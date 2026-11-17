ONGC Successfully Controls Gas Leak at Tatipaka Well in Andhra Pradesh

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Tuesday announced that it has successfully controlled the gas flow from its Tatipaka well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district following sustained well-control operations, with no injuries or casualties reported in connection with the incident. According to an official press release issued by the company, the gas flow was brought under control at approximately 3 pm on November 17 at the well located in Geddada Village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, in Andhra Pradesh.

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has successfully controlled the flow of gas from its Tatipaka well in Geddada Village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh, at approximately 15:00 hours on 17 November 2026, following sustained well-control operations," the company stated.

The company said several precautionary measures were implemented during the operations to ensure the safety of nearby residents and personnel working at the site. These included establishing a 500-metre safety cordon around the affected well, evacuating nearby residents, creating a water blanket around the well and continuously monitoring gas concentrations in the surrounding areas.

Following the successful containment of the gas flow, ONGC said it continues to maintain close surveillance of the situation, with necessary safety and monitoring measures remaining in place. The company further stated that after completing additional observations and assessing the prevailing conditions at the site, it had informed the district administration regarding the withdrawal of the precautionary cordon and other restrictions imposed during the incident.

"ONGC confirms that no injuries or casualties have been reported in connection with the incident," the company said in its official statement. ONGC also acknowledged the support extended by the Andhra Pradesh government, district administration and other concerned authorities during the well-control operations. "ONGC expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the district administration and all concerned authorities for their valuable support and cooperation during the well-control operations," the release stated.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining operational safety standards and protecting both its workforce and communities living near its operational facilities. ONGC said it remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its personnel and the surrounding community while ensuring the highest standards of operational safety.