekers: Learn how to be considered for career opportunities that match your skills, experience, and professional goals.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR) is a nationwide recruiting and workforce solutions company dedicated to helping businesses attract, hire, develop, and retain skilled talent.

Through its integrated Talent, Training, and Growth Engines, TBCR provides recruiting solutions, workforce training, professional development, and business growth support across the skilled trades and blue-collar industries.

Its recruiting services include the Hiring System, Performance Pay, Fully Managed Recruiting, Premium Job Posting, and specialized initiatives such as Direct Match and Boots to Blue Collar.

To learn more, visit .

Troy Latuff

The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School

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The Blue Collar Recruiter Launches Direct Match, Recruiting Program Connecting Skilled Talent with Employers Nationwide News Provided By The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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