Delhi Capitals Retains 16 Players for IPL 2027

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), on Tuesday, announced the retention of 16 players ahead of the IPL 2027 season, retaining a core group as the franchise begins preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The retained list features several established Indian names, including team captain Axar Patel, leading Indian batter KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter and former captain of the team Rishabh Pant, who returned to the franchise in June this year, and opener Prithvi Shaw.

The squad also retained its international experience through the likes of David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs, according to a press release from the franchise. The group is further strengthened by a promising group of young talent, including Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Zeeshan Ansari, giving the franchise a blend of experience and emerging talent as it looks ahead to the new season.

Talking about the thought process behind the retentions and releases, Delhi Capitals' coach Sourav Ganguly told JioStar,“It's a mix of everything – performances over the last few years, what the franchise believes it needs for the next two years, who the franchise values, and who it believes is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL.”“It's great to have Rishabh Pant back at Delhi Capitals. He is a quality player. I'm confident about turning the franchise's fortunes around,” he said.

Highligting captain Axar Patel's importance to the squad, Ganguly told JioStar,“Axar is irreplaceable in Delhi Capitals. Yes, there had been people asking, but we have also gone and asked for players who we knew wouldn't get released. That's simply how things work during an IPL trade window. However, when it came to both Axar and Ashutosh, the answer was an outright no. They are integral to our team.”

Speaking about the young players the team has invested in, Ganguly added,“Sameer Rizvi is a young player to watch. His game has been improving, and Ashutosh Sharma is another player we bank on a lot. These are two young players DC has invested in over time, and I hope they have a successful season.”

Delhi Capitals have also released nine players from their previous 25-member squad: Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Ajay Mandal, Abhishek Porel, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who had informed both the franchise and the BCCI of his unavailability for the IPL 2027 season. Delhi Capitals have nine remaining slots, and to fill them, they have Rs 39.50 crore left in their purse. The franchise will look to fill the vacant slots at the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16, 2026, in Goa.