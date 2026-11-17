MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New interactive tool helps sales, marketing, and RevOps teams evaluate CRM data completeness, model potential revenue impact, and compare enrichment costs.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enformion, a provider of data intelligence and enrichment solutions, announces the launch of its Interactive CRM Data Enrichment ROI Calculator, an online tool designed to help businesses assess CRM data completeness, identify missing contact information, and model the potential financial impact of improving usable customer and prospect data.The new calculator helps sales operations, marketing operations, revenue operations (RevOps), and data teams better understand how incomplete CRM records, unusable contact information, and enrichment costs may influence outreach opportunities and business performance.Understanding the Impact of Incomplete CRM DataBusinesses often rely on CRM records to support sales outreach, marketing campaigns, and customer engagement. However, missing email addresses, phone numbers, and mailing addresses can limit the usefulness of those records and create challenges when evaluating data enrichment investments.Enformion's CRM Data Enrichment ROI Calculator allows users to enter their own business metrics, including total CRM records, monthly outreach volume, missing contact-field percentages, bounce or unusable-contact rates, conversion rates, average customer value, and estimated monthly enrichment costs.Using these inputs, the calculator generates a directional CRM completeness score, estimates missing contact information, and provides a baseline for evaluating potential improvements.Modeling Potential Revenue and Return on InvestmentThe interactive calculator includes three illustrative scenarios representing 5%, 10%, and 20% relative improvements to a business's current reachable-contact baseline, capped at its monthly outreach volume.Each scenario estimates additional reachable prospects, potential incremental revenue, and modeled return on investment using the organization's own conversion rate, customer value, and enrichment cost assumptions.By adjusting these inputs, businesses can explore how changes in usable contact information may affect modeled financial outcomes without relying on generalized industry benchmarks or guaranteed performance claims.Evaluating Data Enrichment Costs Beyond Match RatesThe calculator also helps businesses understand the importance of comparing data enrichment solutions based on cost per usable enriched record rather than advertised pricing or match rates alone.A matched record does not automatically mean the information is usable. Data recency, field coverage, validation requirements, and compatibility with existing business workflows can influence whether enriched records meet an organization's needs.Evaluating both match rates and usable rates can help organizations develop a more consistent framework for comparing enrichment providers and understanding the potential economics of their data enrichment investments.Supporting More Informed CRM Data DecisionsThe Interactive CRM Data Enrichment ROI Calculator provides businesses with an accessible way to examine CRM data quality, explore potential revenue scenarios, and assess enrichment costs using their own assumptions.The tool is available on Enformion's website and is intended to support planning and evaluation rather than predict actual enrichment performance or financial results.About EnformionEnformion provides data intelligence and enrichment solutions that help organizations improve data completeness, enhance contact information, and support permitted business workflows. Its solutions help businesses evaluate and enrich records for sales, marketing, and other authorized applications.Important Calculator DisclaimerThe calculator is an illustrative modeling tool only. Results are based entirely on user-provided inputs and assumptions and are not a quote, projection, promise, or guarantee of performance, conversion lift, revenue, savings, or ROI from Enformion. Actual results may vary based on source data, data age, coverage, validation criteria, audience composition, workflows, integrations, pricing, and other factors.FCRA Compliance NoticeEnformion is not a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA), and its data and services do not constitute“consumer reports” as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Accordingly, these services and data may not be used as a factor in determining eligibility for credit, insurance, housing, employment, or for any other purpose specified under the FCRA.

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Enformion Launches Interactive CRM Data Enrichment ROI Calculator News Provided By Enformion November 17, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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