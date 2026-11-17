Micromobility Telematics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Micromobility Telematics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The micromobility telematics sector is rapidly evolving as cities and users increasingly turn to smart, connected transportation options. This market is experiencing a surge driven by the need for real-time data, efficient fleet management, and enhanced security, all of which are shaping its future trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and the trends propelling this dynamic industry.

Micromobility Telematics Market Size and Projected Growth

The micromobility telematics market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $1.75 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. This robust growth during the historical period stems from rising adoption of shared micromobility services, stronger demand for real-time vehicle tracking, an increased emphasis on efficient fleet management, growing concerns about theft of micromobility vehicles, and broader use of connected vehicle monitoring technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.8%. Factors driving this forecast include growing interest in predictive maintenance features, widespread implementation of advanced vehicle security systems, higher demand for real-time battery monitoring, expanded use of telematics in insurance applications, and the increasing deployment of connected micromobility fleets. Notable trends feature a surge in real-time vehicle tracking adoption, enhanced battery health monitoring, growing use of predictive maintenance analytics, heightened focus on fleet security solutions, and rising uptake of usage-based insurance telematics.

Understanding Micromobility Telematics and Its Benefits

Micromobility telematics refers to an integrated system that collects and analyzes live data from micromobility vehicles. By utilizing GPS and onboard sensors, it tracks important metrics such as vehicle location, battery condition, performance, and usage patterns. These systems play a crucial role in optimizing fleet management, bolstering vehicle security, enabling predictive maintenance, and improving the overall experience for users.

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The Role of Shared Micromobility Services in Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers fueling growth in the micromobility telematics market is the rapid expansion of shared micromobility services. These services provide shared access to lightweight vehicles designed for short urban trips and facilitate first-and-last-mile connectivity. The rising urban congestion has made these flexible and convenient transportation options highly attractive to commuters aiming to reduce travel time and enhance mobility in daily life. As shared micromobility services expand, they create a greater need for telematics solutions that enable real-time vehicle tracking, fleet monitoring, route optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency for service providers.

Supporting this trend, in September 2025, the United States Department of Transportation reported that 72 docked bikeshare systems operating across the U.S. included a total of 9,624 docking stations, highlighting significant growth in shared micromobility infrastructure. This expansion directly contributes to the rising demand for micromobility telematics technologies.

Asia-Pacific's Leading Position and Future Growth Outlook

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific was the dominant player in the global micromobility telematics market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The micromobility telematics market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Micromobility Telematics Market Forecast to 2030: Size, CAGR, Trends, and Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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