EVRCOOL: Process chilling. Done differently.

EVRCOOL 10kW and 25kW industrial chillers are now UL 60335-2-40

- Josh Roby, President & CEO, EVRCOOLKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EVRCOOL, an innovator in next-generation industrial cooling solutions, will exhibit at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2026, November 29–December 2, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Visit Booth #6651 to explore EVRCOOL's approach to medical imaging equipment cooling, see the EVRCOOL Denali 100 kW (28 Ton) air-cooled industrial chiller in person, and speak directly with the EVRCOOL team about specific cooling requirements.The company also recently achieved a significant certification milestone, earning UL 60335-2-40 certification for its 10 kW and 25 kW industrial chillers. The certification covers the complete chiller system for the United States and Canada, reinforcing EVRCOOL's commitment to equipment safety, engineering excellence, and rigorous product testing.Raising the Standard for Chiller Safety and CertificationEVRCOOL's achievement of UL 60335-2-40 certification represents an important distinction in the process cooling industry. While some manufacturers pursue UL 508A certification, which applies specifically to industrial control panels, EVRCOOL has taken the more comprehensive approach of certifying the entire machine.Unlike a control-panel-only certification, UL 60335-2-40 evaluates the safety of the complete equipment, including applicable electrical, mechanical, and refrigeration system requirements. EVRCOOL's certification for both the U.S. and Canadian markets provides customers with added confidence that its 10 kW and 25 kW chillers have undergone rigorous evaluation against recognized safety standards.This milestone reflects EVRCOOL's commitment to doing things the right way, investing in comprehensive product certification rather than limiting its evaluation to individual components."Achieving this certification is a major milestone for EVRCOOL and a testament to the work our engineering team has put into developing these products," said Josh Roby, President and CEO of EVRCOOL. "We believe customers deserve more than a certified control panel. They deserve confidence in the safety and integrity of the entire machine. That's why we invested in the more comprehensive certification process, and we're proud to have achieved it."Supporting the Demands of Medical EquipmentMedical imaging equipment requires dependable cooling to manage heat generated during operation and support consistent equipment performance. EVRCOOL medical chillers are designed to integrate with a range of technologies, including MRI machines, CT scanners, linear accelerators, PET scanners, medical lasers, electron microscopes, and laboratory equipment.With a focus on reliability, adaptability, and serviceability, EVRCOOL develops cooling solutions for demanding healthcare environments. Its medical chillers are engineered for continuous operation and incorporate design features intended to support equipment longevity, efficient operation, and ease of maintenance.Explore EVRCOOL's Medical Chiller TechnologyThe EVRCOOL Denali 100 kW (28 Ton) air-cooled industrial chiller will be on display at the booth, providing RSNA attendees with an opportunity to see the system and discuss its capabilities with EVRCOOL representatives.The chiller includes variable-speed fans and pumps, tandem compressors for compressor staging under part-load conditions, and a motorized hot gas valve designed to provide precise temperature control across changing heat loads. It also features EVRCOOL's innovative fixed/variable-speed amplifier cooling pump technology, allowing a single standard chiller to effortlessly adapt to an extraordinarily broad spectrum of fluid flow requirements.Additional features include a NEMA 4X electrical enclosure for indoor and outdoor applications, remote connectivity for monitoring and diagnostics, and a removable refrigeration skid designed to support efficient compressor service. The chillers use low-GWP R454B refrigerant and incorporate design features focused on serviceability and operational flexibility. In addition, it integrates EVRCOOL's innovative fixed/variable speed amplifier cooling pump solution, enabling a standard chiller to cover an extremely wide range of flow requirements.These features reflect EVRCOOL's focus on developing reliable, adaptable, and serviceability-focused cooling solutions for medical equipment and other demanding applications.To schedule a one-on-one meeting or learn more about EVRCOOL's industrial chiller product line, visit:About EVRCOOLBased in Knoxville, Tennessee, EVRCOOL engineers and manufactures next-generation industrial and medical process chillers. Representing the best of Knoxville manufacturing, EVRCOOL products feature a space-saving footprint, custom-engineered leak prevention, and patent-pending serviceability features designed to help minimize downtime for heavy industry, healthcare imaging, and precision manufacturing across the globe. To learn more about EVRCOOL and its innovative solutions, please visit .

Tanya T Sillitti

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EVRCOOL to Showcase Medical Equipment Cooling Solutions at RSNA 2026, Announce UL Certification Milestone News Provided By View Marketing & Creative November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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