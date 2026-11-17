MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) In view of the improving trend in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), the Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday decided to revoke GRAP STAGE III and switch to a less stringent set of restrictions.​

​During the review, the Sub-Committee observed that Delhi's AQI has shown an improving trend and was recorded at 204 on Tuesday, a statement said.​

The IMD/IITM forecast indicated that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'Poor/Very Poor' category in the coming days. The Sub-Committee accordingly decided to revoke its order dated November 6 invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect, the statement said.​

The Commission order dated October 30, restricting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities in the entire NCR, barring exempted projects, would, however, continue to remain in force (as available on nic), said a statement.​

The order directed State Governments and private offices to operate with up to 50 per cent of the staff strength attending physically in the NCT of Delhi and nearby districts as per para 6(i) and 6(ii) of the order respectively for the period November 5 to 20, said the statement.​

Agencies would keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages I & II of the extant schedule of GRAP to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of extant GRAP in NCR, said the Sub-Committee.

​The Sub-Committee also urged citizens to adhere to the specific steps listed in the Citizen Charter of Stage-I, along with Stage-II of GRAP, and assist in the effective implementation of GRAP measures aimed at sustaining and improving air quality in the region.

​The Commission is closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario regularly in the coming days. The extant GRAP order is available on the Commission's official website, the statement said.