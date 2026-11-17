Partnership brings together more than 65 years of combined HVAC and plumbing experience to serve Greater Houston area homeowners

- Jerry David

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JD Precision Plumbing & Air today announced that McWilliams Sugar Land, the Sugar Land location of McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, officially joined JD Precision effective October 1, 2026, combining two family-owned, customer-focused home service companies under one roof.

The partnership pairs McWilliams' five decades of Texas heating, cooling, and plumbing expertise, dating back to 1974, with JD Precision's growing presence across the Greater Houston area since its founding in 2010. Together, the companies bring more than 65 years of combined industry experience to homeowners throughout the region.

"McWilliams has served Texas families since 1974, and together, we now have even more resources to serve homeowners across the Greater Houston area," said Jerry David, President of JD Precision Plumbing & Air.

Customers of McWilliams Sugar Land will continue to receive the same dependable service they've come to expect, now backed by JD Precision's expanded team of licensed technicians and broader range of home service offerings, including HVAC repair and installation, plumbing services, water filtration, generators, and indoor air quality solutions.

"Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do, and that won't change," said Brian Jackson, Operations Manager at JD Precision Plumbing & Air. "Joining forces with JD Precision means we can do even more for the families we've served for years, while keeping the personal, honest service that's always defined us."

What This Means for Customers

All existing service agreements, warranties, and membership plans held by McWilliams Sugar Land customers continue to be honored. Customers now see the JD Precision name on service vehicles, invoices, and communications, and scheduling, billing, and day-to-day service have moved to JD Precision's systems. Customers can schedule service by calling 936-228-5000 or visiting jdprecisionplumbing.

About McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

Founded in 1974, McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing is a family-owned company that has served Texas homeowners for more than 50 years across multiple generations. The company has built its reputation on honest recommendations, quality workmanship, and long-term relationships with the communities it serves.

About JD Precision Plumbing & Air

Founded in 2010, JD Precision Plumbing & Air provides residential plumbing and HVAC services across the Greater Houston area, including Spring, Conroe, The Woodlands, Fort Bend County, Sugar Land, Richmond, and surrounding Montgomery and Harris County communities. The company is known for transparent pricing, licensed technicians, and a commitment to treating every home with care.

Chris Stephens

JD Precision Plumbing & Air

+1 936-228-5000

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Big News: McWilliams Sugar Land Is Joining JD Precision Plumbing & Air!

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McWilliams Sugar Land Joins the JD Precision Plumbing & Air Family News Provided By Blue Cardinal Home Services Group November 17, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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