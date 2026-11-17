RCB Retains Core Squad for IPL 2027 After Successful 2026 Campaign

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Following their successful campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced their retained player list ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction, retaining the core of their squad as they look to build on their performances in the upcoming season. The franchise has opted for continuity, retaining a strong core comprising experienced Indian and international players, alongside emerging domestic talent.

The retained group will continue to form the foundation of RCB's preparations as the team looks ahead to another competitive IPL season, according to a press release. RCB have released six players from their 2026 squad - Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson and Satvik Deswal.

Speaking on the retentions and the franchise's approach to the upcoming auction, Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We've had two really encouraging years from a player recruitment perspective, and we're pleased with the squad we've been able to build during this cycle. Going into this mini auction, our aim remains the same: to strengthen the squad, create even more competition for places and ensure we have the necessary injury cover for a demanding competition like the IPL. We won't have a huge amount of money to spend, but we can still make some smart decisions."

Reflecting on the decision to release Jacob Bethell, Bobat said, "It was a really tough decision to release Jacob, and we do so with very heavy hearts. He's been a really important part of our success over the last couple of years, and there's so much I admire about him as a player and as a person. Unfortunately, he's had a recurrence of a knee injury, and there is considerable uncertainty around his return-to-play and rehabilitation timeline, which puts his availability for the upcoming season at risk. Given the information in front of us, we've made this decision, but we'll miss him dearly."

Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added, "We've had two very strong years and, going into the third year of this cycle, we're very confident and comfortable with the squad we've got. We've retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core of players who have served us so well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again in 2027. We have a very important season ahead, where we have the opportunity to make history by winning three titles in a row."

Following the retentions and releases, RCB head into the IPL 2027 Player Auction with a remaining purse of Rs 14.15 crore and five slots to fill, including one overseas slot. The franchise will look to utilise its available purse strategically to further strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season.