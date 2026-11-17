PM Modi Joins Quad Leaders in Manila to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manila was marked by substantive engagements with regional partners, with the 7th Quad Leaders' Summit announcing new initiatives to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and advance regional peace, stability and prosperity. Providing an address to people on the Prime Minister's visit, Misri said that PM Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the 7th Quad Leaders' Summit during his visit to the Philippines.

He said that at all three meetings, the Prime Minister underlined that in a world witnessing considerable geopolitical tensions, flux and strains, "what the world really needs today is peace, stability, and predictability". Calling the 7th Quad Summit a "very substantive and forward-looking meeting" and a "very practical and pragmatic meeting", Misri said that it reaffirmed the commitment of all four Quad partners to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and advancing practical cooperation. Highlighting the key outcomes, he said that Quad leaders agreed to launch a Quad Business Forum for the first time, bringing together businesses, academics and industries from the four countries. PM Modi announced India's interest in hosting the forum in the first quarter of 2027. The leaders also announced the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance collaboration, with the first exercise under the initiative scheduled to take place on the sidelines of Exercise Sea Dragon in March 2027 in Guam.

"This is an exercise and an initiative that will take forward the existing cooperation between the Quad countries on maritime domain awareness. It will address shared challenges such as illegal fishing and trafficking, etc," Misri said. Another key outcome was the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, which will expand existing cooperation on the safety of telecommunication cables to include undersea energy cables. Misri further highlighted the emphasis placed on cyber cooperation among the four countries, saying that it would be enhanced to address the scale at which cyber incidents were taking place. "This is an effort towards building a safe, secure, and trusted cyberspace," he said.

Explaining the broader significance of the outcomes, the Foreign Secretary said that they demonstrated the breadth of the Quad agenda and were focused on delivering tangible public goods for people in the Indo-Pacific. "They address issues related to resilience, to diversification, to connectivity, and capacity building," he said. He added that the summit had resulted in "new practical tools" that leaders hoped would advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific for the benefit of people across all four Quad countries.