MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached a special CBI court in Kolkata on Tuesday seeking permission to question arrested former West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose inside a correctional home in connection with an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the multi-crore municipal recruitment scam.

Bose was arrested on May 11 of this year by ED officials following marathon questioning and remains in judicial custody.

In July, the ED filed a chargesheet against Bose and his son, Samudra Bose. The central agency accused both father and son of recommending illegal appointments for various municipal posts and diverting illicit funds into business entities owned by them.

The ED claimed in the trial court that the seized list contained around 150 names recommended by the former minister. The agency further alleged that money amassed through corruption was deposited into bank accounts belonging to Bose and his family members.

With the CBI conducting a parallel probe into the cash-for-jobs municipal case, the agency now seeks to interrogate the former minister regarding the scam.

Sujit Bose is currently housed in the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata. His previous bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected by the Calcutta High Court, with the most recent rejection occurring in October.

Last month, he approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's ruling, though the matter is still pending its first hearing before the apex court.

Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Bidhannagar in the North 24 Parganas district, was defeated in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee, who currently serves as the West Bengal Health Minister.