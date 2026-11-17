India Offers Strongest Global Long Term Investment Opportunity Says ITPO

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India offers the strongest long-term investment opportunity in the world, supported by robust economic fundamentals, rising foreign direct investment (FDI), expanding exports and a growing network of free trade agreements (FTAs), said Jawed Ashraf, Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026.

Delivering the keynote address at the 'Future of Wealth' session, part of Insights 2040, Ashraf highlighted that foreign direct investment into India increased by approximately 20 per cent year-on-year during April-September 2026, reflecting continued investor confidence in the Indian economy. According to a press release, India's exports also recorded growth of around 22 per cent during April-October 2026, driven largely by emerging sectors such as electronics, electrical machinery, telecom equipment and chemicals.

The ITPO Chairman noted that India's exports registered growth across 43 of its 50 major markets, while shipments to the United States increased by approximately 15 per cent despite ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. Highlighting India's economic resilience amid global uncertainties, Ashraf said the country achieved these gains despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising trade barriers across international markets. He further noted that India's economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, while annual growth projections and long-term forecasts remained above 7 per cent.

According to Ashraf, India's economic expansion is increasingly supported by consumer spending and private investment, alongside government capital expenditure, while debt, inflation and the current account deficit remain within comfortable limits. He described the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative as an effort to strengthen economic resilience rather than restrict India's integration with global markets.

Highlighting India's growing technological capabilities, Ashraf said the country is investing in the "building blocks of the 21st century", including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, electronics, biopharma, renewable energy and electric vehicles. On artificial intelligence, he highlighted India's focus on developing applications that can serve its large population rather than competing solely in building increasingly large foundation models. He also cited a Stanford ranking placing India third globally in AI vibrancy, alongside the country's digital identity system covering 1.4 billion people and the opening of 600 million new bank accounts.

On energy security, Ashraf highlighted India's participation in Pax Silica, nuclear energy reforms and strategic fuel reserves covering approximately 70 days, with a target of increasing coverage to 90 days. Speaking about financial technology, he pointed to the growing scale of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the potential of AI-driven credit and insurance products to expand financial services to small businesses and rural communities.

Highlighting India's digital transformation, Ashraf said the country's progress in "inclusion, empowerment and upliftment" covered "all the vowels". On international trade, the ITPO Chairman highlighted India's expanding network of free trade agreements with major global economies, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, the UAE and other trading partners. He noted that an agreement with Canada was expected next month, while a trade agreement with the United States could follow. According to Ashraf, these trade agreements would provide investors with "policy certainty for the next 10 to 15 years", strengthening India's attractiveness as a destination for long-term investment. He further highlighted that India's strong diplomatic relationships with the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan, Korea and ASEAN positioned the country as a trusted partner for technology and investment amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Concluding his address, Ashraf invited delegates to visit the India Pavilion at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, where Indian regulators, startups and banks are showcasing their innovations. The pavilion is scheduled to host 17 India-focused sessions during the festival. (ANI)