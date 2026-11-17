Agrani Distribution provides patrol vehicle to Dhaka Metropolitan Police to strengthen public safety

Leading Bangladeshi distributor advances social responsibility by supporting police mobility, emergency response and public safety in Purbachal, Dhaka.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agrani Distribution Company Limited, part of one of Bangladesh's largest consumer goods distribution networks, has reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community development by providing a dedicated patrol vehicle to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).The vehicle was formally handed over to Borkau Police Camp in Purbachal, Dhaka, as part of an initiative aimed at enhancing law enforcement mobility, strengthening routine patrol operations and improving emergency response capabilities.The contribution reflects Agrani Distribution's belief that responsible corporate leadership extends beyond commercial success to supporting public institutions, community welfare and long-term social development.OFFICIAL HANDOVER CEREMONYThe vehicle handover ceremony brought together senior representatives of Agrani Distribution Company Limited and officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.Representing Agrani Distribution, Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Executive Director and former Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, and Omar Faruk Chowdhury, Executive Director, formally presented the vehicle keys to Mohammad Masud Karim, Additional Police Commissioner (LF&P and Administration).Mohammad Masud Karim attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while the Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police coordinated the event.The ceremony highlighted the importance of cooperation between the private sector and law enforcement agencies in addressing evolving public safety needs.STRENGTHENING LAW ENFORCEMENT AND EMERGENCY RESPONSESpeaking at the ceremony, Mohammad Masud Karim emphasized the Bangladesh Police's ongoing commitment to maintaining law and order, preventing crime and protecting citizens.He highlighted the importance of regular patrols, operational mobility and the ability to respond quickly to emergencies, particularly in developing urban areas.He expressed optimism that the newly provided vehicle would strengthen Borkau Police Camp's operational capabilities, enabling officers to extend patrol coverage, improve their response to incidents and maintain a stronger presence within surrounding communities.The Additional Police Commissioner also emphasized that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility requiring cooperation among law enforcement agencies, private enterprises and citizens.He acknowledged the constructive role that responsible private-sector initiatives can play in supporting public safety and strengthening community confidence.CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BEYOND BUSINESSAgrani Distribution recognizes that public safety, economic development and community well-being are closely interconnected.Through this initiative, the company seeks to support the operational effectiveness of local law enforcement while contributing to a safer environment for residents, businesses and families in Purbachal.Representatives of Agrani Distribution reaffirmed the company's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and expressed their intention to continue supporting meaningful community welfare initiatives.The contribution forms part of the company's broader approach to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing practical assistance, institutional cooperation and sustainable social impact.SUPPORTING SAFER AND MORE RESILIENT COMMUNITIESAs Purbachal continues to develop, effective policing, emergency preparedness and public safety infrastructure remain important priorities.The addition of the patrol vehicle is expected to enhance the operational readiness of Borkau Police Camp, particularly in extending patrol coverage, monitoring areas requiring increased attention and responding to urgent incidents.The initiative demonstrates how cooperation between established businesses and public institutions can contribute to stronger community security, public confidence and long-term social stability.A MAJOR DISTRIBUTION NETWORK CONNECTING GLOBAL BRANDS WITH MILLIONS OF CONSUMERSAgrani Distribution operates within an extensive Bangladeshi distribution network comprising Agrani Trading Corporation Limited, Agrani Trading Company Limited, Masud & Brothers, Selim & Brothers, and associated enterprises.With a distribution footprint covering more than 350,000 retail outlets, a workforce of thousands of employees, and an estimated consumer reach exceeding 50 million people, the wider network plays a significant role in connecting manufacturers, retailers and consumers across Bangladesh.Its business portfolio includes distribution and commercial relationships involving internationally recognized companies and brands such as British American Tobacco (BAT), Reckitt, A. O. Smith–Pureit, Marico, Havells, Arla, New Zealand Dairy, Bosch, ICP, Believe and Upay, among others.These relationships span consumer goods, personal care, home appliances, dairy products and other commercial sectors, reflecting the breadth and diversity of the network's business activities.Through its nationwide infrastructure, operational capabilities and longstanding commercial partnerships, Agrani Distribution and its associated enterprises contribute to Bangladesh's supply chain development, employment and consumer market connectivity.The company believes that operating at such scale carries a corresponding responsibility to contribute positively to society.COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIPAgrani Distribution remains focused on strengthening its commercial operations while supporting initiatives that deliver meaningful benefits to the communities it serves.The company's latest contribution to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police reflects its commitment to responsible business practices, public-private cooperation and community development.By supporting essential public services and promoting constructive institutional partnerships, Agrani Distribution aims to contribute to a safer, more resilient and prosperous Bangladesh.ABOUT AGRANI DISTRIBUTION COMPANY LIMITEDAgrani Distribution Company Limited is a Bangladesh-based distribution enterprise operating within one of the country's largest consumer goods distribution networks. Its associated business network includes Agrani Trading Corporation Limited, Agrani Trading Company Limited, Masud & Brothers, Selim & Brothers and related enterprises. Collectively, the network covers more than 350,000 retail outlets, employs thousands of people and reaches an estimated consumer base exceeding 50 million across Bangladesh. Its portfolio of brands and business relationships includes British American Tobacco, Reckitt, A. O. Smith–Pureit, Marico, Havells, Arla, New Zealand Dairy, Bosch, ICP, Believe and Upay.With a commitment to operational excellence, long-term commercial partnerships and corporate social responsibility, Agrani Distribution continues to support Bangladesh's distribution sector while contributing to community welfare and sustainable development. To learn more, visit agranidistribution.

Tanvir Ahmed, Media Head

Agrani Distribution Company Limited

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Agrani Distribution Provides Patrol Vehicle to Dhaka Metropolitan Police to Strengthen Public Safety in Bangladesh News Provided By Eclat Virtual November 17, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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