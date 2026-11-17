

Unlike the earlier LuGRE payload, which was contracted through NASA's CLPS initiative, COLLINS will fly under a commercial agreement between QASCOM and Firefly.

Firefly plans to keep Elytra in lunar orbit for five years after the payload operations, supporting its Ocula lunar imaging service. The upcoming Blue Ghost mission to the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes now includes eight payloads, six of which are being delivered through NASA's CLPS initiative.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) said Tuesday it has signed a deal with QASCOM to carry the company's COLLINS lunar navigation system aboard its Elytra spacecraft.

The system will demonstrate navigation capabilities in lunar orbit during Firefly's upcoming Blue Ghost mission to the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes, which is targeted to launch no earlier than 2028. "We're rapidly growing spacecraft production as we continue to see increasing demand from both commercial and government customers," Firefly CEO Jason Kim said.

FLY shares traded 3.6% lower at the time of writing.

What The QASCOM Deal Involves

The COLLINS payload, developed by QASCOM on behalf of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), will demonstrate navigation capabilities for future spacecraft using signals from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and future LunaNet positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services. These include the European Space Agency's Moonlight Lunar Communications and Navigation Services.

The demonstration builds on the companies' previous collaboration on LuGRE, a joint ASI-NASA payload developed by QASCOM that flew aboard Blue Ghost Mission 1 and tracked GNSS signals on the lunar surface for the first time.

Unlike LuGRE, which was contracted through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, COLLINS is being onboarded under a commercial contract with Firefly. The agreement is part of a public-private co-investment initiative between ASI and QASCOM.

QASCOM CEO Oscar Pozzobon said the deployment is a step toward validating next-generation lunar positioning, navigation and timing services, with potential applications in autonomous lunar navigation, mobility and precision landing.

How The Lunar Mission Will Work

Firefly's upcoming Blue Ghost mission now has eight total payloads, including six through NASA's CLPS initiative.

During mission operations, Elytra will first deploy the Blue Ghost lander into lunar orbit. Blue Ghost will then land on the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes and support payload operations for approximately 14 days on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, Elytra will provide a communications relay for Blue Ghost and complete six months of operations for the COLLINS payload, with an option to extend.

Following these operations, Elytra is planned to remain in lunar orbit for five years, capturing high-resolution imagery on and around the Moon as part of Firefly's Ocula lunar imaging service.

Following Firefly's upcoming mission to the Moon's far side, this deployment will mark the second Elytra vehicle the company is sending to lunar orbit. Firefly said the additional vehicle will enable faster revisit times for lunar mapping, resource detection and situational awareness.

How Retail Views FLY

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'neutral' from 'bullish', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

FLY shares are down approximately 1.7% year to date.

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