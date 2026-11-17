Delhi Cabinet Extends Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Transgender Community

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved the inclusion of the transgender community in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, extending annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to more than 5,600 transgender people in the national capital. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the decision will enable eligible beneficiaries and their families to avail cashless medical treatment under 1,961 treatment packages across 27 medical specialities at empanelled hospitals across the country.

"Around 5,600+ transgender people in Delhi will receive health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh every year. The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, has approved the inclusion of the transgender community in the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the CMO said. "This decision will provide eligible beneficiaries and their families with cashless treatment under 1,961 treatment packages across 27 medical specialities at empanelled hospitals nationwide. This will reduce the financial burden of treatment and ensure that the transgender community has access to better healthcare with dignity," according to the CMO.

The beneficiaries will be able to access the treatment packages at empanelled hospitals nationwide under the scheme. Earlier, Gupta paid a courtesy call on Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and held discussions on the national capital's development, public welfare, and the upcoming Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Gupta said they discussed key issues and future priorities for Delhi, including the Assembly's Winter Session scheduled to begin on December 18.

"During the meeting, we had a meaningful discussion on important issues concerning the capital's development, public welfare and future priorities, including the Delhi Assembly's winter session beginning on 18 December," Gupta posted on X. The Chief Minister further stated that in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, the government's goal is to make Delhi a world-class capital with modern amenities, robust infrastructure, and a better quality of life."We are committed to giving new momentum to Delhi's development in this direction, with everyone's cooperation and coordination," she added.