The Business Research Company

Rice Thresher Market

The Business Research Company's Rice Thresher Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The rice thresher market has been making significant strides recently, fueled by evolving agricultural demands and technological advancements. As the need for efficient and timely post-harvest processing rises, this market is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key factors driving expansion, regional developments, and emerging trends shaping the rice thresher sector.

Current Size and Growth Projections of the Rice Thresher Market

The rice thresher market has witnessed solid growth over recent years, with its value projected to climb from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $1.5 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The strong expansion during the past period can be linked to increasing rice production volumes, a shortage of agricultural labor, the growing adoption of mechanization in farming, the demand for faster post-harvest processing, and the necessity to reduce grain harvesting losses.

Download a free sample of the rice thresher market report:



Looking ahead, the rice thresher market is forecast to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The drivers for this growth include rising demand for high-capacity threshing equipment, the increasing use of electric-powered agricultural machinery, the expansion of custom hiring centers, growing affordability and accessibility of smallholder farm machinery, and heightened attention to improving post-harvest grain quality. Key trends expected to influence the market include the mechanization of rice threshing processes, advances in low-loss threshing technologies, development of compact and portable rice threshers, multi-crop threshing capabilities, and enhanced grain cleaning and separation efficiency.

Understanding the Role and Function of Rice Threshers

Rice threshers are specialized agricultural machines designed to separate rice grains from harvested stalks and panicles efficiently. These devices use mechanical threshing mechanisms to replace manual labor, boost grain recovery, reduce harvesting losses, and speed up post-harvest processing. By providing faster and more consistent threshing compared to traditional methods, rice threshers play a crucial role in enhancing productivity, maintaining grain quality, and supporting efficient rice production systems.

View the full rice thresher market report:



How Increasing Rice Production is Fueling the Rice Thresher Market

The growth of the rice thresher market is closely linked to the rising production of rice worldwide. Rice production involves cultivating, harvesting, and processing rice crops to generate edible grains used both for consumption and industrial purposes. As global food demand rises due to population growth and changing consumption patterns, there is a need for increased rice output to ensure food security and fulfill domestic and international market requirements. This surge in rice production boosts demand for efficient post-harvest machinery like rice threshers, which streamline grain separation, minimize crop losses, cut down labor needs, and improve harvest efficiency. For example, in May 2026, the United States Department of Agriculture projected a 3% increase in rice yields for the 2026/27 season, reaching 7,732 pounds per acre despite a reduction of 493,000 planted rice acres. This growth in production directly supports the expansion of the rice thresher market.

Labor Shortages in Agriculture are Accelerating Demand for Rice Threshers

Another significant factor driving the rice thresher market is the ongoing shortage of agricultural labor. This shortage refers to the insufficient number of farm workers available to perform vital crop production tasks such as planting, cultivating, and harvesting. The decline in agricultural labor supply is largely due to workers moving toward employment outside of farming, resulting in fewer available laborers for seasonal and full-time farm work. As labor shortages persist, farmers increasingly turn to rice threshers to reduce reliance on manual labor, lower labor costs, and achieve faster and more efficient grain separation after harvest. For instance, in June 2026, the American Farm Bureau Federation reported that 254,688 H-2A temporary farm worker positions were certified in the first half of fiscal year 2026, marking a 16.9% increase compared with the previous year, highlighting ongoing labor challenges. These shortages continue to drive rice thresher market growth.

Regional Highlights and Future Market Outlook for Rice Threshers

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the rice thresher market. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive rice thresher market analysis covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering valuable insights into global and regional trends influencing market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rice Thresher Market Expected to Experience Robust Growth at a 7.8% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.