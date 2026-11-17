CBI Approaches Court To Question Former Minister In Bengal Municipalities Job Case
Bose was arrested on May 11 of this year by ED officials following marathon questioning and remains in judicial custody.
In July, the ED filed a chargesheet against Bose and his son, Samudra Bose. The central agency accused both father and son of recommending illegal appointments for various municipal posts and diverting illicit funds into business entities owned by them.
The ED claimed in the trial court that the seized list contained around 150 names recommended by the former minister. The agency further alleged that money amassed through corruption was deposited into bank accounts belonging to Bose and his family members.
With the CBI conducting a parallel probe into the cash-for-jobs municipal case, the agency now seeks to interrogate the former minister regarding the scam.
Sujit Bose is currently housed in the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata. His previous bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected by the Calcutta High Court, with the most recent rejection occurring in October.
Last month, he approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's ruling, though the matter is still pending its first hearing before the apex court.
Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Bidhannagar in the North 24 Parganas district, was defeated in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee, who currently serves as the West Bengal Health Minister.
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